Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO7JW_0jOREHbQ00
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay

Weather effects on the Florida property market

In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.

These extreme weather conditions have significantly affected how the value of real estate evolves. In addition, real estate investors have considered the aftermath of climate change and are looking at the monetary and long-term investment implications. Hence, understanding climate data is helping the real estate market obtain insights into the physical world.

This article aims to study the Florida property market and the effect of extreme weather conditions on its real estate valuation.

"It's practically a given in Florida that storm-ravaged towns will rebuild in the same risky spots. We'll build better they all say. Oh yeah? -Alex Harris, Climate Change Reporter

Climate change risks

Climate changes will trigger increased frequencies of extreme weather events that could pose significant risks to real estate in the coming years. For instance, longer summer heat waves will stretch the air conditioner's capacity and increase home utility costs. Another climate risk is drought, which could restrict building water usage and improve the prevalence of wildfires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZuzR_0jOREHbQ00
Sales volume and price Index for homes exposed to rising sea level risk.Photo byNational Bureau of Economic Research/ Graph Data from CoreLogic and Zillow

Valuation

More effects of climate change on real estate valuation are:

  • Many areas' weather conditions and climate changes have created residential vulnerability and job losses. Also, the long-term economic situation is forcing residents with lower incomes into older neighborhoods in flood-prone areas, which only has disaster waiting to happen.
  • Affordable housing is becoming challenging for many states, especially Florida, which is experiencing some population migration, consequently driving rents higher.

For instance, the overall real estate market in Sarasota-Manatee will likely see a boost from residents needing to repair their properties. Also, given the widespread damage in Florida, construction workers will be in high demand, bringing in more people and lengthening the time for repairing properties.

  • Following the latest hurricane that affected a lot of homes in Florida, the seller of any property would need to restore the property to an excellent state. Regardless of how slow the real market might be, sales are growing strong, and long term, it will not be negatively impacted. The rapid inflation of homeowners and flood insurance over the coming months and years could have a longer-lasting impact on Florida's west coast than the feat of the storm. It means that there would be decreased supply and increased demand.

Hurricane Ian

The effect of climate change in Florida involves sea levels notably higher than the global average due to typical wind and current ocean patterns. The average elevation in Florida is six feet, which, combined with rising sea levels, has resulted in a growing number of properties exposed to the risks of frequent flood damage.

Many residents are concerned that global variables will inundate Florida by the end of the century. It has caused the state to lose many lives and properties. Yet, despite the destruction, the residential market remains strong as potential buyers hope for a price drop. Investors and homebuyers are hunting for deals on damaged homes and commercial properties after the storm.

The Sunshine State market

Real estate investors are banking on skyrocketing home prices and capitalizing on Florida residents looking to leave the state.

For instance, one realtor is working with an investor who plans to spend as much as $50 million picking up properties damaged by the hurricane. And on the other end of the spectrum, an investor who owns a mobile home park said the prices were through the roof, so owners are willing to take any price to sell off their properties. So if you were asking $1 million before the storm, for instance, after the storm, the offers are more in line with the $750,000 mark.

This cycle continues among many potential home buyers and investors on distressed properties in Florida because of the full extent of damage caused by the storm. According to the data from CoreLogic, the total cost of the flood and wind damage to Florida residential and commercial properties expect to fall between $40-$64 billion.

Even though many Americans are uncertain about moving to a market prone to hurricanes, about 62% of residents who plan to buy or sell a home in the next year are hesitant to relocate to an area that faces climate risk. However, hurricane Ian hit Florida, making many residents take more risks and look past climate change. As a result, many believe that the Florida real estate market will remain attractive to buyers.

In Florida, one of the perks of living in the Sunshine State is the affordable lifestyle and the beautiful scenery; however, since the hurricane, the proper supply of affordable housing has grown more arduous, and buyer demand is still ongoing, regardless of the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6Lg1_0jOREHbQ00
Level of devaluation by county by 2050.Photo byMcKinsey Global Institute

Despite the homes decimated by Hurricane Ian a few months ago, the real estate market in Florida is proving to be lucrative. Multiple studies showed property values in storm-ravaged regions have historically risen past the national average following a disaster.

The prices of houses in the real estate market in Southwest Florida have been high following the catastrophic hurricane. The prices will stay up for a while because of the tremendous demand and low supply. Still, it will continue the overall progression of where people want to live. Data from Florida Atlantic University shows that buyers are paying, on average, 70% more than they should be. The truth is, it is not the hurricane making people move here but the aftermath, which is why so many people will be willing to move here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQdBQ_0jOREHbQ00
Golden hours still appeal to buyers despite Florida's negative impact of global weather conditions.Photo byJames Cheney

Some housing analysts believe that, at least in the short term, "price increases will certainly occur almost immediately, driven primarily by continued strong demand and storm-induced inventory shortage." While prices can be erratic for the initial months, the demand for living along a coastline with warm water with a business-friendly economy has led to expedited economic recoveries after the recent hurricane strikes. According to the Naples Area Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a single-family home increased by 24.9% between August 2021 and August 2022, the latest month for which statistics are available.

Conclusion

For many real estate investors, it is essential to consider climate change risk when making decisions about the property, especially from a financial point of view. Also, there is a need to align closely, collaborate, and develop a standardized approach concerning the investment process. The need to consider long-term and short-term financial implications, such as increased insurance premiums, higher operational costs, and an outlook of the neighborhood in 25 years, will contribute to a regulated, widely adopted approach to climate risk. Such effort will ensure assets are valued accurately and consistently.

I have found this due diligence essential in my investor and property manager role.

Due to the devastation, it will be a while before many homes can go on the market. Still, many homeowners are going back to Florida to take a shot at repairing their homes and selling them off to buyers willing to do anything to live in a place that fits their lifestyle. Also, because of the current limited supply and the demand for homes by investors and end-users, home prices are expected to increase for the next 12 to 18 months.

"You can't just build in high-risk areas indefinitely, and expect it to be insurable at an affordable rate." -Z. Taylor, Professor at Delft University of Technology-

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial, Real Estate, or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a Financial or Real Estate attorney before making significant real estate decisions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# GlobalClimate# FloridaRealEstate# Florida# FloridaRealEstateClimate

Comments / 117

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
2421 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market

When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating

Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.

Read full story
36 comments
Jacksonville, FL

What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."- Warren Buffet, investor and philanthropist. Many investors have wondered what the future holds for the real estate market in Jacksonville, especially considering the pending uncertainties in the old economy. If you are wondering how the trends and statistics affect your decisions and investments as an investor, you should read this article.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Is Price Deceleration in Florida Market Creating Depreciation of Home Values?

Is price deceleration creating depreciation in the housing market? /Photo by REX WAY/ Pexels. Are you wondering if price deceleration in the Florida market is creating depreciation of your home value?

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

Global Hubs Leading to Increased Housing Prices and Mortgage Rates for Florida Buyers

Globalization and the Effects on Florida Mortgage Rates/Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels. Globalization is the context used to describe the successful integration of economies worldwide to promote free trade and encourage high returns. Like the North American Free Trade, economic globalization aids the conjunction of the international market and promotes financial exchange. However, it also has its corresponding negative consequences, and one of such is the increase in mortgage rates. Florida is starting to feel the impact.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Investment Property Is Trending in Jacksonville

Investment property is trending in Jacksonville. /Photo by David McBee from Pexels. Is Jacksonville, Florida, an excellent place to secure investment property?. A couple of weeks ago, I spent a few days touring Jacksonville. As a Community Asociation Manager, I was able to get some perspectives from local experts that confirmed it is a town where investors can flourish, especially now.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Is Florida in a Housing Bubble?

Is Florida in a housing bubble? /Photo by Marcelo Dias from Pexels. If the sunshine state is in a housing bubble, it is one hot bubble, but I don't think so. I'm seeing things are a little different than the last time around.

Read full story
44 comments
Florida State

The Impact of Remote Work on Florida's Real Estate Market

Technology allows for real estate deals to be done remotely./Photo by Thirdman from Pexels. Remote work is changing the real estate industry. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, more people worldwide have been working remotely. Working from home is relatively easy and sometimes more convenient for many office jobs. Florida is one of the most desirable places to live, and many choose to live in larger cities such as Miami, Ft Lauderdale, or Orlando for employment opportunities. There has been a substantial shift in the housing market throughout the pandemic, causing people to relocate.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Can Real Estate Offer a Hedge Against Inflation for Florida Homeowners?

Using real estate as a hedge against inflation/Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels. "People are worried about the current economic system and they want options."-Benjamin Miller, CEO of RE Investment platform-

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

What is Propelling the Buyer Demand in Florida Real Estate?

Community neighborhood/Photo by David McBee from Pexels. Interest in Florida real estate is growing. Real estate always seems in demand in some parts of the country despite high pricing, low or volatile inventory, and plenty of interested buyers. But real estate demand can be cyclical, and most cities and regions experience ups and downs in their markets, with interest growing and waning with different factors influencing those fluctuations. Right now, the interest in Florida's real estate is strong and doesn't show any signs of slowing. But what is behind the buyer demand in the Sunshine State's real estate right now? Let's look at what is propelling this growth and how it affects the market in this southern, tropical state.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Factors To Consider During the Mortgage Approval Process

Credit and debt are vital factors when securing a home loan. /Photo by Monstera from Pexels. "The two questions that anyone ever asks me are: 'Are house prices going to go down?' and 'Is it a good time to fix my mortgage rate?'-Evan Davis-

Read full story
Florida State

Inflation and Real Estate: Should You Wait To Buy a Home?

Wading through inflation /Photo by Daria Rem from Pexels. Inflationary atmospheres create a bountiful opportunity for real estate investors, especially in hot markets like Florida.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Tips to Reach Your Florida Home Buying Goals in 2022

Home sweet home/Photo by Derek Thomson on Unsplash. In the world of real estate, the past two years have been highly unpredictable. With the markets remaining volatile, inflation rising, and the pandemic still affecting everyday affairs, you can expect 2022 to be just as hectic. With its massive demand for housing, Florida stands to have an incredibly explosive year. All the same, there’s plenty you can do as a potential buyer to meet your homebuying goals in the months ahead. By making sound financial choices, researching the landscape, and planning, you can make a favorable purchase amid the real estate chaos.

Read full story
4 comments
Kissimmee, FL

The Disney Wilderness Preserve Offers Peaceful Trail Walks in Central Florida

Disney Wilderness Preserve Trail/Photo by Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers. When people think of Florida, they think, sunshine, oranges, beaches, and sunbathers. But as a native Floridian, I have recently discovered a hidden gem in Central Florida. Hiding just beyond the pavement and the honking horns of society is The Disney Wilderness Preserve near the Kissimmee/ Poinciana border.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Insights on the 2022 Florida Housing Market

House on beach property/Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. "I believe it may be the hottest real estate market in the world at this time." -Jay Phillips Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage-

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Basic Guidelines for Making an Offer on Your Florida Dream Home

View of Florida home/Photo by Julia Khalimova from Pexels. Along with numerous hot spots across the nation, the Florida real estate market has been on fire throughout 2021. Nevertheless, many potential homebuyers are still watching and waiting and wondering when to buy and when to pass.

Read full story
Florida State

Sellers in Florida Market Are Winning From Low Housing Inventory

Real estate deals are closing fast in Florida. /Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Sellers in Florida have the edge. When the housing inventory is low, sellers can genuinely leverage it to their benefit by maximizing their profits.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Home Buying in Florida -Is Offering the Asking Price Enough?

Perspective home for a future buyer. /Photo by Max - Vakhtbovych from Pexels. The housing market is experiencing a shortage of houses and a high demand from buyers, complicating the home buying process. But is a buyer offering the asking price enough in this market?

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What's Creating Today's Competitive Real Estate Market in Florida?

Couple looking at new home./Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Florida's real estate market has expanded immensely since the 2008 recession and hasn't slowed down, despite the massive uncertainty and instability posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Florida's real estate market has topped the hot seller list through 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy