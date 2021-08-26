Bedner's Farm Fresh Market Is Fun for the Entire Family

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTw1Y_0bd0s9ZS00
Bedner's farm trolleyPhoto by JasLiving

I had always enjoyed fresh markets, so when I came upon Bedner's a few years back in Boynton Beach, it quickly became one of my favorite spots, especially in the fall. The corn crop, pumpkins, and other assorted fresh vegetables make for a healthy collection of goodies.

"If we can get people to focus on fruits and vegetables and more healthy foods, we'll be better in terms of our healthcare situation." -Tom Vilsack-

Since 1960, Bedner Farm has been providing Florida and the east coast of the U.S. with tasty and affordable produce. In the early 1950s, newlyweds Arthur and Henrietta Bedner moved from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, to Palm Beach County, Florida. Their dream was to provide farm-fresh produce from a family-owned operation, and the couple has passed their passion on to their three sons: Charles, Bruce, and Steve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sT0pY_0bd0s9ZS00
Fresh eggs/Photo compliments of Bedner's Farm Fresh Market

Today, Bedner's Farm Fresh Market has three locations in Florida: Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and West Palm Beach. Hours vary by location, but each one is open seven days a week. My favorite location is Boynton Beach so that is where I am today.

Bedner's prides itself on sustainable agriculture. They use natural, non-polluting pest control methods, such as crop diversity, beneficial insects, and pest-resistant plants. They also allow the fields to naturally flood, killing diseases and insects in the soil and enabling Bedner's Farm to keep destructive insects under control while minimizing toxins.

Raising different types of plants and animals, and rotating where they are in the fields, is known as biodiversity. In addition, this practice helps protect the farms against natural disasters. Bedner's Farm grows various vegetables, primarily bell peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, celery, lettuce, and eggplant. Each year, crop scouts test the soil to determine which crops will grow best. Then, Bedner's rotates the crops each year to promote the most significant production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgolT_0bd0s9ZS00
Fresh produce at Bedner's Farm Fresh MarketPhoto by ToTravellsBrilliant

Supporting sustainable agriculture has a variety of benefits. Most sustainable produce is locally grown and raised by independent family farms. Purchasing sustainable food can help support these families and communities. Also, sustainable food doesn't have to travel as far from the farm to your plate, increasing its nutrient value and flavor.

My favorites are corn and peppers but all of the produce is tasty. It is actually a fun experience shopping here. You can speak with the actual farmers, have lunch, visit some animals, and enjoy the decorative scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkyt7_0bd0s9ZS00
Vine ripe Strawberries/Photo by Erin H.

Picking your own fruits and vegetables

Want to try your hand at picking your strawberries and tomatoes? Today I've gathered some juicy tomatoes.

Customers can browse various colorful produce at any Bedner's Farm Fresh Market locations or visit the Boynton Beach location for some u-pick fun. The staff is always friendly and willing to answer any questions that you may have about their products. In addition, Bedner's has a variety of tips on how to pick fruits and vegetables successfully:

  • Only fully riped strawberries should be picked as they will not ripen further once selected. They should be handled with care, as they can bruise if squeezed. It is not a good idea to throw them into storage containers.
  • Strawberries should not be packed down or overfilled in containers. Instead, they should be kept in the shade and stored in the refrigerator as soon as possible.
  • It would be best if you kept unripe tomatoes stored on the kitchen counter to turn red. If kept in the sun, they may rot.
  • Tomatoes should not be refrigerated, or their flavor and texture spoil.

Besides their homegrown produce, Bedner's also works with farmers up and down the east coast, allowing the market to provide high-quality produce year-round. They offer much more than fruits and vegetables, however. Bedner's offers hundreds of other items, from wine and cheese to tortilla chips with salsa or hummus.

"Our goal is to be your everyday green market," "Along with amazing homegrown produce, we have USDA Prime Black Angus steaks cut by old-world butchers. We also have fresh seafood including many local varieties of fish and stonecrabs, hot soup, salads, or sandwiches for lunch; a great bottle of wine at a really good price; international, fresh-cut cheese; and healthy, cleansing juices." - Lane Brooker-

Bedner's Farm is pleased to pass their knowledge on to the next generation by arranging field trips and private parties. Field trips are 1 hour 45 minutes long, plus any time the group wants to spend in the market. Or reserve the farm and petting zoo for a birthday party or other private event. Other options for these events include homemade ice cream, seasonal u-pick, and tractor rides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyZXi_0bd0s9ZS00
Fall Festival 2021Photo by Melissa Palazzo

With autumn approaching, Bedner's Farm Fresh Market is also pleased to announce the return of the Fall Festival. The festival starts on September 25 this year and runs daily through October 31 except on Tuesdays ("this is a real farm and we got farming to do."). As many as 20,000 people have attended each weekend in the past.

The main attraction of the Fall Festival is the pumpkin patch, but there are plenty of other activities as well. Admission is $22/person (children under 2 are free) and includes admission to the following events:

  • Pumpkin patch
  • Animal EDventure Park - pony rides, petting zoo, and exotic animals
  • Hayrides around 80 acres of Bedner's Farm
  • Corn maze
  • Sunflower field
  • Bounce house with slides, rides, and games
  • Face painting and balloon artists
  • Local handmade crafts
  • Air cannons
  • Henna tattoos
  • Live music or DJ

There will also be plenty of food trucks and vendors to choose from, including ice cream, corn on the cob, popcorn, smoked turkey legs, award-winning homemade BBQ, cider doughnuts, grilled cheese, tacos, French fries, hot dogs, fresh-pressed lemonade, and more. Watch Bedner's Facebook Page for updates.

I'll be back for the pumpkin patch and corn maze. If you get lost in the maze, look for me. I'll be the one checking my Apple watch for GPS directions. It will get us out or at least re-route us.

