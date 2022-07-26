Is Price Deceleration in Florida Market Creating Depreciation of Home Values?

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhvSS_0gtC2rIc00
Is price deceleration creating depreciation in the housing market? /Photo by REX WAY/ Pexels

Are you wondering if price deceleration in the Florida market is creating depreciation of your home value?

"History has shown that rising mortgage rates may take the steam out of rising house prices, but they don't necessarily trigger a decline."-Mark Fleming, Chief Economist

When it comes to describing the real estate industry in terms of what is happening with home prices, certain words are often used, like “appreciation,” “depreciation,” and “deceleration.” These terms describe the increase, decrease, and appreciation of home prices in real estate.

  • Appreciation - home prices increase
  • Depreciation - home prices decrease
  • Deceleration - home prices continue to increase but at a slower pace

What does market deceleration look like in today’s market?

Before ascertaining that the recent market deceleration doesn’t necessarily mean a depreciation in home value, it is essential to identify where the concept evolved.

The term “The Great Deceleration” was first coined by Fortune to describe the steady slowdown of the housing market after a massive rise in home values and demand. In the last two years, the prices of homes have skyrocketed, and their importance has increased in value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWSIg_0gtC2rIc00
Home prices have appreciated since 2012By Keeping Matter Current / Source: FHFA.

In my travels and personal experiences, I have noticed that home values have increased consistently over the last ten years. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices have accelerated dramatically. Why is this so? Simply put, the number of buyers outweighs the number of homes for sale. This imbalance has put upward pressure on home prices because the demand is high and the supply is low, causing an appreciation for the houses available.

What causes home values to depreciate

Several elements affect the value of homes nationwide, ranging from consumer confidence in the demand for real estate, the economy, job growth, and interest rates. In addition, the actual value of your home is often a combination of local factors that can cause the deal to depreciate. Some common elements that affect the valuation of homes in Florida are location value and foreclosures. While not set in stone, typically, location plays an important role. In areas that people do not consider conducive, demand declines, often creating a decrease in homes’ valuation. Nearby foreclosures, for instance, the concentration of foreclosures in a neighborhood can make buyers less attracted to an area, primarily if the properties are not adequately managed and maintained.

Stats and trends of the real estate market in Florida 2022

The prices and value of homes are rising while inventory decelerates. Every metropolitan area in the state has increased home prices by double digits. Some key points to note are the median home value in Florida s $378,104. The median house values in Florida have grown by 33.1% over the last year.

In the last five years, the home values in Florida have increased by over 78%. The median time to contract for single-family houses in Florida is eight days, the same time you need to receive a sales contract after it is listed. The key real estate market stats in Florida vary from area to area. For instance, the value of real estate differs substantially between Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

Other market Predictions for July 2022

The cost of buying a single-family home jumped more than 20% nationwide in April from the same month last year. Mortgage rates experienced a spike in May but may level up by July to about 5.7%. However, these higher costs will pressure the housing market and cause a steep decrease in mortgage applications to buy and refinance, with the market index down to the lowest level.

The high housing demand and low supply will keep the rent prices climbing up the ladder, rising from 3.2% to 5.81%.

Where experts say home prices are going

The real question people have been asking is, “Is the deceleration in the market directly proportional to the depreciation of your home value?” So, if you read the headlines and hear rumors about a potential housing crash in Florida’s real estate market, a closer look at the data and expert opinions describe a different story.

For instance, in a recent survey from Pulsenomics asking over a hundred housing market experts if they believe the housing market is crashing, take a glance at the graph below. The statistics indicate that a majority believes that the market is not crashing; even though there is a noted market deceleration, it doesn’t automatically mean a depreciation of home prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ws0bO_0gtC2rIc00
Is there a housing bubble about to burst? /Keeping Current Matters/ Source: Pulsenomics

“In today’s housing market, demand for homes continues to outpace supply, keeping the pressure on house prices, so don’t expect house prices to decline.” -Mark Fleming, Chief Economist at First American

Though the supply of houses is beginning to rise again, it is not enough to say the value of homes will depreciate because there is a gap between the number of homes available for sale and the volume of buyers looking to buy.

“With home values at record-high levels and a vast majority of experts projecting additional price increases this year and beyond, home prices and expectations remain buoyant.” -Terry Loebs, Founder of Pulsenomics

Some other reasons these experts gave are: The recent market growth is due to demographics and low inventory. It means the supply of homes needed to sustain the real estate market is approximately six months. When there are more houses, creating an overabundance will cause prices to depreciate. However, the recent market deceleration is causing an appreciation of the home’s value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBq1C_0gtC2rIc00
Should you buy a home now or later?Photo by Luis Yanez/ Pexels

Should you buy now or wait?

Though getting a house is a personal decision, still, buying a home holds a solid financial position. However, before you take on a mortgage, you must determine how much your monthly housing costs will be. This figure combines the down payment and interest rate. Please don’t base your decision on what might happen in the market; instead, find it based on your budget and needs.

Is the deceleration in the market equal to the depreciation of your home value? Because the demand for houses exceeds the supply, the weight is on the available ones. Therefore, what the industry predicts is price deceleration and not depreciation. It means home prices will continue to rise but at a slower pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMLPI_0gtC2rIc00
Make sure the home has market appeal when listing.Photo by Pixabay: /Pexel

Tips for selling houses in a decelerated Florida market

Make a plan on how you want to sell your market. For instance, ensure the house is ready for people to live in, and if there are existing tenants, ensure the tenants receive proper legal notice to vacate. You can also add a little incentive to selling houses in a decelerating market by offering a free consultation call to answer questions and brainstorm options.

Finally, prepare for home staging, especially for buyers who want to see the home for themselves before paying for it. One of the worst things you can do is to price your house too high because the market determines the price of homes. Another note to consider is that the longer a residence stays on the market, the less likely it is to sell, so be quick about how you reach out to customers. Set a price, reach out to buyers, negotiate, and get the best price.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial, Real Estate, or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a financial or real estate attorney before making significant real estate decisions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Floridarealestatehomedepreciat

Comments / 7

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
2053 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Global Hubs Leading to Increased Housing Prices and Mortgage Rates for Florida Buyers

Globalization and the Effects on Florida Mortgage Rates/Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels. Globalization is the context used to describe the successful integration of economies worldwide to promote free trade and encourage high returns. Like the North American Free Trade, economic globalization aids the conjunction of the international market and promotes financial exchange. However, it also has its corresponding negative consequences, and one of such is the increase in mortgage rates. Florida is starting to feel the impact.

Read full story
3 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Investment Property Is Trending in Jacksonville

Investment property is trending in Jacksonville. /Photo by David McBee from Pexels. Is Jacksonville, Florida, an excellent place to secure investment property?. A couple of weeks ago, I spent a few days touring Jacksonville. As a Community Asociation Manager, I was able to get some perspectives from local experts that confirmed it is a town where investors can flourish, especially now.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Is Florida in a Housing Bubble?

Is Florida in a housing bubble? /Photo by Marcelo Dias from Pexels. If the sunshine state is in a housing bubble, it is one hot bubble, but I don't think so. I'm seeing things are a little different than the last time around.

Read full story
44 comments
Florida State

The Impact of Remote Work on Florida's Real Estate Market

Technology allows for real estate deals to be done remotely./Photo by Thirdman from Pexels. Remote work is changing the real estate industry. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, more people worldwide have been working remotely. Working from home is relatively easy and sometimes more convenient for many office jobs. Florida is one of the most desirable places to live, and many choose to live in larger cities such as Miami, Ft Lauderdale, or Orlando for employment opportunities. There has been a substantial shift in the housing market throughout the pandemic, causing people to relocate.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Can Real Estate Offer a Hedge Against Inflation for Florida Homeowners?

Using real estate as a hedge against inflation/Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels. "People are worried about the current economic system and they want options."-Benjamin Miller, CEO of RE Investment platform-

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

What is Propelling the Buyer Demand in Florida Real Estate?

Community neighborhood/Photo by David McBee from Pexels. Interest in Florida real estate is growing. Real estate always seems in demand in some parts of the country despite high pricing, low or volatile inventory, and plenty of interested buyers. But real estate demand can be cyclical, and most cities and regions experience ups and downs in their markets, with interest growing and waning with different factors influencing those fluctuations. Right now, the interest in Florida's real estate is strong and doesn't show any signs of slowing. But what is behind the buyer demand in the Sunshine State's real estate right now? Let's look at what is propelling this growth and how it affects the market in this southern, tropical state.

Read full story
51 comments
Florida State

Factors To Consider During the Mortgage Approval Process

Credit and debt are vital factors when securing a home loan. /Photo by Monstera from Pexels. "The two questions that anyone ever asks me are: 'Are house prices going to go down?' and 'Is it a good time to fix my mortgage rate?'-Evan Davis-

Read full story
Florida State

Inflation and Real Estate: Should You Wait To Buy a Home?

Wading through inflation /Photo by Daria Rem from Pexels. Inflationary atmospheres create a bountiful opportunity for real estate investors, especially in hot markets like Florida.

Read full story
67 comments
Florida State

Tips to Reach Your Florida Home Buying Goals in 2022

Home sweet home/Photo by Derek Thomson on Unsplash. In the world of real estate, the past two years have been highly unpredictable. With the markets remaining volatile, inflation rising, and the pandemic still affecting everyday affairs, you can expect 2022 to be just as hectic. With its massive demand for housing, Florida stands to have an incredibly explosive year. All the same, there’s plenty you can do as a potential buyer to meet your homebuying goals in the months ahead. By making sound financial choices, researching the landscape, and planning, you can make a favorable purchase amid the real estate chaos.

Read full story
4 comments
Kissimmee, FL

The Disney Wilderness Preserve Offers Peaceful Trail Walks in Central Florida

Disney Wilderness Preserve Trail/Photo by Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers. When people think of Florida, they think, sunshine, oranges, beaches, and sunbathers. But as a native Floridian, I have recently discovered a hidden gem in Central Florida. Hiding just beyond the pavement and the honking horns of society is The Disney Wilderness Preserve near the Kissimmee/ Poinciana border.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Insights on the 2022 Florida Housing Market

House on beach property/Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. "I believe it may be the hottest real estate market in the world at this time." -Jay Phillips Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage-

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Basic Guidelines for Making an Offer on Your Florida Dream Home

View of Florida home/Photo by Julia Khalimova from Pexels. Along with numerous hot spots across the nation, the Florida real estate market has been on fire throughout 2021. Nevertheless, many potential homebuyers are still watching and waiting and wondering when to buy and when to pass.

Read full story
Florida State

Sellers in Florida Market Are Winning From Low Housing Inventory

Real estate deals are closing fast in Florida. /Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Sellers in Florida have the edge. When the housing inventory is low, sellers can genuinely leverage it to their benefit by maximizing their profits.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Home Buying in Florida -Is Offering the Asking Price Enough?

Perspective home for a future buyer. /Photo by Max - Vakhtbovych from Pexels. The housing market is experiencing a shortage of houses and a high demand from buyers, complicating the home buying process. But is a buyer offering the asking price enough in this market?

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What's Creating Today's Competitive Real Estate Market in Florida?

Couple looking at new home./Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Florida's real estate market has expanded immensely since the 2008 recession and hasn't slowed down, despite the massive uncertainty and instability posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Florida's real estate market has topped the hot seller list through 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee Welcomes a New Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant

Italian dining /Photo by Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant. The robust aromas of Mama Romano's finest Italian cuisines are now lingering in the atmosphere at an upscale Publix Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant is open to the Bellalago local community and tourists visiting the area. When stepping into the newly designed restaurant, the environment is family-friendly and warm with elegant table settings, wall artifacts, and unique furnishings.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk City, FL

Celebrate Fall With the Family at Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City

Harvest Holler Pumpkin PatchPhoto by Alexandria Hall. Harvest Holler Corn Maze is a family-owned real working farm in Polk City near Lakeland. They are a renowned family farm taking families on a hayride with exciting activities, animals, and the fantastic Corn Maze. Since 2013, Harvest Hollers' aim has always been to provide the ultimate fun farm experience. I enjoyed this event with my elderly aunt and uncle, baby grandson, and the rest of the family. Our group consisted of various ages, with everyone having a great time taking in the breathtaking adventures of the simple things in life. Harvest Holler offers a day of fun, but heads up, the exceptionally high Florida fall temperatures will take a toll on you.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Millennial Home-Buyers Hitting the Florida Market

Community living in FloridaPhoto by Ronnie George on Unsplash. In the past decade, Florida has been a hotspot for real estate, with many homeowners and prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream home in the state. With high-rise condos going up every day, it's no wonder that millennial home-buyers are now starting to take notice of all the great opportunities down south.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Are You Thinking About Managing Property in Florida? Here are Some Basic and Beneficial Guidelines

Property Manager showing rental property. /Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. The life of a property manager is different each day. Property management is one of those careers where you quickly learn that most emergencies happen on weekends, holidays and when you settle down for a nice dinner.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy