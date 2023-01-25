Montana Grizzlies Euthanized After Contracting Avian Flu

GearJunkie

The latest outbreak of the avian flu represents the largest foreign animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lupn_0kPeqGyg00
Photo byShutterstock

Late last year, Montana wildlife officials found three young grizzly bears showing signs of severe illness. 

The three bears, each found in a different area, were euthanized for their partial blindness, disorientation, and neurological issues. Last week, Montana officials said an examination had found the cause of the bears’ sickness: avian influenza.

“We suspect these mammals probably get the virus from consuming infected birds,” Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey said in a news release from Montana’s wildlife department.

It’s the first documented case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in grizzly bears, officials said. Yet it’s also just the latest evidence that the avian flu has spread to mammals. A fox and a skunk in Montana also tested positive for HPAI last year. In other states and countries, the virus has shown up in raccoons, black bears, and even a coyote, wildlife officials said. 

The latest outbreak of the avian flu is known as H5N1, and it’s now considered the largest foreign animal disease outbreak in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Nearly 58 million birds have contracted H5N1 in commercial and backyard flocks across 47 states. That’s caused spikes in poultry prices, along with egg shortages, in supermarkets across the U.S. It’s even led to an increase in egg smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9Nfi_0kPeqGyg00
Photo byUSDA

Bird Flu Continues to Spread

Thus far, most of the infected birds identified by scientists have been wild and have been spreading the disease to animals that eat them.

Officials from the USDA have recorded avian flu infections in 110 mammals since May 2022, according to the government website. That includes raccoons, foxes, and skunks.

“We have not had this virus in our part of the world on this scale before,” Richard Webby, a director in the Department of Infectious Diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, told The New York Times. “In the world of flu, this is a pretty major event.”

It’s difficult to track and contain a virus spread by wild birds that often migrate across hundreds of miles and remain asymptomatic when infected, wildlife experts said. If it continues to spread throughout spring and summer, when temperatures rise and many animals emerge from hibernation, the bird flu could become more widespread, The New York Times reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the risk of HPAI spread to humans to be very low. However, Montana residents should take precautions when handling game birds, sick or dead birds, and mammals they find, officials said. That means avoiding contact with sick or dead wildlife. If you must handle a dead animal for disposal, you should wear gloves — even if it’s unlikely the animal died from a contagious disease.

Montana wildlife officials want to know about unusual or unexplained cases of sickness or death of wild birds and animals. If you have information, call the Montana wildlife lab in Bozeman at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# outdoor news# avian flu# grizzly bears# bird flu

Comments / 10

Published by

The top source for outdoor news, reviews and gear.

Minneapolis, MN
39 followers

More from GearJunkie

The Audi Activesphere Is Part Pickup, Part SUV

The style of a crossover combined with the utility of a pickup. That's exactly what the Audi Activesphere concept offers, along with a healthy dose of sci-fi future interior tech.

Read full story

Backlash: Strava Issues Apology for Recent Price Hikes

The activity-tracking platform faced scads of criticism in the early weeks of 2023 after rolling out opaque and confusing price increases. If you have a Strava subscription, you may have spent the last few months confused as to what, precisely, you’ll be paying moving forward (and why).

Read full story

‘Biggest Advancement in 60 Years’? BOA Breaks Into Alpine Ski Boots

K2 teamed up with BOA to put the performance fit system into the K2 Recon 120 BOA alpine ski boot. We'll likely see more ski brands start to follow suit. Alpine ski boots have used locking buckle systems for alongtime. A Swiss bike racer and stunt pilot named Hans Martin was the first to patent buckles on ski boots in 1954 — and it changed the game.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part

Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.

Read full story
11 comments
Maine State

Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations

Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Runs Across Australia to Help Wildlife, Earns Marathon Record

After 5 months of running the equivalent of a marathon every day, Erchana Murray-Bartlett finished her journey across Australia this week. On Monday, Erchana Murray-Bartlett finished her run across Australia, setting a new record for consecutive marathons run by a womanPhoto byMurray-Bartlett.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy