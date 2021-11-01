A pumpkin chili recipe, Atlanta Trees project and Atlanta students receive COVID-19 vaccination

Image: Atlanta Public Schools Twitter

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Help spruce up plants along the Beltline

Trees Atlanta is working to spruce up plants along the Eastern Trail of the Atlanta Beltline this Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Individuals are encouraged to come out and volunteer with weeding, mulching and watering in the native meadow. The project is suitable for individuals ages 12 and up. The organization will be hosting projects throughout the week.

E-SPLOST elections approaching

Voting Day for Atlanta Public Schools E-SPLOST elections is taking place Tuesday. Currently, proposed projects include personalized learning devices and interactive classroom technology. You can learn more about E-SPLOST and what it entails as well as how it impacts classrooms by visiting the link above.

Try a new pumpkin chili recipe this fall

As the spooky season rolls out and fall officially settles in, The Atlanta Community Food Bank encourages residents to make good use of pumpkins by creating a Pumpkin Chili. After you enjoy carving out a Jack O'Lantern, serve up bowls of warm chili for your family and friends.

Community outreach with DeKalb County Police

The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting two community outreach events today. Major P. Sheirling is hosting a Major's Night Out in the Druid Hills area with community residents. There will also be a community meeting with the North Central Precinct. Members of the community are encouraged to attend, connect with members of the department and voice their concerns.

Dozens of students get vaccinated with Atlanta Public Schools

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has been encouraging students to receive the vaccination shot. Through a series of events, schools have vaccinated students and their families by the dozens. Events have been held in partnership with the Fulton County Health Department and APS Health Services. More events are set for later this month.

