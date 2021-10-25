Polk City, FL

Celebrate Fall With the Family at Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYAjN_0cc9jX8p00
Harvest Holler Pumpkin PatchPhoto by Alexandria Hall

Harvest Holler Corn Maze is a family-owned real working farm in Polk City near Lakeland. They are a renowned family farm taking families on a hayride with exciting activities, animals, and the fantastic Corn Maze. Since 2013, Harvest Hollers' aim has always been to provide the ultimate fun farm experience. I enjoyed this event with my elderly aunt and uncle, baby grandson, and the rest of the family. Our group consisted of various ages, with everyone having a great time taking in the breathtaking adventures of the simple things in life. Harvest Holler offers a day of fun, but heads up, the exceptionally high Florida fall temperatures will take a toll on you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIXVb_0cc9jX8p00
Family time at Harvest Holler with Amber, Scott, and Mavrik/Photo by Alexandria Hall

Admission

  • Adult (age 13-64)
  • $15/per
  • All Day
  • All Attractions included
  • Kids (age 2-12)
  • $12/per
  • All Day
  • All Attractions included
  • Kids (under age 2)
  • $ FREE
  • All Day
  • All Attractions included
  • Senior (age 65+)
  • $12/per
  • All Day
  • All Attractions included
  • Military/LEO/Fire
  • $12/per
  • All Day
  • All Attractions included

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN0sj_0cc9jX8p00
Aunt Lavelle/Uncle Bill/ Scott, and Mavrik sharing Harvest Holler memories./Photo by Alexandria Hall

Corn maze

Kids can enjoy the fall holidays without any spooky stuff; the corn maze is open daily. Harvest Holler has different attractions for the whole family to enjoy. One of the most popular is the labyrinth that you maneuver through to the finish line with clues along the way.

Big Frank-n-slide

The retired Massey Ferguson 850 Combine is the Big Frank -n-Slide that you get to see first once you get to Harvest Holler. It has a combination of playground slides, swings, potato race sacks that speed you down and out of the back of the Frank-n-Slide.

Cow trail barrel ride

You can experience a ride on their cow train connected to barrel carts pulled by a tractor driver to give you a trip around Harvest Holler in a fun way. Be sure to hold on tight because there's no going back as soon as the train starts moving!

Adventure hayride

Hop on to a wagon, sleigh, or open truck, whichever you want, and get to see cows and horses as you enjoy your ride. First, the journey starts at the farm and then out to the pastures to view the livestock. This adventure gives you an experience of life on a Florida farm.

Corn tubs

Corn tubs are for the little ones, but you can join them if you like. You get to jump in and get some fun burying yourselves with corn.

Pumpkin patch

There are pumpkins of all sizes. Here is where you can have another photo opportunity.

Minnow and tadpole fishing tub

You can try your luck fishing at the farm with the Minnow and Tadpole fishing tube. You can even work the ole' hand watering pump.

Put-put miniature golfing

Golf enthusiasts will enjoy the miniature golf course around the farm. Set your ball and putter at the beginning and use the old church steeple as your destination. It is not easy as it seems, so take your best shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otyea_0cc9jX8p00
Mavrik and grandma at the haystackPhoto by Alexandria Hall

Tire swings and hay mountains

The ol' tire swing is the place to relax after all the breathtaking experiences around the farm. The tire swing hangs from a giant oak hammock tree located in a serene atmosphere. The hay mountains are a perfect location to test your speeds, with a surprise awaiting you at the peak!

Holler corn hole

A game with four holes and four simultaneous stages is one that you should participate in before leaving the farm. The addictive game surprises most families as the least expected winner usually takes the prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtVwh_0cc9jX8p00
Auntie Alex celebrating with Mavrik at Harvest HollerPhoto by Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Maw Maws Country's Store

For those with sweet teeth, you can experience Maw Maw's homemade cobbler. Also available are pumpkin pies and homemade jam that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

After the entire active experience, you can shop for locally sourced crafts and Harvest Holler merchandise to capture your memories for a lifetime.

Check with event organizers for mask requirements, safety guidelines, and current weather conditions.

Located at Polk City, Harvest Holler Corn Maze has played a significant role in making the city what it is. It attracts people from different regions and has made it the vibrant town it is now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To13Q_0cc9jX8p00
Happy Harvest with Gayle and AlPhoto by Alexandria Hall

Location

950 Tavares Rd, Polk City, FL 33868

With the pandemic happening and families spending more time together than ever, a visit to Harvest Holler Corn Maze in Polk City, Florida, will strengthen the bond and provide a platform for fun, games, and family entertainment.

I hope you enjoy this holiday venue as much as my crew did despite the hot fall weather in Central Florida.

Published by

I am a Licensed Community Association Manager for the State of Florida and a published author. My top articles are about Florida RE, property management, and the many beautiful venues and activities available in the Sunshine State. Thank you for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
1092 followers

