Competitive Housing Market Driving Rents Sky High in Florida

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJHGb_0bwAIlkf00
High-rise Apartments/Photo by SK from Pexels

Florida's red hot and highly competitive housing market is driving up rents to new heights. I have been a Property Manager for more than 20 years in Florida, both in the rental division and residential HOA communities. This year is the first time that I have witnessed overbidding requests by prospective renters. As a result, there is a sense of urgency on both sides of the industry.

Home prices in the US have seen one of the sharpest spikes since the great recession. From June 2020 to June 2021, growth (in major urban markets) has been the highest in recent history. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) reported a house-price index rise of 18.8%, significantly higher than the comparable period a year before.

The housing market is hot throughout the country, and even though Florida doesn't exactly top the charts for the housing heat index (it was 25th for the first quarter of the year), the housing market in the state is quite aggressive.

Florida housing market

In June 2021, two Florida cities (Lakeland and Winter Haven) topped the charts for the most significant gains in the median home price, 32%. One Florida city (Jacksonville) tied for second place, and another (Orlando) reached third place. With three towns occupying the top three positions for the most massive median price gains, it's safe to say that Florida's housing market is still hot.

The factors behind this premium price surge in Lakeland (in fact, for the whole state) include low-interest rates and higher-than-average population growth. The major cost-driving factor, however, is most likely the lack of inventory. There is a significant disparity between potential buyers and new houses hitting the market, ensuring that units don't sit around for very long. Selling a home used to take months; now, it takes about 22 days on average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elwem_0bwAIlkf00
Photo by Monstera from Pexels

The trend is shifting slightly in Southwest Florida, where some experts believe a correction is already underway. A gradual shift from a seller's to a buyer's market has begun. It's difficult to predict when this trend will sweep across the rest of the state, but it will likely happen soon enough. Thankfully, even the red-hot Florida housing market has many fundamental weaknesses that triggered the great recession. A correction would be a shift of negotiating power from sellers to buyers.

But buyers are not the only ones suffering in Florida's highly competitive housing market. It has impacted the renters as well.

The Impact of low inventory and high prices on Florida's rental market

Many factors driving property prices in Florida sky-high contribute to the rents rising at an unprecedented pace. For example, renters in Orlando, Central Florida, are experiencing a massive 20.3% rent rise. Many other Florida cities dominate the list of rising rent values from 2020 to 2021.

Some of the factors that stem from the competitive housing market triggering the rapid rent rise are:

Low inventory

The low inventory is just as a problem for renters as potential buyers, albeit differently. With fewer inventories, fewer new properties will change hands and join the rental market, especially if investors are not keen on buying at current prices. Unlike homebuyers who might not mind paying a bit extra if they can lock in the current low-interest rates will distribute the costs over decades in most cases, investors looking to buy to rent out might bide their time.

So, the "fresh" rental inventory might grow even slower than the overall residential stock.

A transition from renting to buying slower

Many Floridians are taking the advice of experts to stay their hand from buying a property in the current red-hot housing market. So they continue to rent or go back to renting and don't free up space for the new renters. And even they too have to suffer from the high rents; they might be able to offset it a bit by carefully investing the money they would have saved for a down payment.

But it's bad news for renters since the number of people entering the market is higher than the number of people leaving it, causing "lag" and creating a highly competitive rental market. Landlords too might prefer to negotiate a new lease and rent reflective of the current rental market with old renters (potential buyers biding their time for the market to cool off) instead of going through the process of renting out to someone new.

Fierce competition

Florida is one of the ten fastest-growing states (by population) in the US. And more people mean more buyers and renters. And if you couple it with potential buyers reverting to renting and low inventory, it creates fierce competition in the rental market, something landlords can use as capitalization. Another aggravating situation is that many people put off moving to a new rental home because of the pandemic, and the backlog is pushing on the current supply.

These situations led to a rental market just as fiercely competitive if not more as the overall housing market. As a result, many experts suggest that you be ready to move in as soon as possible if you like a property. If you wait around for better opportunities, someone else might swoop in with a better price. It's also leading trends like landlords demanding higher security deposits and clauses (like the escalator clause) included in lease agreements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488sKz_0bwAIlkf00
Condominium rental/Photo by Joanne Adela Low from Pexels

Newcomers raising the ceiling

Apart from a report that claims newcomers have (on average) a rental budget of $300 higher than locals, there is little quantifiable proof that newcomers are heating the rental market for the locals. Still, it's easy to deduce why it might be happening. In 2020, Florida saw the ninth-highest inbound state migration as a state, and it's one of the most desired states for people to retire in. But even more than retirees (since they have their accommodation preferences), the "newcomers" that might push the rental ceiling higher are the people moving to the state for work.

If someone has moved to Florida for a new job or starting a business, they have to get situated and rent a place since they might not have other options like locals do. And in their desperation to find a place to rent, they might be willing to pay a bit more than someone with more time and alternatives would.

No rent control

While it's not a direct impact of the competitive housing market, Florida's lack of rent control also contributes to the problem of rising rents. Since the state can't and doesn't intervene, the market sets the "rent," In a phase with low inventory and many potential renters, the landlords have a lot of power and leverage.

Conclusion

Even if the housing market cools off in a few months, the rental market might still carry on with a higher rent until most of the leases (with the high rent) expire. Other factors likely to impact the rental market include inventory growth, new properties joining the market, more renters purchasing, freeing up rental spaces, forcing the landlords to entice potential renters with lower rents, zero or lower security deposits, and better terms.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. The market fluctuates; therefore, not all information will remain the same. Consult a financial or real estate attorney before making any significant real estate or rental decisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

I am a native Floridian born in Tampa and enjoying the opportunities in the sun, surf, and sand from one end of the state to the other. Each day is a gift of adventure, where I thrive in peace and walk in wisdom. Tomorrow is not promised, so I'm living today with zest and find joy sharing it with others. Thanks for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
968 followers

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Florida State

Trends Affecting the Florida Real Estate Market 2021

Housing Community/Photo by Michael Tuszynski from Pexels. Current trends affecting the Florida housing market. So far in 2021, low-interest rates, low housing inventory, and high levels of inbound migration have created a red-hot real estate market in Florida. However, some experts are predicting that the state's housing market is likely to slow down shortly.

Read full story
6 comments
Kissimmee, FL

It Is Time To Have Fun With Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee

Decorative Pumpkins/Photo by Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. If you are looking for a nice place to visit this fall for a family-friendly treat or date, then Gaylords Palms in Kissimmee should be on top of your list. Each holiday I schedule a trip to Gaylord Palms and immerse myself in the theme of the season.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Strawberry Growers Association Making a Difference With College Scholarship Awards

Strawberry Stevie on tractor/Photo Source Sue Harrell. Who doesn't love strawberries? Florida grows fresh strawberries from Thanksgiving through Easter. The fruits are one of the tastiest nature has to offer, and they come loaded with health benefits for the body. However, have you ever wondered where your strawberries are grown?

Read full story
Florida State

What Is Going On With Florida's Real Estate Market?

Hallandale Beach, Florida/Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash. As a Licensed Property Manager in Florida, I have clients ask me throughout the day about Florida's real estate market. People are scrambling to figure out if they should continue renting or buying or consider buying a home, while others inquire if it is the right time to put their place on the market. I walk them through my thoughts and experience in the Florida market to give them educated options. I have noticed as prices continue to rise, Floridians are left confused about the future of the state's real estate market.

Read full story
32 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Farm to Table Shopping at Delray’s Iconic Marketplace-The Boy's Farmers Market

Welcome to The Boys Farmers Market/Photo Source The Boys Farmers Market. The Boy's Farmers Market has it all. If you walk out empty-handed after a day of shopping here, something is wrong. I have shopped here for years and never once left with less than three bags of groceries.

Read full story
10 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach To Host Clematis by Night Mini Music Festival

Live concert at festival/Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels. A few years ago, I participated in the Sunfest 5K. The route took us into the actual festival area. It was amazing. And then, the following years were plagued by COVID-19. Locals, as well as visitors, were disappointed as the event is iconic to West Palm Beach. Thank goodness the festival is scheduled to return, and as a preview, the city is excited to announce Clementis By Night. I'm thrilled, and the excitement buzzing around West Palm is unmeasurable.

Read full story
3 comments
Delray Beach, FL

The Girl's Strawberry Patch a Hidden Gem in Delray Beach

The Girls Strawberry PatchPhoto Compliments of The Girls Strawberry Patch. The Girl's Strawberry Patch brings a little bit of country living to the urban setting. Delray Beach is affectionately known as "the most fun small town in the U.S.," and the sandy beaches are only one of the reasons for this title. In addition, Delray Beach has a variety of other options for those seeking good old-fashioned family fun.

Read full story
5 comments

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market Is Fun for the Entire Family

I had always enjoyed fresh markets, so when I came upon Bedner's a few years back in Boynton Beach, it quickly became one of my favorite spots, especially in the fall. The corn crop, pumpkins, and other assorted fresh vegetables make for a healthy collection of goodies.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

The Story of Raphael Edwards — Brooklyn Born Owner of Cape Town Tigers Professional Basketball Team

Raphael does not wait for success to find him. Instead, he goes out and makes a path. In basketball, the athletes are always trying to get in better shape. The spotlight is always on the people playing the game or training and hitting the gyms every day. However, the spotlight does not show the people and trainers behind the scenes who play a significant role in helping these individuals succeed.

Read full story
5 comments
Winter Haven, FL

Grabbing a Dog at Dee's Hotdogs in Winter Haven

Getting on your game at Dee's Hotdogs in Winter Haven. For several years, Dee's Hotdogs in Winter Haven, Florida, has been the place to go for a hotdog fix. It is known as the best hot dog stand in Central Florida, and it even won an award from USA Today. They have recently added pool tables, air hockey, foosball, and skeeball; customers enjoy the entertainment while waiting for their food. I knew I would appreciate a fun place like this for lunch, so I jumped at the opportunity when my aunt and uncle suggested it.

Read full story
9 comments
Tampa, FL

Tantalize Your Taste Buds at Historic Alessi Bakery Serving Tampa Since 1912

Birthday cake for child/Photo by Rodrigo Souza from Pexels. The aroma of freshly baked bread mixed with the sweetness of cakes and pastries filtrates the air around Alessi Bakery in Tampa. The moment you get near the front door, it greets you with warmness.

Read full story
2 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Old Town Amusement in Kissimmee Offers Entertainment for All

Old fashioned Carousel/Photo by Momentos Reales from Pexels. Old Town in Kissimmee is literally for everyone. Count me in. I am about to embark on a full-day adventure. Come along for the thrill.

Read full story
1 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Rounding Up the Ribs in Kissimmee: 2 Favorite Smokehouses

"If summer had one defining scent, it would definitely be the smell of barbeque. " -Katie Lee- I reviewed two of the most popular Barbeque and Smokehouses in Kissimmee, including their history, location, dining experience, décor, and menu options.

Read full story
2 comments

Chasing the Smoke in Tampa-Top 3 Popular Barbeque Eateries

Barbeque platter/Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. I chase the smoke coming from barbeque places. Yes, I am a pit aficionado. I love barbeque; I can not lie. Growing up in Tampa meant more than Friday night fish fries. It also meant Saturday barbeques with smoked hogs and brisket, grilled sausage, charred raccoon, and any other wildlife my father could catch. Grilling is my blood. Barbeque is the boss.

Read full story
Ponce Inlet, FL

Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse & Museum - Taking the Tour

Ponce Inlet, Florida, USA/Photo By Klaus Hoffmeier. On August 7, I celebrated National Lighthouse Day by exploring the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse in Ponce Inlet, Florida. The tour was amazing, and the views spectacular. History runs deep here, and I eagerly immersed myself with every step. Yes, I managed to conquer the 203 steps to the top. Since I did not see you there yesterday, I'll take you on a virtual tour of my experience.

Read full story
2 comments
Kissimmee, FL

A Cut Above -2 Brother's Steakhouse and Bistro in Kissimmee

2 Brother's Steakhouse and Bistro/Photo Source: Compliments of Management 2Brothers Steakhouse and Bistro. Kissimmee, Florida, is a fantastic city to live in, work in, or visit. The area is well known for plentiful high-quality attractions, dining options, and live entertainment opportunities. A steakhouse is perfect for hosting an intimate family dinner, a date night, or a celebratory get-together. When choosing a steakhouse, it can be a good idea to navigate away from chain restaurants and toward independently-owned businesses. Fortunately, the city has plentiful options if you are looking for a delicious steak dinner. So, next time you are looking to satisfy a steak craving, I suggest giving 2 Brothers Steakhouse a try as I did.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Shore to Sea- 3 Charter Boat Fishing Trips in Tampa

Fishing Charter Boats/Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash. Growing up in the Tampa area, I was practically born with a Zebco fishing pole in my hand. There was seldom a day that my dad did not take us out on the water. A lifetime later, and I still love it.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Grabbing a Slice in Tampa: 3 Popular Pizza Parlors

I'm a pizza junkie. Grabbing a slice of delicious pizza is one of the tremendous gustatory pleasures that just about everyone experiences. Choosing a fantastic pizzeria in Tampa is not too hard when you have a shortlist of the three best pizzeria locations in your neighborhood. From New York to Neapolitan, grabbing a tasty slice means it is party time. Bring on the pepperoni.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Discovering the Beef in Tampa- Top 3 Historic Steakhouses

Life in Tampa, Florid offers sun and pleasant weather all year, beautiful turquoise blue skies, spectacular waterfront vistas, and family entertainment. Of course, Tampa is a laid-back city, so flip-flops and shorts are the norms, but Tampa is above the bar with extraordinary selections when it comes to steakhouses.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy