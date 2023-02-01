Outdoor Lighting Guide: Outdoor Lighting Basics

Outdoor Lighting Photo by Capitol Lighting

Good outdoor lighting is easy to spot when you see it. As the sun sets, the house looks warm and welcoming. The driveway is well-lit, the entrances are clearly visible, and there are no shadows around the home’s exterior. A good outdoor lighting plan can create this welcoming glow for your home.

Here are three outdoor basics to consider. This lighting guide covers the basics of lighting, so you’ll be ready when you head out to a lighting store near you.

Safety & Security – Entrances, pathways, and stairs should be well-lit at the appropriate time. Motion sensors and timers can ensure your lights come on when needed.

Highlight Architecture and Garden Features – Subtle lighting can be used to show off the special features of your home and landscaping.

Lifestyle – Outdoor spaces are taking a more significant role in our lives, especially in warm weather, so outdoor lighting can create the ambiance for entertaining or relaxing.

What Type of Lighting Is Best for Outdoors?

Understanding the many types of outdoor lighting will help you develop the perfect lighting plan for your outdoor space. Keep in mind that no one can see your stunning landscaping at night without proper lighting. Getting the correct type of landscape lighting is essential. If the lighting is too bright, it can overpower the aesthetics of your outdoor spaces; too little, and you may not be able to see your way around. Each type of outdoor lighting addresses a specific issue, so knowing how each one works will help you make the best choice for the purpose.

Wall Lights: Versatile and decorative, wall lights can fit on any flat surface, including house or garden walls, columns beside the front door, or on a covered porch. They can light pathways, walkways, stairways, driveways, decks, covered porches, and more. Make sure they are bright enough to light the way but not blinding.

Hanging Lights: These lights create a pleasing glow over entryways, gazebos, covered decks, and patios. They are designed to be ornamental and practical, adding style as well as functionality to outdoor areas.

Floodlights: Perfect for directional lighting, floodlights inundate an area with brightness, making them ideal for security. If you put your floodlights on motion sensors, make sure they aren’t so bright that they startle the neighbors.

Spotlights: Similar to floodlights but have a narrower beam. They can be used to highlight special features or as ambient lighting to set the mood. It can be directed at a water feature, other structural elements, or as uplights or downlights to highlight landscaping.

Inground Lights: When you want to create a dramatic effect, inground lights will do the job. Set in the ground, the fixtures aren’t visible, only the light they produce. They are great for lighting driveways, pathways, staircases, and steps.

Post Lights: Post lights are mounted on top of a pole and illuminate a lot of space without being too bright. They are an ideal part of security lighting near the driveway.

Benefits of Outdoor Lighting and Lights

From safety & security to visual appeal, there are numerous reasons to have an outdoor light plan.

Aesthetics & Curb Appeal: Outdoor lights enhance the beauty of your outdoor living space, whether curb appeal during the day or increasing your entertaining area in the evening. Lighting can bring out the natural beauty of your landscaping and architectural features. Installing the correct outdoor lighting can create the perfect vibe in your outdoor space.

Improves Security and Safety: A well-lit exterior can deter intruders and keep it safe for visitors who may be unfamiliar with the pathways and stairways around your home. Using motion detector lights ensures security and safety exactly when it is needed.

Increases Property Value: The right outdoor lights illuminate the best features of your property, making it more appealing to look at and increasing its value.

Increases Opportunities for Outdoor Living: You’ll be able to enjoy your outdoor spaces well into the evening. Whether entertaining or relaxing at the end of the day, the lighting can set the energy and mood.

Outdoor Lighting Placement

To ensure your outdoor areas are well-lit, it is essential to place lights at the right spot and be the right size. Use these outdoor lighting placement ideas as a guide.

Porches & Doorways: Mounting a large outdoor wall light alongside your doorway offers a cheery hello to family and friends as they enter your home. Wall lights work best when installed above shoulder height, keeping direct light out of the eyes. A pendant or ceiling light creates a polished look on covered porches and offers extra entertainment or sitting areas when installed on back porches. Classic outdoor wall lights fit seamlessly with any home’s style.

Garage Door Lights: Outdoor wall lights or flood lights are ideal for illuminating the garage area when someone drives up.

Pathways & Landscaping: Post lights and bollards are great in areas such as driveways, pathways, and stairways. In addition to pathway lighting, accent lighting can highlight special features such as specimen trees, water features, or architectural elements.

Everyone is spending a lot more time outside these days, so make sure you don’t leave your family or guests in the dark when you’re entertaining outdoors. While there are numerous ways to light your outdoor living space, the only wrong way is to not light it at all. Visit a lighting store in Palm Beach Gardens and speak to a lighting expert about the best outdoor lighting plan for your home.