Atlanta, GA

Fright Night at The Battery, and more happening in Atlanta

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1MCB_0ccE2hZT00
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fright Night at The Battery

Calling all the ghouls, goblins and monsters. The Battery is getting spooky with their cemetery-themed fright night event. The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. and will feature live music, entertainment, games and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Atlanta schools see a high graduation rate

Graduation rates in the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) reached a new average of 83.1%. This now puts APS at just a .6% point away from the state average. This new percentage is higher than any other year since 2012.

Celebrate Black-owned fashion in ATL

What started as a promotion for Black-owned designers in the city turned into a weekend full of showcases. Over 20 Black designers will come together this weekend at the North Point Mall in Alpharetta to showcase their luxury items. The event will take place Oct. 21 - Oct. 24.

Pumpkins for your pumpkin!

Before October wraps up, be sure to head out to a pumpkin patch with your friends, family or that special someone. Many Atlantans can enjoy picking out a pumpkin, corn mazes, hayrides and more. Click the link to view the roundup of pumpkin patches around Atlanta.

Chili, anyone?

Okay, I've only seen chili cook-offs in movies, but Atlanta is hosting an event this weekend in Dunwoody. Cooks and chefs can register to showcase their dish at the event and attendees can grab tickets to enjoy tasting all the chili their stomachs can handle.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.

