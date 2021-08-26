A look inside Atlanta's newest park

Image: Westside Park ATL

(ATLANTA, Ga.) On Friday, Atlanta opened a new city park to the public. Fifteen years after the city purchased a quarry in northwest Atlanta and hundreds of acres surrounding it, Westside Park opened to the public Friday, becoming the city’s largest park.

Westside Park is the city’s newest outside adventure and it comes with great activities for families and individuals looking to get out of the house and a few historical facts. In 2007, Westside Park was Bellwood Quarry and was used as a filming location for movies and TV shows like “The Walking Dead” and the “Hunger Games.”

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other city leaders shared their excitement about the park and noted it as a ‘long-awaited addition to the city that could catalyze economic development on the westside’.

“This is a park with a purpose. This has been a long time in the making,” Bottoms said at the event. “This park means so much to so many people.”

If you’re wanting to explore a new area in the city or avoid the crowds at well-known parks, visit Westside Park and enjoy features like:

Walking and bicycle trails

Playgrounds and children areas

Open lawns to overlook the quarry and reservoir

Pavilions for special events

Currently, park connects with the Proctor Creek Greenway and developers have plans to eventually link to the Atlanta Beltline.

“If you all knew the work that had to go into acquiring the property in the first place more than 15 years ago, you would not believe it,” said Rob Brawner, the executive director for the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership.

