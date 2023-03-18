Hydro Flask Launches Water Bottle Trade-In Program

GearJunkie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saPZv_0lJyHKre00
Returning an "over-loved" Hydro Flask bottle sounds pretty easy with the company's new Trade-In program.Photo byHydro Flask
This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

The company calls its 'long-term sustainability effort' the first water bottle trade-in program in the U.S.

Across the outdoor industry, product recycling has become the cool new thing. The last year has seen several major brands announce programs aimed at in-house recycling of their own products, from Arc’teryx to Carhartt to Smartwool.

And now Hydro Flask joins the trend of creating a “circular product lifecycle” with what it calls the first trade-in program in the U.S. for insulated water bottles. The company will now allow customers to return old, unwanted, and non-functioning bottles, tumblers, and stainless steel products in exchange for store credit through its website.

“We understand how hard the active, on-the-go lifestyle of our customers can be on some products and that eventually, it may be time to retire their Hydro Flask,” said Larry Witt, president of Helen of Troy’s Home & Outdoor segment, Hydro Flask’s parent company. “Through the Trade-In program, customers can feel better about parting ways with their Hydro Flasks knowing they won’t end up in landfills.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Blor_0lJyHKre00
Just slap a sticker on that old bottle to send it home for recycling.Photo byHydro Flask

Hydro Flask Trade-In Details

To participate in the Trade-In program, customers will need to register their used Hydro Flask products.

The brand provides the shipping, which can be placed on the item without additional packaging — reducing waste. The company will then disassemble and recycle “as much of the product’s materials as possible.”

Customers will receive a promo code of $5 for each returned product. The discount can only be used on the Hydro Flask website.

The company also encourages customers to keep any caps, lids, boots, or straws. However, the company will accept returns of those items as well. Hydro Flask’s director of corporate responsibility called the Trade-In program a “small step” toward its aspiration of “complete product circularity.”

Since 2017, Hydro Flask has recycled over 100,000 pounds of stainless steel and polypropylene in-house, according to the press release. Learn more about the program at Hydro Flask’s website.

Related: The Perfect Knife for the End of the World (or a Fun Camp Trip): Sniper Bladeworks MAMU Review

Related: Better Bottles: Klean Kanteen Switches to Recycled Steel

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hydro Flask# Recycling# Camping# Reusable Water Bottles# Environment

Comments / 0

Published by

The top source for outdoor news, reviews and gear.

Minneapolis, MN
339 followers

More from GearJunkie

‘SquatchBot’: GoWild Brings Mythical AI to Hunting Forums

GoWild, the social media platform that caters specifically to hunters and anglers, introduces SquatchBot — an AI-driven mentor to answer your hunting and fishing queries. Artificial intelligence is all the rage these days. It finally feels like we’re living up to predictions made in movies of our youth. The line between human and machine has absolutely been blurred.

Read full story
Nevada State

Biden Designates 2 New National Monuments in NV and TX

President Biden today signed 514,000 total acres into National Monument status across Nevada and Texas. The announcement closely follows the administration’s approval of the controversial Willow project in Alaska.

Read full story
5 comments

Sweeping ‘Outdoor Recreation’ Act Lands in Congress: How You Can (Finally) Help It Pass

A massive piece of bipartisan, outdoor-focused legislation is on its way through the Senate yet again. If it succeeds, Americans could see a lot of changes on public lands everywhere.

Read full story

From Practical to Plush: My Van Life Gear

Van life is dreamy but also a bit daunting. A year ago, my wife and I decided it was finally our time to try out the nomadic lifestyle. We worked with a local builder, geared up, and hit the road with our toddler for a 10-month adventure.

Read full story

LEGO, Land Rover Launch Classic Defender 90 (and a Wild Adventure Challenge)

The LEGO Classic Defender 90 is the coolest mini Land Rover yet. LEGO made it even cooler by making two adventurers do their builds in the remote Scottish Highlands. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Phone Dead? Garmin’s Latest GPS/Messenger Boasts More Than a Week of Battery

If you need a GPS that’ll last more than a week — even if you leave it on the entire time — here’s your huckleberry. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

The Perfect Knife for the End of the World (or a Fun Camp Trip): Sniper Bladeworks MAMU Review

Every once in a while, a knife like the Sniper Bladeworks MAMU comes around and redefines what we know about large-format fixed blades and what they can do. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
1 comments

How to Choose the Right Motorcycle Helmet

Wearing a helmet while riding your motorcycle can save your head, but choosing the right helmet can be a headache. When facing a wall of possible contenders, you scan through a variety of full-face, modular, open-face, and half-helmets. You may even notice the choice of race, touring, road, dual-sport, and dirt helmets.

Read full story

Steel Road Bike Challenges Carbon Field: Pratt Frameworks Review

A snappy and comfortable bike from Pratt Frameworks raced by LA Sweat that reinforces the value of relationships. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

In Defense of the Hatchet: Why It’s More Relevant Than Ever

Hatchets are one of the oldest and most functional outdoor tools around — so why don't more hikers and backpackers carry them on the trail?. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Porsche, Airstream Tag Team on ‘Garage-able’ Travel Trailer

Porsche's premier design studio helped Airstream build the first travel trailer in the company's 90-year history you can park in a garage. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Patagonia Athlete Alex Megos Claims Multiple First Ascents at Red River Gorge

Alex Megos is sending 5.14 and playing the hits at the Red River Gorge. At least, the ones by millennial-famous rock band Papa Roach. Suffocation,No Breathing, this is Alex Megos’Last Resort.

Read full story
4 comments

YETI Recalls More Than 2 Million Soft Coolers, Backpack Coolers Due to Choking Hazard

The company issued the recall after receiving over a thousand reports of magnets detaching from the products. YETI Holdings Inc. issued a recall covering the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and the SideKick Dry Gear case.

Read full story
2 comments

2023 Subaru Ascent Review: Bigger Isn’t Always Better

We spent a week in the 2023 Subaru Ascent testing out Subarus changes and improvements, both on and off the pavement. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Lightship L1: A Camper Trailer Designed for EVs

The Lightship L1 is a lightweight camper designed with efficiency in mind. A built-in 80 kWh battery and electric motor help extend your off-grid time and greatly reduce towing range loss.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Boarded Up: ‘The House’ Retailer Shuts Down, Lays Off Staff

Minnesota-based retailer The House will shut down all its operations and lay off 90 workers. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Bill Parks, Founder of Northwest River Supplies, Passes Away

The whitewater community has lost a leader and legend. On March 5, 2023, Bill Parks, the founder and president of Northwest River Supplies (NRS) passed away peacefully of natural causes at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 88. He stood at the helm of the brand he founded for over 50 years.

Read full story

2023 Chevy Colorado Review: Sights, Sounds, and Sensations From Behind the Wheel

We crawled around the entire lineup of 2023 Chevy Colorado pickups in Southern California, experiencing all but the ZR2 from behind the wheel. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Avalanche Outside British Columbia Resort Buries 10, Kills 3 Heli-Skiers

One heli-ski guide sustained serious injuries in the Wednesday incident that injured three skiers and also killed three. Search and rescue responded to the scene, and stood down once the whole 10-member group was accounted for.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy