Basic Guidelines for Making an Offer on Your Florida Dream Home

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IR5HT_0dbXh6jo00
View of Florida home/Photo by Julia Khalimova from Pexels

Making an offer

Along with numerous hot spots across the nation, the Florida real estate market has been on fire throughout 2021. Nevertheless, many potential homebuyers are still watching and waiting and wondering when to buy and when to pass.

Meanwhile, properties are selling as soon as they're listed. Single-family detached homes are in high demand. Many of these homes sell for more than the asking price as potential buyers compete for the sale.

Homebuyers will need all the help they can get to snag a good deal on real estate in 2022; waiting for that "just right" home to materialize can be frustrating. However, you can use this time to learn what a Florida property purchase will involve. Then, when the right home appears, you'll be ready to act.

Make the highest possible down payment.

To get a conventional single-family home loan in the U.S., you'll need between three and 20 percent of a total loan value as a down payment. You'll also need a credit score of 620 or more.

The more substantial your down payment, the better the terms you can expect; in addition, the monthly payments will be lower and total interest will be reduced.

Mortgage loans that don't require a down payment

If you can't afford a down payment, but you want to buy a house, you might qualify for a loan from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). With VA loans, you can even avoid paying for mortgage insurance.

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will give you a loan if you submit a down payment of at least three percent and your credit score is at least 570. If your score is between 500 and 570, you'll need a 10 percent down payment.

The only drawback of a zero or low down payment is that you'll pay more in interest over time. Your monthly payments will be high as well.

Assemble the required documents

Check your credit score and conduct a thorough review of your credit report. Know where you stand with the credit reporting agencies, and address any unfavorable information in your file.

Here's what you'll need to provide:

  • · Most recent tax returns
  • · Banking information
  • · Proof of employment
  • · Proof of income
  • · Renting history
  • · Government-issued photo identification

Enlist the help of a Real Estate Buyer's Agent

A buyer's agent can guide you through all aspects of the homebuying experience. Because they have inside information, they can help you find homes with the features and characteristics that meet your needs. In addition, they can alert you to listings you might have missed.

Buyer's agents can prepare offers and counteroffers for your home purchase and walk you through the closing. The seller pays all real estate costs and commissions so that buyers can consult with agents free of charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0241hy_0dbXh6jo00
Determining how much you are qualified to purchase/Photo by Anthony Shkraba from Pexels

Do the homework with prequalification.

With prequalification, you can determine the loan amount you'll be financially qualified to obtain. The offer will be based on your income, assets, and estimated credit score. Prequalification won't show up on your credit report.

The lender will verify your information and issue a preapproval letter stating that you have the means to buy a house. You can prequalify at lender websites through their online portals.

Prepare for market increases.

Experts believe that strong demand will continue throughout 2022 unless inflation exceeds wages.

"Much of what drove high price growth this year will follow us into next year. We will expect to see prices rising at extremely high levels for the first few months." -Nicole Bachaud, Zillow economist

According to the latest Apartment Guide and Rent.com report, the national average rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by more than 20 percent in 2021.

Companies are raising salaries by almost four percent in 2022. However, even salary increases may not offset the rising cost of housing. Higher rents make it harder for tenants to save for a house, too.

COVID-19 is the X factor that could drive the demand for housing one way or another, depending on what the virus does next. If it goes away, people might consider a return to the cities.

If it gets worse, people will flee the cities significantly. Either way, you'll have to think on your feet to navigate the swiftly moving current of the 2022 real estate market.

Explore alternative financing sources

You may qualify for various financing opportunities, including first-time homebuyer grants and subsidized mortgage loans. These alternatives are worth exploring.

When challenged to find financing, a down payment assistance program might work. It's a risky option, but it can put you back in the homebuyer game.

Make a competitive offer.

You never know when the house you've been dreaming of will materialize. So be ready to take action when it does. If a home feels right, it probably is. So trust your inner knowing, and make an offer on the spot.

Remember that there are dozens of potential homebuyers eyeing the same property, and they won't hesitate to act unless you act first.

Including a competitive escrow deposit with your offer will tell the seller that you mean business. Ensure that any submission includes all the necessary forms to be considered an executed contract.

When multiple offers are on the table, you can submit an escalator clause saying that you will meet competing bids up to a given amount. Again, your buyer's agent can help you set it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlJ3s_0dbXh6jo00
"Do not send an "I love your house" letter./Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels.

Don't send love Letters to the seller.

Somewhere along the line, homebuyers began to send "love letters" to sellers and property management companies listing all the reasons they loved a particular home. The objective was to make the offer stand out in a tight and competitive market.

Unfortunately, those letters can violate the Fair Housing Act and result in messy litigation. The civil penalty for a violation is $16,000 plus court costs and fees.

Expect higher closing costs.

Average Florida closing costs are about 2.58 percent of the purchase price. In addition, buyers and sellers alike pay various taxes and fees at closing. To reduce those expenses, you can ask the seller to cover some or all of the costs for you.

Sellers already pay for real estate fees and commissions, but it doesn't hurt to ask. Alternatively, you could roll your closing costs into your mortgage.

You might be wondering who pays for the title insurance. It depends on the county where you buy property. In 60 percent of Florida counties, the seller pays for title insurance. In the other 40 percent of counties, the buyer foots the bill.

After moving into your new home, you can get a $25,000 exemption for the first $50,000 of your property's assessed value. The house you are claiming must be your permanent residence, and you must be the actual owner of the property as of January 1 of the current tax year.

"Courage and commitment are prerequisite for purchasing a home , but immense cannot begin to describe the rewards."-HomeStratosphere.Com-

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial, Real Estate, or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a financial or real estate attorney before making significant real estate decisions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# BusinessFloridaRealestatehomeb

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
1346 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Insights on the 2022 Florida Housing Market

House on beach property/Photo by Jess Loiterton from Pexels. "I believe it may be the hottest real estate market in the world at this time." -Jay Phillips Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida brokerage-

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Sellers in Florida Market Are Winning From Low Housing Inventory

Real estate deals are closing fast in Florida. /Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Sellers in Florida have the edge. When the housing inventory is low, sellers can genuinely leverage it to their benefit by maximizing their profits.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Home Buying in Florida -Is Offering the Asking Price Enough?

Perspective home for a future buyer. /Photo by Max - Vakhtbovych from Pexels. The housing market is experiencing a shortage of houses and a high demand from buyers, complicating the home buying process. But is a buyer offering the asking price enough in this market?

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What's Creating Today's Competitive Real Estate Market in Florida?

Couple looking at new home./Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Florida's real estate market has expanded immensely since the 2008 recession and hasn't slowed down, despite the massive uncertainty and instability posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Florida's real estate market has topped the hot seller list through 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee Welcomes a New Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant

Italian dining /Photo by Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant. The robust aromas of Mama Romano's finest Italian cuisines are now lingering in the atmosphere at an upscale Publix Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant is open to the Bellalago local community and tourists visiting the area. When stepping into the newly designed restaurant, the environment is family-friendly and warm with elegant table settings, wall artifacts, and unique furnishings.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk City, FL

Celebrate Fall With the Family at Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City

Harvest Holler Pumpkin PatchPhoto by Alexandria Hall. Harvest Holler Corn Maze is a family-owned real working farm in Polk City near Lakeland. They are a renowned family farm taking families on a hayride with exciting activities, animals, and the fantastic Corn Maze. Since 2013, Harvest Hollers' aim has always been to provide the ultimate fun farm experience. I enjoyed this event with my elderly aunt and uncle, baby grandson, and the rest of the family. Our group consisted of various ages, with everyone having a great time taking in the breathtaking adventures of the simple things in life. Harvest Holler offers a day of fun, but heads up, the exceptionally high Florida fall temperatures will take a toll on you.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Millennial Home-Buyers Hitting the Florida Market

Community living in FloridaPhoto by Ronnie George on Unsplash. In the past decade, Florida has been a hotspot for real estate, with many homeowners and prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream home in the state. With high-rise condos going up every day, it's no wonder that millennial home-buyers are now starting to take notice of all the great opportunities down south.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Are You Thinking About Managing Property in Florida? Here are Some Basic and Beneficial Guidelines

Property Manager showing rental property. /Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. The life of a property manager is different each day. Property management is one of those careers where you quickly learn that most emergencies happen on weekends, holidays and when you settle down for a nice dinner.

Read full story
Plant City, FL

Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus – How a Pastry Chef's Dream Came True in Plant City

Strawberry topped pastry/Photo by Grit Rambusch. In Plant City, Florida, a pastry chef found her calling about six months back. Grit Rambusch, founder and owner of Crumbles & Cream, got her first degree in pastry making in Germany but spent years working in hotel management before accomplishing her ultimate goal of launching her own business. And with Crumbles & Cream, she was able to fulfill her dream.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring the Chakras Within the Body

Chakras of the body/Photo by Maria Tkach Media. istockphoto.com. “Each of the seven chakras are governed by spiritual laws, principles of consciousness that we can use to cultivate greater harmony, happiness, and wellbeing in our lives and in the world.”

Read full story

Can a Strategic Planning Company Assist With Business Performance?

Proper marketing and financial planning are vital components — the proof is in the statistics. Strategy without a process is little more than a wish list.”. Are you a startup owner looking for ways to accelerate business growth? Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of startups struggle to achieve their growth targets. According to the Small Business Administration, 90% of startups eventually fail. 21.5% of these companies fail in the first year. The failure rate increases to 50% in the fifth year and 70% in the tenth year. As grim as this statistic is, having a strategic plan for growth increases a startup’s probability of success.

Read full story

Digital Marketing Trends in 2021

Planning out the best move./Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. The second quarter of the year is fast approaching. We already see brands gear up for a spectacular summer season with new marketing campaigns and strategic ad placements. The ones knocking it out of the park have infused their branding efforts with high-scoring digital marketing trends in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

The Art of Manifesting Abundance

Manifesting Abundance/Photo by Andre Furtado from Pexels. The law of abundance primarily teaches you to use your mind's power and beliefs to attain your dreams. It is clear thinking and desirable visualization focused and enhanced to an even sharper point. Rather than merely feeling positive, you'll utilize that beneficial sensation towards a particular thing.

Read full story
Florida State

Trends Affecting the Florida Real Estate Market 2021

Housing Community/Photo by Michael Tuszynski from Pexels. Current trends affecting the Florida housing market. So far in 2021, low-interest rates, low housing inventory, and high levels of inbound migration have created a red-hot real estate market in Florida. However, some experts are predicting that the state's housing market is likely to slow down shortly.

Read full story
8 comments
Kissimmee, FL

It Is Time To Have Fun With Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

Decorative Pumpkins/Photo by Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. If you are looking for a nice place to visit this fall for a family-friendly treat or date, then Gaylords Palms in Kissimmee should be on top of your list. Each holiday I schedule a trip to Gaylord Palms and immerse myself in the theme of the season.

Read full story
Florida State

Competitive Housing Market Driving Rents Sky High in Florida

Florida's red hot and highly competitive housing market is driving up rents to new heights. I have been a Property Manager for more than 20 years in Florida, both in the rental division and residential HOA communities. This year is the first time that I have witnessed overbidding requests by prospective renters. As a result, there is a sense of urgency on both sides of the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Strawberry Growers Association Making a Difference With College Scholarship Awards

Strawberry Stevie on tractor/Photo Source Sue Harrell. Who doesn't love strawberries? Florida grows fresh strawberries from Thanksgiving through Easter. The fruits are one of the tastiest nature has to offer, and they come loaded with health benefits for the body. However, have you ever wondered where your strawberries are grown?

Read full story
Florida State

What Is Going On With Florida's Real Estate Market?

Hallandale Beach, Florida/Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash. As a Licensed Property Manager in Florida, I have clients ask me throughout the day about Florida's real estate market. People are scrambling to figure out if they should continue renting or buying or consider buying a home, while others inquire if it is the right time to put their place on the market. I walk them through my thoughts and experience in the Florida market to give them educated options. I have noticed as prices continue to rise, Floridians are left confused about the future of the state's real estate market.

Read full story
32 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Farm to Table Shopping at Delray’s Iconic Marketplace-The Boy's Farmers Market

Welcome to The Boys Farmers Market/Photo Source The Boys Farmers Market. The Boy's Farmers Market has it all. If you walk out empty-handed after a day of shopping here, something is wrong. I have shopped here for years and never once left with less than three bags of groceries.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy