Decorate your home for the fall on a budget

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As summer comes to an end and the fall weather approaches, many may be wanting to switch up their home and space decor.

At the start of fall, it’s time to swap out the bright pastel colors to more dark and neutral tones. Whether you’re looking to give your bedroom a “facelift” or change up the decor in your general living spaces, here are a few tips to decorate and stay on a budget:

Check your local thrift store for decorative items

Thrift stores have become more popular over the years and are known for having random gems and vintage finds. While second-hand, you can find quality items to decorate your home for the fall season for low prices compared to popular retail stores.

Repurpose items you already have in your home

Before you go out spending money on new items to redecorate, look around and see what you have to repurpose. For example, if you have an existing chalkboard or message board, leave a fun message on it related to the fall season.

Look outside for decorative elements

Sometimes the best things in life are free and right outside your door, literally. Get creative and bring in pinecones from your yard or even a few branches and leaves from a tree outside. Turn those elements into fall decor without breaking the bank or even having to swipe your card.

Shop for sales after the season is over

Similar to Valentine’s Day candy being half off the day after the holiday many stores mark down decorations once the season comes to an end. Often, you can find items between 70%-80% off. You may get lucky at your local craft store and find lower sales of 40%-50% off at the beginning of the season.

Buy imitation decor

Imitation, faux, fake, shop for items that look great but aren’t real. Stay on a budget by grabbing fake pumpkins, lanterns, even kitchenware. With these items, you can also put them up in storage and use them for years to come.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.