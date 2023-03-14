Steel Road Bike Challenges Carbon Field: Pratt Frameworks Review

GearJunkie

A snappy and comfortable bike from Pratt Frameworks raced by LA Sweat that reinforces the value of relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzpv5_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

As carbon frames have become more accessible and cheaper to mass produce, the once-ubiquitous presence of steel bikes in racing has seemingly faded into nonexistence. However, the Pratt Frameworks and LA Sweat partnership prove that steel’s comfort and custom fit represent a rare opportunity to blend performance with purpose.

If ever there was a team that could be described as “alt” in the context of crit racing, it would be LA Sweat. As much a tool for women’s empowerment and shifting the culture toward inclusion, it’s also a team that doesn’t shy away from doing things a bit unconventionally.

So it was a natural fit when LA Sweat paired up with Max Pratt in 2019. The Rhode Island-based designer is hyperfocused on building world-class steel frames — and opportunities for a diverse cross-section of otherwise marginalized racers. Together, they’ve added a much-needed element of craft, artistry, and intention to the largely uninspired landscape of production bikes in the current criterium racing scene.

In short: This pure-bred road race bike, in one word — fast. Combined with steel’s ride quality, the bike possesses characteristics unmatched by the hordes of carbon competitors. And Pratt Frameworks bike has something most don’t — a meaningful relationship with a women’s racing team.

First Glance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGYkQ_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

When I unboxed the bike, I was immediately struck by the frame’s distinct tubing. Aside from the pencil-thin stays (only 0.45mm thick!), the top tube is uniquely ovular. By shaping some of the tubes in-house, Pratt Frameworks has much more control over which specific zones in the frame are compliant. In the case of the oval top tube, it creates a vertically compliant front end without compromising torsional strength elsewhere.

Once I removed the protective styrofoam and bubble wrap and assembled the bike, I noticed the bike’s weight, or rather, its remarkable lack thereof. Tipping the scale right at 18 pounds without pedals, it fits squarely in the featherweight class of bikes. In some cases, the Pratt frame is a mere few hundred grams more than a carbon frame, which is pretty wild when you consider that it’s metal. Steel tubing has advanced remarkably since the days of your dad’s clunky chromoly 10-speed.

Beyond that, I would be remiss not to mention the crucial role of wheels and components in creating a high-performance bike. Adorning the svelte frame are rock-solid carbon Hunt wheels (54 Aerodynamicist Disc), a super-rigid carbon ENVE fork, carbon Zipp bars and stem (SL-70 and SL Sprint), and an SRAM Force AXS E-tap groupset. With all their powers combined, the frame and components made for a seriously fast and equally handsome bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZNbE_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

Pratt Frameworks Ride Feel

Admittedly, I am not much of a racer. But I love a fast, responsive ride, and the other bikes in my quiver are carbon and titanium. So when I was asked to test this one, I quickly raised my hand. The world of steel bikes is flush with clichés about their mystical ride quality. But it’s also true that if you don’t feel quite right on a bike, you’re less likely to ride it. Simple as that.

So, how did that translate into a more aggressive geometry built for racing?

I expected a bike engineered for speed. What I didn’t expect was how relatively comfortable it felt for a race bike. The longer-than-I’m-used-to 120mm stem had me stretched out more than I prefer. But it’s a bike meant to transfer power into the pedals by keeping a more aero position and legs out in front of the cranks.

Braced for harsh ride quality, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I stayed pretty relaxed during a 40-mile ride. Pratt welds the frames using a mix of Columbus (typically SL or Spirit), Japanese Tange, and 4340 chromoly steel, and prefers tubes that allow for a very stiff drivetrain while maintaining all-day comfort in the saddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ensD2_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

Riders should not ignore that element of comfort, even in the context of racing. Recent evidence and research suggest performance gains due to a more comfortable ride, where steel compliance shines. If I’m being honest, my eyes often glaze over when I read about the superior compliance of steel bikes. I understand conceptually what that means in terms of “desirable flex,” but it’s hard to extract and comprehend tangibly.

However, the word “supple” resonated more clearly despite generally being used to describe tires. It’s also a word I thought about often while riding this bike. After several rides, my body (especially my contact points — hands, feet, sit bones, etc.) detected suppleness where I wanted relief. Subtle, yes. But noticeable, especially compared to a carbon frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2iCT_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

The Pratt Frameworks bike also possessed an undeniable snappiness, like it wanted to move seemingly of its own accord. Pratt optimizes the frame to be especially stiff around the drivetrain. The energy transfer was crisp and direct, leaving absolutely nothing to waste.

On the topic of optimization, it’s an obvious statement but one that bears repeating — a custom bike is custom-built. Being able to fine-tune every aspect of a bike, down to its personality, is a massive advantage for any rider but arguably even more so for racers whose needs extend beyond brute speed. Criterium racers, for example, are constantly making tight turns, and having a bike crafted with that in mind is beneficial.

Beyond the Podium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tgZQ_0lHiMjcm00
Photo byBritten Ferguson

A maelstrom of supply chain issues hampered the cycling industry in the last couple of years. It feels like we don’t have quite as much of a choice as we used to. These days, a bike part simply being in stock is reason enough to buy it, often without hesitation. As a result, you could argue that the disconnect between brands and cyclists has grown.

Riding this bike, however, and knowing that a professional race team made the conscious decision to collaborate with a person instead of a major manufacturer, has reminded me how important it is to create relationships with actual industry members. It’s a belief that the LA Sweat team modeled brilliantly.

Are custom hand-built steel bikes for everyone? Definitely not. But for cyclists who care about fostering a more meaningful connection with their bike and all the experiences it enables, supporting small producers like Pratt Frameworks is a powerful way to take back some of that control. And, in this case, without sacrificing any bit of performance.

Related: 2023 Pinarello Road Bikes Look to Cut the Herd

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biking# Pratt Frameworks# Road Bike# Cycling# Commuter

Comments / 0

Published by

The top source for outdoor news, reviews and gear.

Minneapolis, MN
339 followers

More from GearJunkie

‘SquatchBot’: GoWild Brings Mythical AI to Hunting Forums

GoWild, the social media platform that caters specifically to hunters and anglers, introduces SquatchBot — an AI-driven mentor to answer your hunting and fishing queries. Artificial intelligence is all the rage these days. It finally feels like we’re living up to predictions made in movies of our youth. The line between human and machine has absolutely been blurred.

Read full story
Nevada State

Biden Designates 2 New National Monuments in NV and TX

President Biden today signed 514,000 total acres into National Monument status across Nevada and Texas. The announcement closely follows the administration’s approval of the controversial Willow project in Alaska.

Read full story
5 comments

Sweeping ‘Outdoor Recreation’ Act Lands in Congress: How You Can (Finally) Help It Pass

A massive piece of bipartisan, outdoor-focused legislation is on its way through the Senate yet again. If it succeeds, Americans could see a lot of changes on public lands everywhere.

Read full story

From Practical to Plush: My Van Life Gear

Van life is dreamy but also a bit daunting. A year ago, my wife and I decided it was finally our time to try out the nomadic lifestyle. We worked with a local builder, geared up, and hit the road with our toddler for a 10-month adventure.

Read full story

LEGO, Land Rover Launch Classic Defender 90 (and a Wild Adventure Challenge)

The LEGO Classic Defender 90 is the coolest mini Land Rover yet. LEGO made it even cooler by making two adventurers do their builds in the remote Scottish Highlands. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Phone Dead? Garmin’s Latest GPS/Messenger Boasts More Than a Week of Battery

If you need a GPS that’ll last more than a week — even if you leave it on the entire time — here’s your huckleberry. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

The Perfect Knife for the End of the World (or a Fun Camp Trip): Sniper Bladeworks MAMU Review

Every once in a while, a knife like the Sniper Bladeworks MAMU comes around and redefines what we know about large-format fixed blades and what they can do. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
1 comments

Hydro Flask Launches Water Bottle Trade-In Program

The company calls its 'long-term sustainability effort' the first water bottle trade-in program in the U.S. Across the outdoor industry, product recycling has become the cool new thing. The last year has seen several major brands announce programs aimed at in-house recycling of their own products, from Arc’teryx to Carhartt to Smartwool.

Read full story

How to Choose the Right Motorcycle Helmet

Wearing a helmet while riding your motorcycle can save your head, but choosing the right helmet can be a headache. When facing a wall of possible contenders, you scan through a variety of full-face, modular, open-face, and half-helmets. You may even notice the choice of race, touring, road, dual-sport, and dirt helmets.

Read full story

In Defense of the Hatchet: Why It’s More Relevant Than Ever

Hatchets are one of the oldest and most functional outdoor tools around — so why don't more hikers and backpackers carry them on the trail?. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Porsche, Airstream Tag Team on ‘Garage-able’ Travel Trailer

Porsche's premier design studio helped Airstream build the first travel trailer in the company's 90-year history you can park in a garage. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Patagonia Athlete Alex Megos Claims Multiple First Ascents at Red River Gorge

Alex Megos is sending 5.14 and playing the hits at the Red River Gorge. At least, the ones by millennial-famous rock band Papa Roach. Suffocation,No Breathing, this is Alex Megos’Last Resort.

Read full story
4 comments

YETI Recalls More Than 2 Million Soft Coolers, Backpack Coolers Due to Choking Hazard

The company issued the recall after receiving over a thousand reports of magnets detaching from the products. YETI Holdings Inc. issued a recall covering the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and the SideKick Dry Gear case.

Read full story
2 comments

2023 Subaru Ascent Review: Bigger Isn’t Always Better

We spent a week in the 2023 Subaru Ascent testing out Subarus changes and improvements, both on and off the pavement. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Lightship L1: A Camper Trailer Designed for EVs

The Lightship L1 is a lightweight camper designed with efficiency in mind. A built-in 80 kWh battery and electric motor help extend your off-grid time and greatly reduce towing range loss.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Boarded Up: ‘The House’ Retailer Shuts Down, Lays Off Staff

Minnesota-based retailer The House will shut down all its operations and lay off 90 workers. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Bill Parks, Founder of Northwest River Supplies, Passes Away

The whitewater community has lost a leader and legend. On March 5, 2023, Bill Parks, the founder and president of Northwest River Supplies (NRS) passed away peacefully of natural causes at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 88. He stood at the helm of the brand he founded for over 50 years.

Read full story

2023 Chevy Colorado Review: Sights, Sounds, and Sensations From Behind the Wheel

We crawled around the entire lineup of 2023 Chevy Colorado pickups in Southern California, experiencing all but the ZR2 from behind the wheel. This post includes affiliate links. The publisher may earn a commission on your purchase.

Read full story

Avalanche Outside British Columbia Resort Buries 10, Kills 3 Heli-Skiers

One heli-ski guide sustained serious injuries in the Wednesday incident that injured three skiers and also killed three. Search and rescue responded to the scene, and stood down once the whole 10-member group was accounted for.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy