Skip the Dealership? Amazon Launches OEM Auto Parts Store

Amazon is working with automakers and powersports companies to bring more parts and accessories to the Amazon Garage. The goal is to make shopping for your ride as easy as buying anything else from the site.

Photo by Amazon

Amazon is growing its auto parts business and helping you skip the dealer. The online retailer is working with original equipment companies like GM, Stellantis, and BMW to help bring you dealer-quality parts and accessories — OEM parts that can be shipped to your home, held for in-store pickup, or even sent right to your favorite shop.

“Since 2020, we’ve seen an average 20% increase annually in the number of vehicles US customers have saved in the Amazon Garage, showing a clear customer interest in shopping for parts and accessories for their vehicles similar to the way they shop for other consumer products,” said Ernie Linsay, Amazon’s director of automotive.

Those parts and accessories have come from a big mix of manufacturers. These are mostly aftermarket replacement and custom parts and accessories from countless brands, so the listings were limited in what was offered. Amazon said the growth in saved vehicles and interest in shopping for parts and accessories pushed it to work with original equipment manufacturers to add to the online store’s selection.

Amazon Garage Gives You Big Access

While you could skip the dealership, the new Amazon Garage collaboration can actually help both you and your local dealer. Finding the right part from your dealer today usually means a series of phone calls or an in-person visit, and then having no idea if the price you got was competitive or way too much.

The new Amazon garage will include dealerships on the list of online sellers. Amazon says dealers will be able to offer their parts inventory to local and national customers. They’ll also be able to offer discounts specifically to customers in their service area or pitch deals nationwide.

Using the new Amazon Garage has the potential to make purchasing parts easier for customers, too — even those who want a shop to install the part instead of doing it themselves.

Arrange Installation From Home

Customers can find the OEM part or accessory they want, and then get a range of options on how to get it. Customers can pick a participating local shop or dealer and book an installation appointment directly through Amazon. They’ll also be able to have their order shipped to their home as normal. Amazon said that same-day pickup may be available in some cases. Pick a dealer close by, and you could have your new accessory installed the same day.

Though the site has just launched, as of February 21, there were more than 30,000 parts listings. Every major new vehicle brand is on the list, including BMW, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, and Toyota. There are also powersports companies including BRP, Polaris, and Yamaha.

Dealer-Only Parts Now Online

The list of parts includes OEM fluids and filters, including oil, transmission, and cabin filters. There are also factory-match paint touchup pens and parts like head gaskets. The range of accessory parts includes both on and off-road kits for loads of vehicles. There are parts like factory-approved seat covers, roof racks, and bash bars, as well as emblems and badges.

Most helpful for the serious DIY mechanic is the addition of more intricate components. These parts include window and door switches, wiring pigtails, and other bits that are normally only sold at the dealer — and quite often only brought in through a special (and expensive) nonrefundable order.

Amazon Garage will let you filter by year, make, and model, as well as other vehicle-dependent categories, and then save your ride in your garage. Amazon’s usual clear item price and shipping charges will be visible, and there is detailed product information to help you make sure you’re picking the right part.