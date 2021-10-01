Atlanta, GA

Decorate your home for the fall on a budget

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXwGN_0cEQcAkL00
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As summer comes to an end and the fall weather approaches, many may be wanting to switch up their home and space decor.

At the start of fall, it’s time to swap out the bright pastel colors to more dark and neutral tones. Whether you’re looking to give your bedroom a “facelift” or change up the decor in your general living spaces, here are a few tips to decorate and stay on a budget:

Check your local thrift store for decorative items

Thrift stores have become more popular over the years and are known for having random gems and vintage finds. While second-hand, you can find quality items to decorate your home for the fall season for low prices compared to popular retail stores.

Repurpose items you already have in your home

Before you go out spending money on new items to redecorate, look around and see what you have to repurpose. For example, if you have an existing chalkboard or message board, leave a fun message on it related to the fall season.

Look outside for decorative elements

Sometimes the best things in life are free and right outside your door, literally. Get creative and bring in pinecones from your yard or even a few branches and leaves from a tree outside. Turn those elements into fall decor without breaking the bank or even having to swipe your card.

Shop for sales after the season is over

Similar to Valentine’s Day candy being half off the day after the holiday many stores mark down decorations once the season comes to an end. Often, you can find items between 70%-80% off. You may get lucky at your local craft store and find lower sales of 40%-50% off at the beginning of the season.

Buy imitation decor

Imitation, faux, fake, shop for items that look great but aren’t real. Stay on a budget by grabbing fake pumpkins, lanterns, even kitchenware. With these items, you can also put them up in storage and use them for years to come.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2008 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Dine-out in Atlanta while on a budget

(ATLANTA, Ga.) No one likes to use the word “budget,” but it does help you manage your money better and save up for bigger investments and experiences. If you’ve recently begun to budget or you’ve been doing it for a while, you know that dining out can tend to burn a hole in your pockets. While having a budget may mean you can’t dine out as often, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy your favorite restaurants from time to time.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Here's how buying groceries in bulk can save you money

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s no secret that buying groceries and having to stock your pantry and fridge can get costly, whether you’re a single person or have a family. While $2.00 for butter and $1.00 for a loaf of bread may not seem like a lot at the moment, it can add up. However, there are ways that buying in bulk to save money helps cut down on the costs as well as the trips to the grocery store.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A new yoga studio opens in metro Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The metro Atlanta area has become home to many fitness and yoga studios for those who enjoy a good workout or simply want to decompress after a long day. Recently, a new yoga studio opened its doors in Decatur. National yoga studio chain, Yoga Box celebrated its grand opening and is located at 431 W Ponce de Leon Ave.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Banksy street art exhibit on display in downtown Atlanta for limited time

Banksy street art exhibition open in AtlantaImage: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (ATLANTA, Ga.) A new art exhibition is now on display in Atlanta. “The Art of Banksy” opened on Sept. 3 and features over 140 pieces on display at Underground Atlanta. Banksy is known for his mysterious street art.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These stores are hiring for seasonal positions in the metro Atlanta area

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In anticipation of the busy holiday season, many companies are beginning to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary roles throughout DeKalb County. I know we’re still waiting on Halloween to arrive, but can you believe Christmas is a little more than three months away?

Read full story
2 comments
South Haven, MI

Explore South Haven with these fun things to do around the city

(South Haven, Mich.) Home to wineries, Instagram-worthy beach sites and comfy diners, South Haven is full of places that will make you never want to leave. No matter if you’re a tourist looking for your next adventure or a resident looking for a new way to explore your beloved city, South Haven is full of activities. Enjoy family-friendly activities or spend time with yourself while getting to know the city better.

Read full story
South Haven, MI

Kick off your day at these breakfast spots in South Haven

(South Haven, Mich) Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day, or at least that’s what we’ve been told. Luckily, for early risers and those who identify as a “morning person,” there are restaurants that are always ready to serve up a variety of breakfast eats.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Lenox Mall no longer allowing unsupervised minors in the evenings

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Lenox Square Mall has announced that it will be banning unsupervised minors under the age of 18 after 3 p.m. The Buckhead shopping center’s new Youth Supervision Policy is now requiring that youth 18 and under to be accompanied by chaperones 21 or older in order to be in the building, shop and eat.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Event organizers requiring proof of vaccination throughout metro Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) While normalcy seems to be restored with live events returning to cities around the metro Atlanta area, many event organizers are putting more safety precautions in place.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

These Atlanta colleges landed on Princeton's "Best of " list

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Last week the Princeton Review released its annual list of the best colleges across the country. The list featured close to to 400 institutions, with three of them being located in Atlanta.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Protest held on Georgia State's campus urging officials to mandate masks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the midst of returning to college campuses during the COID-19 pandemic, many college progressors, students and other workers at universities are pushing for official mask mandates on campus and in classrooms.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fun food events happening in Atlanta this month

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Treat yourself to a fun outing this month by supporting local restaurants and chefs in and around Atlanta. Here are few events that are providing delicious meal options, live music and giving back to charitable causes:

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New film training program launches in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With Atlanta becoming a staple location for the film and entertainment industry, the city and the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment (AMOFE) created a program for individuals interested in a career in film.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Beaches near Atlanta you may not know about

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Summer isn’t over! If you are still looking for a weekend adventure full of sand, water and fun, there are a few places you can venture outside of the city. While Atlanta isn’t known for illustrious beaches (no, Lake Lanier doesn’t count) there are some beaches that are easily accessible. Yes, the popular choices like Tybee Island, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach are always a good time, but there are other choices that you may not be hip to.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta food and wine festival is back with a few changes

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival is back and in person this fall at Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event went virtual in 2020 but is back as a live event and will feature wine pop-up stations, a cocktail garden, interactive food and beverage pairing area and music.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

DeKalb County offering incentive at vaccination event this weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County is hosting an event this weekend to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. Saturday, anyone who gets the vaccination will receive a $100 prepaid debit card as well as the chance to meet NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and gospel singer Dottie Peoples.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Pride cancels in-person festival second year in a row

(ATLANTA, Ga.) While many anticipated events in Atlanta have made a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, one major event has decided to remain digital for the second year in a row.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

A look inside Atlanta's newest park

(ATLANTA, Ga.) On Friday, Atlanta opened a new city park to the public. Fifteen years after the city purchased a quarry in northwest Atlanta and hundreds of acres surrounding it, Westside Park opened to the public Friday, becoming the city’s largest park.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools enforce new safety measure for sporting events

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As crime continues to rise throughout the city of Atlanta and surrounding towns, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is taking new safety precautions for athletic events.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy