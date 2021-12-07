Sellers in Florida Market Are Winning From Low Housing Inventory

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3BHd_0dFd1jTh00
Real estate deals are closing fast in Florida. /Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

Sellers in Florida have the edge.

When the housing inventory is low, sellers can genuinely leverage it to their benefit by maximizing their profits.

The demand for homes has extraordinarily risen over the past year in Florida due to the rising interest rates. Moreover, with the end of the year drawing near, more buyers are also entering the market searching for homes. However, the current number of homes in the market is significantly lower than the demand. When such happens, the house inventory level reaches a low.

It can mean different things for both buyers and sellers. As buyers struggle to find their dream home within their budget, today is inevitably a good time for sellers to put up their properties for sale with such a low housing inventory.

But for those unaware of the current Florida real estate market and the relationship between buyer activity and housing inventory, it can all get a bit overwhelming. So here is a thorough rundown of what low housing inventory entails for you as a seller if you are ready to make a move in the upcoming year.

What does low housing inventory mean?

Housing inventory refers to the number of active houses currently on sale in the real estate market. Research shows that more buyers are looking to buy homes than the number of houses and condos listed on the Florida real estate market. As a result, more and more people are currently entering the market searching for their dream homes.

The low housing inventory is perhaps due to the low-interest rates on mortgages, which entices individuals to gain the advantage of this opportunity and buy more property. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led people, especially the younger individuals, to flock to the cities in search of homes to build their wealth through homeownership. Lastly, more millennials have entered their home-buying years and are now searching for a suitable home.

All of this has led to more competition amongst buyers. Rising demands, coupled with fewer houses in the market, have resulted in low housing inventory, mainly because fewer homes accommodate all buyers. Hence, the cost of residences has risen as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnWzf_0dFd1jTh00
Calculating the financial value in the market today. /Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Low housing inventory levels impact the market.

With the Florida housing inventory at a record low, the real estate market has become a seller's market. Therefore, it is the best time to put your property up for sale and maximize the benefits from selling your home, as you will be more in control as the seller. For example, buyers enter bidding wars with potential buyers for a particular home. In the end, sellers sell their homes at the best possible price.

In Central Florida, the housing inventory has reached a record low. As a result, there have been restricted entry of active house listings throughout the state. For example, data shows that there has been a 61% drop in available homes for sale from the past year. Low inventory has resulted in higher costs for the rest of the pending market. For example, the same data shows that the prices for houses have moved up 15% from 2020.

Recent data clearly shows that the Florida real estate market is leaning towards sellers, who are at this point, winning and benefiting from the large influx of buyers and the restricted active listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IITc_0dFd1jTh00
It is a seller's market. /Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Sellers benefit

Since a low housing inventory entails a seller's market, how are sellers winning? With Florida's real estate market in such conditions, sellers can expect to have their homes listed for a shorter amount of time, have multiple and frequent showings, and even expect various offers from several buyers.

Overall, here are the main ways through which a low housing inventory benefits people putting up their houses for sale:

Higher prices

When the volume of buyers is higher than sellers and houses in the real estate market, sellers can set a higher price on their property and still have a good chance of closing a deal. There is not much room for buyers to negotiate for a discounted price in such cases. Moreover, buyers frequently enter into bidding wars with other potential buyers to purchase the house with such low inventory, meaning that, as a seller, you can sell your home for much more.

Greater return on investment

With rising home prices and demand, sellers will likely get a greater return on their equity and investments. If you plan to put up your house for sale, it would be beneficial to do some landscaping or add new layers of paint, potentially helping you negotiate for a better price. Any upgrades you will do to the house can translate into more money in such a market.

Better terms

Since there are a lot of buyers in the market, it means that when a buyer does not agree to specific terms, there are others ready to do so to close the deal on the house, placing the seller is in the driver's seat and control. On the other hand, the buyers are more flexible and willing to buy a home without much negotiation or terms. Therefore, it is likely that whatever guidelines the seller sets, the buyers will be ready to meet them, making it easier for sellers to leverage the deal in their favor.

Lower costs

In such a market, sellers will also be less likely to bear the closing costs and other fees when a deal is closing. Moreover, they are also in control of deciding whether to do any repairs and bear their costs. In such situations, the buyer often has to pay for it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cn5J_0dFd1jTh00
Pricing your home includes researching the variables. /Photo by energepic.com from Pexels

Pricing your home

Being a seller in the current real estate market in Florida is a good thing, as it means that you are likely to win on a deal on the house. However, setting the right price is crucial with lower competition and higher demand. Unfortunately, it is common to pay more than this price in the current financial climate.

You should price your home fairly and not keep an extremely high number as a seller. Houses at fair market value, or lower than that, are more likely to enter bidding wars amongst buyers. It means that you are in more control and can make negotiations that work in your favor. The process to getting the highest price for your home is to negotiate and price it at the market. You must resist the temptation to set a higher price despite the growing demand. To better determine the best price for your house, you should review the current prices in the market and get in touch with a real estate agent to determine your houses' value allowing you to set a suitable price for your home.

Along with that, you need to professionally clean, organize, and decorate your house and show it in its best possible light. As mentioned earlier, even minor upgrades can lead to a greater return on investment. Hence, your place should have curb appeal and show at its best to drive prices upwards and attract serious buyers.

The best time to sell a house in Florida

Real estate agents are aware of the current market conditions in the state because they are a crucial determinant of how much financial value there is in a particular home and are a vital consideration for both buyers and sellers. Most experts agree that the best time to sell a house is during December since fewer homes are on the Florida real estate market. However, market conditions vary due to several factors.

You should always review the current market conditions before selling your house, as this will help you determine whether you can win on a deal or lose and whether or not you can earn a maximum profit. In such conditions, even buyers are ready to jump on a contract, so the chances are your house will be listed for a short amount of time until sold.

As we review the current Florida housing inventory and note how low it is, it seems apparent that the best time to sell a house is right now. With more buyers in the market and less competition, you should put your home for sale as soon as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txHXA_0dFd1jTh00
Florida is home to a seller's market. /Photo by Max Vakhtbovych from Pexels

In closing

The current market conditions of Florida's real estate involve an influx of buyers and fewer houses to accommodate them. As a result, there is an auction-like atmosphere, and buyers must not waste time in closing a deal. Therefore, it is essential to take guidance from a professional real estate agent before listing your house. However, either way, the sellers will likely be at an advantage in these conditions if they decide to put up their house for sale.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Florida Business Real Estate P

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
1225 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Home Buying in Florida -Is Offering the Asking Price Enough?

Perspective home for a future buyer. /Photo by Max - Vakhtbovych from Pexels. The housing market is experiencing a shortage of houses and a high demand from buyers, complicating the home buying process. But is a buyer offering the asking price enough in this market?

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What's Creating Today's Competitive Real Estate Market in Florida?

Couple looking at new home./Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels. Florida's real estate market has expanded immensely since the 2008 recession and hasn't slowed down, despite the massive uncertainty and instability posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Florida's real estate market has topped the hot seller list through 2020 and 2021.

Read full story
3 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee Welcomes a New Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant

Italian dining /Photo by Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant. The robust aromas of Mama Romano's finest Italian cuisines are now lingering in the atmosphere at an upscale Publix Shopping Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Mama Romano's Italian Restaurant is open to the Bellalago local community and tourists visiting the area. When stepping into the newly designed restaurant, the environment is family-friendly and warm with elegant table settings, wall artifacts, and unique furnishings.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk City, FL

Celebrate Fall With the Family at Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City

Harvest Holler Pumpkin PatchPhoto by Alexandria Hall. Harvest Holler Corn Maze is a family-owned real working farm in Polk City near Lakeland. They are a renowned family farm taking families on a hayride with exciting activities, animals, and the fantastic Corn Maze. Since 2013, Harvest Hollers' aim has always been to provide the ultimate fun farm experience. I enjoyed this event with my elderly aunt and uncle, baby grandson, and the rest of the family. Our group consisted of various ages, with everyone having a great time taking in the breathtaking adventures of the simple things in life. Harvest Holler offers a day of fun, but heads up, the exceptionally high Florida fall temperatures will take a toll on you.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Millennial Home-Buyers Hitting the Florida Market

Community living in FloridaPhoto by Ronnie George on Unsplash. In the past decade, Florida has been a hotspot for real estate, with many homeowners and prospective buyers looking to purchase their dream home in the state. With high-rise condos going up every day, it's no wonder that millennial home-buyers are now starting to take notice of all the great opportunities down south.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Are You Thinking About Managing Property in Florida? Here are Some Basic and Beneficial Guidelines

Property Manager showing rental property. /Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. The life of a property manager is different each day. Property management is one of those careers where you quickly learn that most emergencies happen on weekends, holidays and when you settle down for a nice dinner.

Read full story
Plant City, FL

Crumbles & Cream Kaffeehaus – How a Pastry Chef's Dream Came True in Plant City

Strawberry topped pastry/Photo by Grit Rambusch. In Plant City, Florida, a pastry chef found her calling about six months back. Grit Rambusch, founder and owner of Crumbles & Cream, got her first degree in pastry making in Germany but spent years working in hotel management before accomplishing her ultimate goal of launching her own business. And with Crumbles & Cream, she was able to fulfill her dream.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring the Chakras Within the Body

Chakras of the body/Photo by Maria Tkach Media. istockphoto.com. “Each of the seven chakras are governed by spiritual laws, principles of consciousness that we can use to cultivate greater harmony, happiness, and wellbeing in our lives and in the world.”

Read full story

Can a Strategic Planning Company Assist With Business Performance?

Proper marketing and financial planning are vital components — the proof is in the statistics. Strategy without a process is little more than a wish list.”. Are you a startup owner looking for ways to accelerate business growth? Unfortunately, an overwhelming number of startups struggle to achieve their growth targets. According to the Small Business Administration, 90% of startups eventually fail. 21.5% of these companies fail in the first year. The failure rate increases to 50% in the fifth year and 70% in the tenth year. As grim as this statistic is, having a strategic plan for growth increases a startup’s probability of success.

Read full story

Digital Marketing Trends in 2021

Planning out the best move./Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash. The second quarter of the year is fast approaching. We already see brands gear up for a spectacular summer season with new marketing campaigns and strategic ad placements. The ones knocking it out of the park have infused their branding efforts with high-scoring digital marketing trends in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

The Art of Manifesting Abundance

Manifesting Abundance/Photo by Andre Furtado from Pexels. The law of abundance primarily teaches you to use your mind's power and beliefs to attain your dreams. It is clear thinking and desirable visualization focused and enhanced to an even sharper point. Rather than merely feeling positive, you'll utilize that beneficial sensation towards a particular thing.

Read full story
Florida State

Trends Affecting the Florida Real Estate Market 2021

Housing Community/Photo by Michael Tuszynski from Pexels. Current trends affecting the Florida housing market. So far in 2021, low-interest rates, low housing inventory, and high levels of inbound migration have created a red-hot real estate market in Florida. However, some experts are predicting that the state's housing market is likely to slow down shortly.

Read full story
8 comments
Kissimmee, FL

It Is Time To Have Fun With Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

Decorative Pumpkins/Photo by Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. If you are looking for a nice place to visit this fall for a family-friendly treat or date, then Gaylords Palms in Kissimmee should be on top of your list. Each holiday I schedule a trip to Gaylord Palms and immerse myself in the theme of the season.

Read full story
Florida State

Competitive Housing Market Driving Rents Sky High in Florida

Florida's red hot and highly competitive housing market is driving up rents to new heights. I have been a Property Manager for more than 20 years in Florida, both in the rental division and residential HOA communities. This year is the first time that I have witnessed overbidding requests by prospective renters. As a result, there is a sense of urgency on both sides of the industry.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida Strawberry Growers Association Making a Difference With College Scholarship Awards

Strawberry Stevie on tractor/Photo Source Sue Harrell. Who doesn't love strawberries? Florida grows fresh strawberries from Thanksgiving through Easter. The fruits are one of the tastiest nature has to offer, and they come loaded with health benefits for the body. However, have you ever wondered where your strawberries are grown?

Read full story
Florida State

What Is Going On With Florida's Real Estate Market?

Hallandale Beach, Florida/Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash. As a Licensed Property Manager in Florida, I have clients ask me throughout the day about Florida's real estate market. People are scrambling to figure out if they should continue renting or buying or consider buying a home, while others inquire if it is the right time to put their place on the market. I walk them through my thoughts and experience in the Florida market to give them educated options. I have noticed as prices continue to rise, Floridians are left confused about the future of the state's real estate market.

Read full story
32 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Farm to Table Shopping at Delray’s Iconic Marketplace-The Boy's Farmers Market

Welcome to The Boys Farmers Market/Photo Source The Boys Farmers Market. The Boy's Farmers Market has it all. If you walk out empty-handed after a day of shopping here, something is wrong. I have shopped here for years and never once left with less than three bags of groceries.

Read full story
10 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach To Host Clematis by Night Mini Music Festival

Live concert at festival/Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels. A few years ago, I participated in the Sunfest 5K. The route took us into the actual festival area. It was amazing. And then, the following years were plagued by COVID-19. Locals, as well as visitors, were disappointed as the event is iconic to West Palm Beach. Thank goodness the festival is scheduled to return, and as a preview, the city is excited to announce Clementis By Night. I'm thrilled, and the excitement buzzing around West Palm is unmeasurable.

Read full story
3 comments
Delray Beach, FL

The Girl's Strawberry Patch a Hidden Gem in Delray Beach

The Girls Strawberry PatchPhoto Compliments of The Girls Strawberry Patch. The Girl's Strawberry Patch brings a little bit of country living to the urban setting. Delray Beach is affectionately known as "the most fun small town in the U.S.," and the sandy beaches are only one of the reasons for this title. In addition, Delray Beach has a variety of other options for those seeking good old-fashioned family fun.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy