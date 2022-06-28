Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXOcX_0gOTxrMq00
Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels

Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.

In heterosexual relationships, who says “I love you” first? Men or women? Research in the United States has consistently found that the answer is men (Ackerman et al., 2011). A bit surprising, right?

Like it or not, most of us hold gender-based stereotypes, especially when it comes to relationships. In this case, we often think of women as more emotional and loving, while men are more reserved and logical. With that in mind, how could men possibly be more romantic?

Researchers theorize that this “male confession bias” exists because the stakes are higher for women in relationship because of the potential for pregnancy (Ackerman et al., 2011). Thus, women need to be pickier and need to see more from their partner before they’re willing to commit long-term. Men, on the other hand, are able to more freely express their feelings with fewer consequences.

A team of researchers put the male confession bias to the test by examining data from 3109 participants in 7 countries (Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Poland, United Kingdom), across 3 continents (Watkins et al. 2022).

Who Said “I Love You” First?

Men. In 6 of the 7 countries, men were the ones who said “I love you” first (France was the only country where there was no difference). Interestingly, there was no difference between men and women for how long into the relationship it took them to think about confessing love. That is, men and women both thought about saying “I love you” at around the same time, but men were more likely to take the plunge and actually say it first. The data is clear: Men consistently say “I love you” first. But why? The researchers followed up on two possibilities.

The Number of Women Vs. The Number of Men

One reason for men’s earlier confessions has to do with the sex ratio, or the number of women in the country relative to the number of men. When there were more women than men (i.e., the men had more women from which to choose), the men were more likely to say “I love you.” That may be because men have less to lose by making a mistake. If a woman fails to reciprocate the man’s love, he can more easily find another partner. In contrast, when there are relatively fewer women, men may feel the need to be more careful in their proclamations.

Reactions to Love Confessions

Researchers also asked participants how they felt about their partner saying “I love you.” They found that how participants generally approached relationships, or their attachment style mattered. As the researchers predicted, those who were more avoidant (i.e., more worried about getting hurt) were less happy to have their partner confess their love. In contrast, those who were more anxiously attached (i.e., more worried about their partner leave them) were happier about their partner saying “I love you.”

As is often the case in relationships, what we assume to be true is wrong. It’s only when we look at the research and challenge our assumptions that we begin to see relationships more clearly.

References

Ackerman, J. M., Griskevicius, V., & Li, N. P. (2011). Let’s get serious: Communicating commitment in romantic relationships. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 100(6), 1079–1094. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0022412

Watkins, C. D., Bovet, J., Fernandez, A. M., Leongómez, J. D., Żelaźniewicz, A., Corrêa Varella, M. A., & Wagstaff, D. (2022). Men say “I love you” before women do: Robust across several countries. Journal of Social and Personal Relationships39(7), 2134–2153. https://doi.org/10.1177/02654075221075264

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# love# relationships# dating# research

Comments / 5

Published by

Dr. Gary W Lewandowski Jr is the author of Stronger Than You Think: The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship…and How to See Past Them. His TED talk and relationship articles have been enjoyed by over 6 million people.

New York, NY
1417 followers

More from Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows you get a better night’s sleep, when you sleep next to your romantic partner.

Sharing your bed with your romantic partner may be better for you than you think.Toa Heftiba/Unsplash. A couple’s sleeping arrangements is a common hot topic in relationships. Whether it’s the temperature of the room, having the TV on, or the position in which you sleep, there’s lots of potential for conflict.

Read full story
100 comments

These 36 guided reflections spark insight that will help you better know yourself.

These research-based reflections can help individuals enhance their self-understanding.Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. There is a well-known set of 36 questions that helps two strangers get to know each other, and potentially fall in love. These questions, popularized in the NY Times article “The 36 Questions That Lead to Love,” were created by my Ph.D. advisor, Arthur Aron. The questions’ goal was to fast-track friendship, build closeness, and perhaps spark romantic interest. (You can read the original research article here; it includes all 36 closeness-building questions at the end.)

Read full story
1 comments

Research examines how factors like wedding planning and picking out a dress lead people to call off their wedding.

What were the most common factors that led people to call off their wedding?Victoria Priessnitz/Unsplash. From the time we meet our partner until we say “I do” there is often a natural momentum to our relationship’s journey. We meet, date, make it exclusive, introduce our partner to friends and family, get engaged, plan the wedding, and then walk down the aisle. Each step along the way requires greater investments of time and energy, and signals greater commitment. The further we get down the path, the harder it is to turn back.

Read full story

The 4-Hour Relationship: Prioritizing one's relationship for just 4 hours a week can produce benefits.

Spend your time wisely with 5 ways to make time for novel or challenging experiences to improve your relationship..Photo by JD's. Have you ever felt like it’s hard to find the time in your life for even the most important things, such as your romantic partner? In fact, because your partner loves you, it may feel safer to neglect your relationship while you prioritize other things like your career.

Read full story

What will the pandemic's legacy be for couples and daters? COVID-19's long tail for our romantic relationships

COVID-19 has forever changed much about daily life, our relationships included. Perhaps for the better.Surprising_Shots. The pandemic provided an unexpected boost for couples, but new data show relationships are returning back to normal.

Read full story
1 comments

What makes people feel more (or less) inclined to get married? Research reveals that the ups and downs matter.

What makes people feel more (or less) inclined to get married?Brett Jordan/Unsplash. Relationship decisions are rarely as clear-cut as “should I stay or should I go?” Instead, people experience subtle shifts in their commitment that build up over time. For example, what contributes to how serious we are about marrying our partner? Relationship researchers Laura Machia and Brian Ogolsky sought to find out by interviewing participants in stable relationships. During each of eight monthly interviews, 464 participants indicated how serious their relationship was by rating how likely it was they’d marry their current partner – “0% if they were certain they would never marry their partner or never thought about marriage, and 100% if they were certain they would marry their partner in the future.” Each time their “commitment to wed” percentage shifted from one interview to the next, researchers asked why.

Read full story
11 comments

Break ups don't have to leave you broken. Research shows how growth is possible following relationship loss.

Kintsugi is an art form and philosophy that views negative experiences as an opportunity to emerge better off.Riho Kitagawa/Unsplash. Every relationship starts the same way. Full of hope.

Read full story
5 comments

In relationships, "how much is too much?" Research explores how many dealbreakers it takes to doom a couple.

All relationship have problems, but how much is too much?Niranjan _ Photographs/Unsplash. Early in a relationship, everyone is on their best behavior. Both partners emphasize their best traits, while carefully concealing their flaws.

Read full story
22 comments

Should couples share their money, or keep it separate? Research reveals which approach is best for lasting love.

When it comes to money, what's the best way to grow your relationship?micheile .com/Unsplash. It’s a dilemma every new couple faces: How should we handle our money?. There are two key ways to handle your money as a couple:

Read full story
173 comments

What makes a person more likely to cheat? Research suggests personality is important.

What kind of person is most likely to cheat on their partner?Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. It’s the ultimate betrayal: Cheating. Research on infidelity has explored many facets of the experience, including how often it happens, qualities in a relationship that may lead to cheating, and traits of those who are more likely to cheat (Fincham & May, 2017).

Read full story
1 comments

Research shows the best relationships build and grow the self.

The best relationships build and grow the self. How's your relationship doing?Allen Taylor/Unsplash. Does your relationship make you a better person? If it isn't, there may be consequences.

Read full story

The biology of relationship infidelity: How hormones may influence whether our partner cheats

To what extent is cheating behavior at the mercy of biological factors?Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition/Unsplash. In the movie Unfaithful, which many consider the gold standard among films about infidelity, Diane Lane’s character seems to have it all: a nice house, kids, and a hunky, albeit slightly boring, husband (Richard Gere). Yet, following a chance encounter with an attractive younger man (Olivier Martinez), she finds herself being, well, unfaithful. Why would she risk the stability in her reasonably happy marriage by cheating?

Read full story

Deciding whether to leave your relationship with the flip of a coin.

Deciding whether to breakup may be as easy as flipping a coin.Photo by Chris Briggs on Unsplash. Determining whether it’s best to stick with your relationship or end things is a tough decision. Knowing what’s right is hard, and figuring out what’s best seems impossible. As difficult as it may be, the solution might just be deceptively simple: Flip a coin.

Read full story
13 comments

Four research-based strategies to strengthen your relationship.

Every relationship needs a maintenance plan. What's yours?Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash. Early on, relationships are easy. Everything is new and exciting. You go on dates, take trips, spend time together, and intentionally cultivate experiences that allow your relationship to grow.

Read full story
6 comments

Research on deciding your relationship future reveals 27 reasons to stay, 23 to leave.

What do people consider when thinking about staying, marrying or going?Vladislav Babienko/Unsplash. “Love is a decision, it is a judgment, it is a promise.” ―Erich Fromm, The Art of Loving.

Read full story
1 comments

Wedding bells or single again: Psychology predicts your relationship's future.

Your relationship's ups and downs can tell you about the future.Foto Pettine/Unsplash. Is my partner the one? You know… the one to introduce to my parents, the one to move in with, the one to start a family with, the one to marry? At some point in every dating relationship, you ask yourself some version of these questions.

Read full story
1 comments

Research-based resolutions you can make for a stronger relationship in the New Year.

This New Year's, resolve to have a better relationship with these research-based strategies.Moritz Knöringer/Unsplash. The new year is going to be better. It has to be. Maybe you’re one of the 74% of Americans who said they planned on hitting the reset button on Jan. 1 and resolving to improve. Those New Year’s resolutions most commonly focus on eating healthier, exercising, losing weight and being a better person.

Read full story

Men and women aren't as different as you may think, research suggests.

The "Sadie Hawkins Effect": What Happens When Men and Women Reverse Dating Roles?René Ranisch/Unsplash. Two people are out at a party. One is standing with friends, while another person approaches from across the room to strike up a conversation. Chances are, in this scenario, you imagined that it was a guy approaching a girl. Whether it's in a social setting or online, we seem to expect men to make the first move.

Read full story
5 comments

Research reveals who is most eager to get back together with an ex-partner.

What the desire to rekindle a former flame says about you.Mehul Dave/Unsplash. We don’t like endings. We don’t like to lose things. That’s especially true when what we’re losing is central to our lives and helps define who we are as a person. That’s why ending a romantic relationship hurts.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy