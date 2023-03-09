YETI Recalls More Than 2 Million Soft Coolers, Backpack Coolers Due to Choking Hazard

The company issued the recall after receiving over a thousand reports of magnets detaching from the products.

Photo by YETI

YETI Holdings Inc. issued a recall covering the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and the SideKick Dry Gear case.

The announcement follows a “stop sale” order issued by the company on Feb. 9, 2023, for the same range of products.

“The magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested,” according to the recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

The recall covers 1.9 million units sold in the U.S. and an additional 40,760 units sold in Canada. The units were sold primarily online and at major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and ACE Hardware between March 2018 and Jan. 2023. According to the CPSC, YETI received “1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets.”

The affected YETI products with magnet closures. Photo by YETI

The danger of ingesting magnets is that they can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. That can perforate, twist, and/or block the intestines. Infection, blood poisoning, and even death can result. As of this writing, no injuries or magnet ingestions have been reported in conjunction with the recall.

Consumers owning one of these products should stop using it immediately. Owners can then contact YETI to receive a free replacement or a refund in the form of a YETI gift card. If consumers choose the former, their gift card will be equal to the MSRP of the product, plus $25.

YETI Recall Contact Information

Call YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday Email YETI at productrecall@yeti.com

Visit YETI’s online product recall page for more information

