Kissimmee, FL

It Is Time To Have Fun With Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDAum_0c0BvugK00
Decorative Pumpkins/Photo by Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

If you are looking for a nice place to visit this fall for a family-friendly treat or date, then Gaylords Palms in Kissimmee should be on top of your list. Each holiday I schedule a trip to Gaylord Palms and immerse myself in the theme of the season.

This place is incredible. This world-class property is opening its doors to clients for a memorable Halloween experience. Originally called Opryland Hotel, Gaylords Palms has undergone a significant transformation to entertain in different seasons to clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YsHZ_0c0BvugK00
Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention CenterPhoto by Hoverflyz

The second annual Goblins and Giggles event is up and running, with lots of fun activities for you and your family to enjoy. They have created an exciting array of activities and entertainment that offers something for the entire family. You can rest assured that this event will be something to remember considering Gaylord Palms' experience planning and holding exciting events.

You will remember Gaylord Palms' success with Christmas events like Best of Florida Christmas and hand-carved attraction from two million pounds of rice, ICE!. Keep in mind that the hotel is among the biggest in Florida, with over 1,200 guest rooms. Ryman Hospitality Properties own it. They have evolved over the years by becoming better and better in their service production and entertainment features.

Activities lined up

There are various activities for guests, some of which will be complimentary, and others will require an access ticket. The event will be running from 10th September through the end of October. Live shows will not be scheduled daily but on specific dates.

Adults will also have fun spots since a Halloween pop-up bar will be: the Wicked Brews. In addition, there will be a specialty of cocktails to keep you entertained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5R8J_0c0BvugK00
Trick or treatingPhoto by Conner Baker on Unsplash

Live ghost stories

They have come up with a new activity called Castillo De San Marcos, a live ghost experience. It takes place at the centerpiece of Gaylords Palms enormous atrium. They have customized the stories to include historical facts, which makes them educative as well. In addition, the participants can edit out scary details to make it accommodating for younger children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Du9hW_0c0BvugK00
Halloween craft center/Photo by Daisy Anderson from Pexels

Goblins & Giggles craft corner

The craft corner is a great way to bring out your inner artist, and you will have a chance to create Halloween arts and crafts. A great way to let your imagination run wild. You can choose a single or double art project. There is a lot of inspiration around you that you can create. For example, Morgana, the witch, won't mind seeing herself on canvas; you have to make sure you get her features right; otherwise, she might turn you into a toad.

Scavenger hunt Spookley the square pumpkin

If you are among the dozens that love Spookley, then you are in luck. Spookley takes the lead role in a game of hiding. There are great puzzles to solve along the way, which reveal his different hiding spots around the resort. You will need to solve the puzzles to find Spookley. Solving the unknown is an excellent way to think out of the box to get the solutions. It is a perfect adrenaline-pumping activity as you try to emerge the first one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1YvQ_0c0BvugK00
Halloween cookies/Photo by Jessica Flores on Unsplash

Goblins & Giggles cookie decorating.

Morgans, the witch, will be baking her cookies and handing them out to be decorated by interested parties. You can use sweets from her batch to make the cookies spooky. You might require an access ticket for this activity. There are no limitations on what you should come up with since everything is up to you. You can come up with scary delicious cookies.

Escape room

If you have ever contemplated breaking out of school, then here is your chance with no consequences. This game revolves around a familiar experience whereby the school is out, and it's time for fall break. Your teacher confiscated your phone since you were not paying attention in class. Unfortunately, they forgot to give it back, and you risk being without your phone during the entire vacation. It's up to you to run against time and find your phone before the janitor finishes locking up the school—tick tock.

Children will also be able to still treat and treat in the resort's huge grounds. There is something for everyone, from meeting favorite characters to joining in monsters dance parties. Of course, you cannot forget the many photo opportunities alongside Spookley the square pumpkin. There will be Florida-inspired carved pumpkins on display.

Location

6000 West Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34746

If you live around Kissimmee, you can quickly drive to the resort, but if you are from far, you can book a room and spend the night there to have enough time to enjoy the place. They have reasonable parking fees that range from two to twenty-four hours. The twenty-four-hour option is the better option, though.

This year the event has more than ten separately themed events that you can have the option to select. The resort has completely transformed to create a fall environment, this being its 6th year. You will experience lots of different characters; the question is, what spooks you? They have a separate entrance for people who don't want to go through a live ghost story experience.

I suggest you contact them for specific hours of each activity that interests you.

They have put covid measures in place to ensure that social distancing is still applied. There is no admission into the resort without a face mask. The queue area is marked using jack-o-lantern patches to encourage social distancing. They have gone out of their way to ensure that all game items and anything in use undergo sanitization frequently. Cleanliness standards are a bit higher at the moment.

The events will be taking place on Fridays, Saturdays, and a few on Sundays until the end of October. You can expect a packed venue because of its reputation for offering the best entertainment to families. They also have factored in the safety of the resort for guests and employees.

