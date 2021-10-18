The best side hustles according to your zodiac sign

Image: NASA/Getty Images

Side hustles have become a new norm for those who want to monetize their passions, make the transition from their 9-5 to full-time entrepreneurship and for those who want to add more income to their life.

Whatever the reason is for adding on a side hustle, it can be difficult to know exactly where to start and what to do to start earning extra money.

Serious question, have you ever thought to look to the stars for guidance on what side hustle to incorporate? We look into our zodiac signs for love, romance, friendships and so much more, but maybe your sun or moon sign can give you direction on how to start bringing in more income.

Keep reading to see what your zodiac sign suggests you should do as a side hustle.

*Disclaimer: Each listing is strictly a suggestion and based on the attributes of each sign. Attributes have been sourced from Co-star.

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

You're known to do things your way and never back down from a dare or an adventure. You're the friend that naturally takes charge and is full of ambition. You're also really great at initiating and completing fun and exciting projects. Taking on a side hustle as a photographer would be perfect for you. You can set your own hours, get creative with locations and create a portfolio full of daring shots.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

You're known as a homebody with exquisite taste. You enjoy routine and you prioritize your comfortability in any environment. Some people may describe you as stubborn but at your core, you're dependable and a great listener. Sounds like you? Picking up a side hustle as an interior designer would be an ideal stream of income. You'll always be in a cozy space, have the opportunity to meet new people and have meaningful conversations and leave your regal touch in every nook and cranny you visit.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

Geminis are described as intelligent and full of knowledge about almost every subject, they're quick learners and analytical with a great sense of humor. They can be introverted or extroverted, it just depends on the environment of the room at the time. They're great communicators and sensitive learners if you ever need a listening ear. With these traits, Geminis would make a great tutor as a side hustle. You'll be able to teach and break down the most complex subjects and be a shoulder to lean on for your pupils who confide in you.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

Known as the nurturers of the zodiac signs, Cancers are described as sensitive and full of emotions that they wear on their sleeves at all times. In addition to carrying their own emotions, they also take on the emotions of others and are great caretakers whenever you're feeling down. As a side hustle, Cancers would make a great babysitter or nanny. Being able to care for another person, pour into them and build a solid bond sounds like paradise, all while making money? Sign them up!

Leo (July 22 - August 22)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

Leos are known for their humongous egos and love of being in the spotlight. They're no stranger to having all eyes on them and being the center of attention at any given moment. Even if it's them admiring their own beauty, you can't deny their confidence. Outside of their self love, Leos are known to be creative with a captivating personality. With all of these charming attributes, starting a podcast and monetizing it with sponsorships and ads would be a great side hustle.

Virgo (August 22 - September 22)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

Virgos are known to be very calculated and strategic. Some may call it judgemental, but they lead with good intentions. This zodiac sign is full of ideas and has a plan for each one they think of. You find patterns where others don't think they exist and you have great attention to detail. Everything has a place and you can be known as a "neat freak." These qualities would make for a great freelance consultant. Take on clients who have great ideas but need help fine-tuning and creating a solid plan.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

It's been said that in order to make a Libra's day, just compliment them on their beauty. Known for their beautiful aesthetics and hard-to-read personality, Libras are a mystery to those who only know them on the surface. With that, a great side hustle would be jewelry making. Pair your love of beauty and laid-back personality to do something that makes others look and feel good.

Scorpio (October 22 - November 23)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

People have been known to describe Scorpios as mysterious and secretive. People with this sign can be difficult to get close to and even when you're getting to know someone, you're always reading into them and observing. Scorpios enjoy being the ones to ask all of the questions and they're known to be extremely popular. Becoming a bartender as a side hustle would be ideal for Scorpios. You're able to mingle and socialize without getting too close to the people you encounter.

Saggitarius (November 22 - December 21)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

The Sagittarius is known to move around a bit. Whether that's moving from one state to another or constantly switching jobs, it may seem as though they're never satisfied, but they genuinely enjoy exploring the unknown. Sagittarians are explorers. They are both the fearless adventurer and the jaded critic. A great side hustle for this zodiac would be a travel blogger. Turn your adventures into extra income, earn sponsorships and dabble into affiliate marketing.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 20)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak



Capricorns are known to be cool, calm, and collected. Even in the toughest of situations, they do not break easily or show too much emotion. Individuals with this sun or moon sign are all about presentation and prefer for things to look just as good as they operate. They're known to be hard workers and sometimes don't know how to stop working. A good side hustle for this zodiac would be a resumé writer. They can take all of their knowledge from working numerous jobs and help others get into their dream fields.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

Aquarians are known to be some of the most intelligent individuals. They're big thinkers and revolutionaries who enjoy spreading the knowledge they've learned with others. They can thrive in a team environment or on their own. Individuals who have this sun or moon sign could benefit from a side hustle as a teacher. It doesn't have to be in a classroom setting, these days with platforms like Patreon even Youtube, you can teach others globally about all of the cool and innovative things you know and get paid for it.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Image: Cale Eirich/Newsbreak

It can be difficult to firmly describe a Pisces personality because it can change based on who they're around. They're known to be boundless and are associated with words like dreaminess, emotions and imagination. They're very artistic, which is why a side hustle as a visual artist would be ideal. Make extra money by creating large canvas art or selling prints online that people can decorate their homes and spaces with.