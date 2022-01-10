Insights on the 2022 Florida Housing Market

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy6hN_0dfwPRMJ00
House on beach property/Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels

"I believe it may be the hottest real estate market in the world at this time." -Jay Phillips Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage-

The Florida housing market has been one of the hottest in the country for years. Florida is the third-most populous state, and its population growth is higher than the national average. Typically, the growth rate is hovering near 1.5 percent per year and should continue through 2024, while the national average remains roughly at 0.66 percent. With its enviable climate and strong economy, the state continues to offer plenty of reasons for growth to continue.

The real estate housing market has boomed in this state for years. The year-over-year change in single-family home sales value showed an increase of more than 22 percent. The monthly supply of inventory fell by 40 percent to 1.2 days, and the number of closings increased by 4.3 percent. What does the local real estate housing market hold in store for 2022?

Mortgage interest rates

Since the housing market correction in 2008, the Federal Reserve has maintained meager interest rates. In fact, for most of the last 14 years, interest rates have hovered below one percent. Nevertheless, inflation has shot up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the inflation rate in 2019 was only 1.76 percent, the year-over-year inflation rate between 2021 and 2022 is leaning nearer to 6.81 percent. Because of issues related to inflation, the unemployment rate, and other factors, the Federal Reserve has declared three interest rate hikes for 2022 and 2023. The interest rate may be temporarily close to 2.25 percent at the end of these hikes.

It is important to note that many moving parts impact the Fed. The most notable is the economy's response to the pandemic. As expectations related to interest rates stand today, however, rising interest rates will slow down the state's housing market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H8Mh_0dfwPRMJ00
Study of market loans/Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

New housing starts

The pandemic has resulted in significant supply chain issues. Related to the housing market, the availability of construction materials and their rapidly rising costs have dampened the production of new condos and single-family homes throughout Florida. Labor shortages have also complicated matters. Notably, Florida's production of new homes has lagged behind population growth for more than 15 years. The pandemic-related challenges have added fuel to the fire, and population growth continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262KdH_0dfwPRMJ00
New housing starts are on the rise. /Photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels

Institutional and international investors

The state has been a hot market for both institutional and international investors in recent years. With the strong demand in the area and the hot rental market, institutional investment activity in Florida will continue to be fervent. However, movement may slow slightly because of rising interest rates and tight supply.

International investors have the pandemic. While there continues to be uncertainty related to the pandemic, global investment activity will pick up slightly in the next year based on trends. The movement of international buyers interested in immigrating has been slow for years because of the dollar's strength, immigration policy, and other factors. With these factors continuing, their activity will have a slight meaningful impact on the state's housing market conditions in 2022.

The rental market

Many first-time homebuyers in Florida rent for at least a few years before dipping their toes in the buyers' marketplace. Because of this, rental rates can be a driving force in their interest to get active in the buyers' market or to sit on the sidelines. Between October 2020 and October 2021, rental rates in South Florida increased approximately 36 percent. Nationwide, the average for that same period held close to 14 percent. While the average cost of homes for sale in the state has been high, sales price changes have not kept pace step-for-step with rental prices. As a result, renters are increasingly interested in locking in fixed mortgage rates rather than dealing with skyrocketing rental rates, adding to the demand for housing in this state.

Market projections for 2022

Various factors govern supply and demand in the real estate housing market. These factors include interest rates, investor activity, the rental market, new home construction, prices, and more. As a result, predicting what the real estate market will do in the coming year is generally a challenge because there are many moving parts. The primary components are in conjunction with employment figures, inflation, government policy, and other factors that are also moving targets. In addition, the 2022 market will continue to be governed by the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on the availability of labor, construction materials, inflation, employment, and more.

While there are many factors at play, it is possible to project what the real estate housing market in Florida may do, given what is currently known:

  • First, rising interest rates will moderate the growth of housing prices.
  • Second, at the same time, demand will increase as the population grows and many of the state's renters become buyers.
  • Third, investor activity will remain steady.
  • Finally, supply will remain tight because of rising demand and new construction constraints.

Expect to see a subtle slowing in the hot real estate market with all of these factors in play.

"There is no place like home."-Judy Garland-

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial, Real Estate, or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a financial or real estate attorney before making significant real estate decisions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Floridabusinesshomebuyingreale

Comments / 6

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
1367 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Basic Guidelines for Making an Offer on Your Florida Dream Home

View of Florida home/Photo by Julia Khalimova from Pexels. Along with numerous hot spots across the nation, the Florida real estate market has been on fire throughout 2021. Nevertheless, many potential homebuyers are still watching and waiting and wondering when to buy and when to pass.

Read full story
Florida State

Sellers in Florida Market Are Winning From Low Housing Inventory

Real estate deals are closing fast in Florida. /Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Sellers in Florida have the edge. When the housing inventory is low, sellers can genuinely leverage it to their benefit by maximizing their profits.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Home Buying in Florida -Is Offering the Asking Price Enough?

Perspective home for a future buyer. /Photo by Max - Vakhtbovych from Pexels. The housing market is experiencing a shortage of houses and a high demand from buyers, complicating the home buying process. But is a buyer offering the asking price enough in this market?

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What's Creating Today's Competitive Real Estate Market in Florida?

Couple looking at new home./Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Florida's real estate market has expanded immensely since the 2008 recession and hasn't slowed down, despite the massive uncertainty and instability posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Florida's real estate market has topped the hot seller list through 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee Welcomes a New Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant

Italian dining /Photo by Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant. The robust aromas of Mama Romano's finest Italian cuisines are now lingering in the atmosphere at an upscale Publix Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant is open to the Bellalago local community and tourists visiting the area. When stepping into the newly designed restaurant, the environment is family-friendly and warm with elegant table settings, wall artifacts, and unique furnishings.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk City, FL

Celebrate Fall With the Family at Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City

Harvest Holler Pumpkin PatchPhoto by Alexandria Hall. Harvest Holler Corn Maze is a family-owned real working farm in Polk City near Lakeland. They are a renowned family farm taking families on a hayride with exciting activities, animals, and the fantastic Corn Maze. Since 2013, Harvest Hollers' aim has always been to provide the ultimate fun farm experience. I enjoyed this event with my elderly aunt and uncle, baby grandson, and the rest of the family. Our group consisted of various ages, with everyone having a great time taking in the breathtaking adventures of the simple things in life. Harvest Holler offers a day of fun, but heads up, the exceptionally high Florida fall temperatures will take a toll on you.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Millennial Home-Buyers Hitting the Florida Market

Community living in FloridaPhoto by Ronnie George on Unsplash. In the past decade, Florida has been a hotspot for real estate, with many homeowners and prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream home in the state. With high-rise condos going up every day, it's no wonder that millennial home-buyers are now starting to take notice of all the great opportunities down south.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Are You Thinking About Managing Property in Florida? Here are Some Basic and Beneficial Guidelines

Property Manager showing rental property. /Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. The life of a property manager is different each day. Property management is one of those careers where you quickly learn that most emergencies happen on weekends, holidays and when you settle down for a nice dinner.

Read full story
Plant City, FL

Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus – How a Pastry Chef's Dream Came True in Plant City

Strawberry topped pastry/Photo by Grit Rambusch. In Plant City, Florida, a pastry chef found her calling about six months back. Grit Rambusch, founder and owner of Crumbles & Cream, got her first degree in pastry making in Germany but spent years working in hotel management before accomplishing her ultimate goal of launching her own business. And with Crumbles & Cream, she was able to fulfill her dream.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring the Chakras Within the Body

Chakras of the body/Photo by Maria Tkach Media. istockphoto.com. “Each of the seven chakras are governed by spiritual laws, principles of consciousness that we can use to cultivate greater harmony, happiness, and wellbeing in our lives and in the world.”

Read full story

Can a Strategic Planning Company Assist With Business Performance?

Proper marketing and financial planning are vital components — the proof is in the statistics. Strategy without a process is little more than a wish list.”. Are you a startup owner looking for ways to accelerate business growth? Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of startups struggle to achieve their growth targets. According to the Small Business Administration, 90% of startups eventually fail. 21.5% of these companies fail in the first year. The failure rate increases to 50% in the fifth year and 70% in the tenth year. As grim as this statistic is, having a strategic plan for growth increases a startup’s probability of success.

Read full story

Digital Marketing Trends in 2021

Planning out the best move./Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. The second quarter of the year is fast approaching. We already see brands gear up for a spectacular summer season with new marketing campaigns and strategic ad placements. The ones knocking it out of the park have infused their branding efforts with high-scoring digital marketing trends in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

The Art of Manifesting Abundance

Manifesting Abundance/Photo by Andre Furtado from Pexels. The law of abundance primarily teaches you to use your mind's power and beliefs to attain your dreams. It is clear thinking and desirable visualization focused and enhanced to an even sharper point. Rather than merely feeling positive, you'll utilize that beneficial sensation towards a particular thing.

Read full story
Florida State

Trends Affecting the Florida Real Estate Market 2021

Housing Community/Photo by Michael Tuszynski from Pexels. Current trends affecting the Florida housing market. So far in 2021, low-interest rates, low housing inventory, and high levels of inbound migration have created a red-hot real estate market in Florida. However, some experts are predicting that the state's housing market is likely to slow down shortly.

Read full story
8 comments
Kissimmee, FL

It Is Time To Have Fun With Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

Decorative Pumpkins/Photo by Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. If you are looking for a nice place to visit this fall for a family-friendly treat or date, then Gaylords Palms in Kissimmee should be on top of your list. Each holiday I schedule a trip to Gaylord Palms and immerse myself in the theme of the season.

Read full story
Florida State

Competitive Housing Market Driving Rents Sky High in Florida

Florida's red hot and highly competitive housing market is driving up rents to new heights. I have been a Property Manager for more than 20 years in Florida, both in the rental division and residential HOA communities. This year is the first time that I have witnessed overbidding requests by prospective renters. As a result, there is a sense of urgency on both sides of the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Strawberry Growers Association Making a Difference With College Scholarship Awards

Strawberry Stevie on tractor/Photo Source Sue Harrell. Who doesn't love strawberries? Florida grows fresh strawberries from Thanksgiving through Easter. The fruits are one of the tastiest nature has to offer, and they come loaded with health benefits for the body. However, have you ever wondered where your strawberries are grown?

Read full story
Florida State

What Is Going On With Florida's Real Estate Market?

Hallandale Beach, Florida/Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash. As a Licensed Property Manager in Florida, I have clients ask me throughout the day about Florida's real estate market. People are scrambling to figure out if they should continue renting or buying or consider buying a home, while others inquire if it is the right time to put their place on the market. I walk them through my thoughts and experience in the Florida market to give them educated options. I have noticed as prices continue to rise, Floridians are left confused about the future of the state's real estate market.

Read full story
32 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Farm to Table Shopping at Delray’s Iconic Marketplace-The Boy's Farmers Market

Welcome to The Boys Farmers Market/Photo Source The Boys Farmers Market. The Boy's Farmers Market has it all. If you walk out empty-handed after a day of shopping here, something is wrong. I have shopped here for years and never once left with less than three bags of groceries.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy