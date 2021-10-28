Creating more diversity in STEM, and more happening in Atlanta

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Committed to closing the diversity gap in STEM

The Metro Atlanta Chamber is partnering with Randstad USA to close the gap in the STEM Industry. Both companies will bring together top business leaders for a "CEO STEM Allies" panel to help foster the next generation of STEM leaders. Some speakers for the panel include Nicole Armstrong, CEO of TechBridge and Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T, Georgia.

Businesses have a new place to call home

Three small businesses are occupying retail space as part of Decatur's new incubator program. The initiative, Decatur Downtown Development Authority, also known as DRIP has selected ABETTERBUZZ Brand Goods, Dope Coffee Company and Royal Thanaka Natural Skincare to participate in the first round of the program. These businesses originally operated solely online or in festival settings but are able to test their concepts in a brick-and-mortar location for up to six months.

Master plan for new school underway

The Decatur School Board is in talks of opening a new childhood learning center within the next five years. During a meeting, the board discussed a master plan including the total cost of $57 million and the projects that they would like to see come from the new institution. The early learning center would have an infant center, one and two-year-olds classrooms, a pre-school, and pre-K classrooms.

