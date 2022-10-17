Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Hurricane IanPhoto by Rodrigo/ iStock

A multi-faceted crisis

When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.

Even though Hurricane Ian devasted many areas of Florida, the damage and the risk have not stopped droves of people from flocking to the state. According to Zillow, Tampa, Florida, ranks as the top hottest real-estate market of 2022, with Jacksonville and Orlando also in the top ten categories.

Zillow's hottest markets 2022/Graph image by Zillow

However, the question is, will newcomers stay with the devastating Hurricane Ian storm surge and 155 mph wind?

An overview of Hurricane Ian's destruction

  • Search for survivors
  • The housing crisis and storm aid
  • Lack of insurance

The first worry for many housing and real estate investors is the impact of the damaged housing stock on people with low wages or fixed incomes.

Search for survivors

According to CNN, the house-to-house search intensified as the hurricane reportedly killed over 100 people, and numbers are rising.

The housing crisis and storm aid

With the extent of damage from Ian, many people in Florida are uncertain of their housing situation, fearing they may become homeless. Florida's GOP leaders have reduced federal actions on climate change. However, with the cost of Ian's hit on many homes, which is adding tens of billions of dollars, they might need help from Washington.

Lack of insurance

In the Florida counties, Ian hit the hardest; less than 20 percent of homes had flood insurance. Experts say that this will make rebuilding many homes not feasible.

Palm trees/Photo by Sebastian Voortman/ Pexels

Staggering effect of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Real Estate

Florida remains a home for many people because it offers many benefits, such as affordability, a warm climate, and a tropical lifestyle. However, with the recent Hurricane Ian and other climate conditions the state witnesses, this may be the final tipping point for many people.

"I was already frustrated by Florida politics. So, when the storm hit, it became easy to make a decision because from the reports things were only going to get worse."- K. Smith, a longtime resident of Clearwater, Florida-

While many might be reconsidering Florida out of fear for their safety, others are more concerned about the financial devastation Ian left behind.

" I am more concerned about the financial implications of the storm. " P. Rex, RE Investor-

First, many resident owners will find it hard to rebuild after the storm because of a lack of insurance. Also, the insurance cost is likely to go up, which was already high. From an investor's standpoint, this would decrease your net operating income. Aside from the insurance cost, rising inflation and higher mortgage rates are beginning to make buying property less profitable and less appealing for investors and prospective owners.

One of the domino effects of the storm is that the housing demand will dip, and the destruction caused by Ian will put construction behind schedule, causing an increase in rental rates near landfall areas over the years. Ouch, this hurts.

Hurricane Ian's impact on buying and selling

The next question is, how has Hurricane Ian affected the demand for real estate in Florida? As a property manager, investor, and homeowner, I say it is a tricky question. However, time passes, and people forget things, even if it is a significant hurricane, which explains why Florida is still a major real estate hotspot, even though there has been no shortage of destructive weather in the Sunshine State.

When the 2017 hurricane season hit Florida, real estate sales in counties like Manatee and Sarasota were down to about 16.8 percent real estate sales in counties like Manatee and Sarasota were down to about 16.8 percent due to the closures and evacuations the storm had caused. The number of new single-family homes and condo listings on the market decreased by 31.8 percent and 20.9 percent, respectively. Still, after two to three years, Florida is back up with a solid rating in the U.S. top real estate tat markets. Hence, even if hurricane Ian may have reduced the house listings, the change might be temporary. Can Florida bounce back once again?

Home price appreciation statistics before and after significant hurricanesGraph image by Veros

"Florida has experienced many natural disasters but it has never stopped people from moving to Florida. It is such a great place to live. Hell ,we can't even scare people away with big alligators roaming the streets and sunbathing on the beach. "-G. Stansell, a native and lifetime resident of Florida.-

Impacts of Hurricane Ian on property insurance in Florida

When Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week, it left a massive trail. Some neighborhoods vanished beneath the water, with thousands of people losing their houses overnight. The impact of a storm like this is as financial as physical. Industry rating agencies and real estate companies have estimated the storm's damages to be between $41 and $70 billion, making it one of the most notable losses in U.S. history.

Usually, standard homeowner's insurance includes wind damage. However, with the losses amassed in the last few weeks, it may likely collapse the state's homeowner's insurance industry. Why? It may drive many private companies into bankruptcy and force many Floridians into a state-run program with questionable long-term prospects. With this in mind, home insurance costs are likely to skyrocket for Floridians; however, this is not just for people living in places most vulnerable to major storms. In addition, there would be a possible review of taxes to help keep the market afloat. A decision that could make Florida less affordable for many working-class and low to middle-income homeowners.

In summary, Hurricane Ian has made life in Florida more expensive for everyone in the state, especially those that need property insurance.

As a result, it will become difficult for insurance companies to stay afloat. The companies that survive will have to raise their rates.

Time for restoration

I am a Floridian and have experienced one too many hurricanes myself. Losing loved ones, property, conveniences, and finances is more painful than many can bear.

If you are a victim of Hurricane Ian, I feel your suffering. I'm there with you. Although it is nice to know we are survivors. It is not an easy journey but speaking from experience; we will get through even the darkest days. Floridians are strong.

If you have managed to make it through the storm with minimal or no damage, please take a moment to help others in whatever manner you can.

There can never be an overabundance of helping hands during a crisis such as Hurricane Ian.

May Florida bounce back as the restoration process continues.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial, Real Estate, or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a Financial or Real Estate attorney before making significant real estate decisions.

