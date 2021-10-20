Could there be a new "Night Mayor," School Board elections and more happening in Atlanta

Savannah mayor Van Johnson signs a Certificate of Vote during the meeting of Georgia Democratic Electors in Atlanta, GA Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Elections for the Atlanta School Board are underway . Currently, all nine seats on the board are up for grabs this year. While the meetings can be described as dull and indescribable, they’re important and are in charge of hiring superintendents, creating policies for schools and approving school budgets.

With Atlanta Mayor elections heating up, Atlanta City Council is proposing new offices like Night Mayor to oversee and be a point of contact for issues that affect the city at nighttime like transportation and safety.

In efforts to relieve Atlanta residents of trash collection fees, the city of Atlanta has agreed to pay $19 million to settle a lawsuit from condo owners. The lawsuit alleges that the city's trash fee is an illegal tax as the annual frontage fees for trash pick up and street sweeping increased to a range of $500 to $12,000 per property for commercial or multi-family developments, according to the complaint filed in Fulton Superior Court in February.

The DeKalb County school board took steps to limit the power of Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris . The Board approved policies that oversaw contracts and purchases of up to $100,000. Hiring processes that were overseen by the Superintendent must also be approved by The Board fully before moving forward.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.