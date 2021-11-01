Atlanta, GA

A pumpkin chili recipe, Atlanta Trees project and Atlanta students receive COVID-19 vaccination

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuapR_0ciqZ86900
Image: Atlanta Public Schools Twitter

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Help spruce up plants along the Beltline

Trees Atlanta is working to spruce up plants along the Eastern Trail of the Atlanta Beltline this Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Individuals are encouraged to come out and volunteer with weeding, mulching and watering in the native meadow. The project is suitable for individuals ages 12 and up. The organization will be hosting projects throughout the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23X8dE_0ciqZ86900
Image: Trees Atlanta

E-SPLOST elections approaching

Voting Day for Atlanta Public Schools E-SPLOST elections is taking place Tuesday. Currently, proposed projects include personalized learning devices and interactive classroom technology. You can learn more about E-SPLOST and what it entails as well as how it impacts classrooms by visiting the link above.

Try a new pumpkin chili recipe this fall

As the spooky season rolls out and fall officially settles in, The Atlanta Community Food Bank encourages residents to make good use of pumpkins by creating a Pumpkin Chili. After you enjoy carving out a Jack O'Lantern, serve up bowls of warm chili for your family and friends.

Community outreach with DeKalb County Police

The DeKalb County Police Department is hosting two community outreach events today. Major P. Sheirling is hosting a Major's Night Out in the Druid Hills area with community residents. There will also be a community meeting with the North Central Precinct. Members of the community are encouraged to attend, connect with members of the department and voice their concerns.

Dozens of students get vaccinated with Atlanta Public Schools

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) has been encouraging students to receive the vaccination shot. Through a series of events, schools have vaccinated students and their families by the dozens. Events have been held in partnership with the Fulton County Health Department and APS Health Services. More events are set for later this month.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2205 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Rapper 2Chainz joins ELA initiative, Braves parade updates and more happening in Atlanta

Due to the celebration of the Braves in Cobb County, the CobbLinc Transit Service will be experiencing route changes today. Changes to routes 10, 50 and Rapid 10 are posted and other routes throughout the county are expected to change as well. These service changes are happening today only due to the parade taking place throughout the city.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Braves celebrate winning the World Series, Barack and Michelle Obama Academy opens and more happening in Atlanta

In celebration of the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, the team is gearing up for a parade this Friday! This is the first championship for the Braves since 1995 and they're bringing the trophy home to Cobb County. The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street with a second phase continuing through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

An alternative to jail time, Fulton County hiring event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to create the Center for Diversion and Services. The center will be an alternative to jail time and provide care and services for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues. The overall goal of the center is to reduce the population at both the Atlanta City Detention Center and Fulton County Jail. The current agreement is for a term of two years with the chance of annual renewal.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Smyrna police receive pay increase, The Addams Family Musical and more happening in Atlanta

Spooky Season continues in Cobb County with a live musical of The Addams Family. See the creepiest family on stage at the Cobb Civic Center until Nov. 7. The show features an original storyline with daughter Wednesday Addams pursuing a "normal" boy as her love interest.

Read full story

An organized office space can be linked to high productivity

Making the transition from an office to permanently remote (or a hybrid schedule) may not have been as easy as some thought it would. Think about it, where you live also became the place where you work as well as where you host friends and family, raise children, create, work out and more.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to celebrate Halloween this weekend, and more happening in Atlanta

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host several Halloween events at recreation centers throughout the county this weekend. All events are free and open to the public and will feature trunk or treats, face painting, games, costume contests and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Creating more diversity in STEM, and more happening in Atlanta

The Metro Atlanta Chamber is partnering with Randstad USA to close the gap in the STEM Industry. Both companies will bring together top business leaders for a "CEO STEM Allies" panel to help foster the next generation of STEM leaders. Some speakers for the panel include Nicole Armstrong, CEO of TechBridge and Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T, Georgia.

Read full story

Money trauma is a reality many don't talk about

The word “trauma” is typically associated with significant life events, breakups, losses and horrific events we don’t know if we’ll recover from. However, there’s another form of trauma that’s a reality for most people that isn’t heavily talked about: money trauma. Yes, it’s a real thing and many people experience it whether they know it or not.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

COVID-19 incentive for Atlanta high school students, Decatur clean initiative and a new zoo garden

Beginning Nov. 1, a portion of the northbound lane along Briarcliff Road will be closed. Crews will work to replace 160 linear feet of ductile-iron water pipe. The closure will take place between Woodlake Drive and North Druid Hills Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Professor's extremist comments exposed, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A math professor at Georgia State University's Perimeter College has been accused of posting hateful and extremist comments online. Larry Coty has allegedly been circulating neo-Nazi propaganda on the Russian social media site VK and in comment sections of reactionary far-right websites. Coty was also a math teacher at Decatur High School in the 90s.

Read full story

The Avocado Toast Myth: Buy a home instead of the toast

Millennials are often described as avocado toast-loving, matcha latte overspenders, fast fashion indulgers but here’s the reality. Over the years, data and research have indicated that millennials on average, were slower to reach certain milestones compared to older generations.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fright Night at The Battery, and more happening in Atlanta

Calling all the ghouls, goblins and monsters. The Battery is getting spooky with their cemetery-themed fright night event. The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. and will feature live music, entertainment, games and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Lil Nas X honored with homecoming event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Friday, October 22, 2021. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Fall Festival with the DeKalb County Police Department. The event is free for all attendees and will feature food, candy, prizes and more.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Stolen cars recovered, new trails in a local park and the removal of a controversial monument

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, October 21, 2021. The four priority storm drain projects in the Decatur 2020 Stormwater Master Plan officially have budgets and task orders for engineering services. At the City Commission meeting earlier this week, board members approved design budgets of $300,000 per project. Throughout the project, the city will also be taking feedback from residents for areas of improvement.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Could there be a new "Night Mayor," School Board elections and more happening in Atlanta

Savannah mayor Van Johnson signs a Certificate of Vote during the meeting of Georgia Democratic Electors in Atlanta, GAJessica McGowan/Getty Images. Your Atlanta updates for Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Read full story

Simple money challenges that can make saving hundreds fun

If you’ve been looking for a challenge or a fun way to incorporate putting more money to the side, you should try a money-saving challenge. Money-saving challenges are when you try to save as much money as possible within a certain timeframe or to save up to a certain dollar amount.

Read full story

The best side hustles according to your zodiac sign

Side hustles have become a new norm for those who want to monetize their passions, make the transition from their 9-5 to full-time entrepreneurship and for those who want to add more income to their life.

Read full story
6 comments

Don't rack up more money on your student loans

Student loans are the two words no one wants to hear, especially during a global pandemic. It's no secret that paying back your student loans can be a daunting task and the thought of all the money and interest piling up can become overwhelming.

Read full story

Adding extra income can help you save money faster

In today's society, it doesn't seem to be enough to just have one stream of income. We've all heard the statistic that a millionaire has an average of seven streams of income. I know what you’re thinking, “Oh great, an additional stream of income means more work for me.” But, that doesn’t have to be true. These days, many people work a traditional 9-5 and have an extra hobby on the side (also known as a side hustle) that brings in an additional stream of income.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy