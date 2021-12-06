How reflecting on your relationship this past year can help you in the future.

Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTM9W_0dFFOi5c00
For a stronger relationship in the new year, take a look at what went right last year.Aaron Burden/Unsplash

Before you start a new year with your partner, learn from last year.

To start building the life we truly want to lead, we have to first focus on what truly matters—and for many of us, that's our romantic relationship. Your romantic relationship impacts nearly every aspect of your life, so getting it right is critical.

As December winds down, we optimistically look ahead to the New Year as a chance to reset and renew. Unfortunately, the promises we make to ourselves often don’t stick. We may lack follow-through because our resolutions are built on a shaky foundation. The result is a wish list that’s mostly wishful thinking. Sadly, it’s not helpful. There has to be a better way, but how?

It would be simple if we knew ourselves and could leverage that insight. Unfortunately, we don’t know ourselves as well as we think (Vazire & Carlson, 2010). Similarly, you may not know your relationship as well as you think. When was the last time you truly looked at your relationship in an objective and analytical way?

To see things more clearly. You need to take an honest look at where you’re at now and your progress over the past 12 months. It’s time for a “Past Year Relationship Review.”(1) Think of it as conducting your own "Spotify Wrapped" for your relationship.

Here’s your chance.

  1. Find the Right Time. Timing is everything. Typically, you probably only sit and contemplate your relationship when things aren’t going well (e.g., after a fight). That’s not the best time, much like it’s not ideal to assess the state of your union right after an amazing anniversary celebration. Your mood not only impacts how you perceive others, but the amount of effort you’re willing to put into those assessments (Ziegler, 2014). Instead, review your relationship when you’re feeling as neutral about the relationship as possible. Objectivity and clarity are the goals. Don’t start from a biased place where you’re being too hard or too forgiving of your relationship.
  2. Don't Take the Good for Granted. There are plenty of great things in your relationship. But they’re easy to miss in our chaotic day-to-day lives. In your review, you’re going to take the time to catalog all the good stuff, the positives, the fun times, the ways your partner made you feel valued, supported you, and helped you grow as a person in the last year. If you need reminders, look back through texts, social media posts, and pictures. Reread birthday or anniversary cards. Remind yourself why you fell in love with this person and of all the good that’s transpired in your relationship. Remember, the good stuff doesn’t have to be an amazing trip or an expensive gift. It can be the quiet moments of love, support, and a stable, reassuring presence. Research from 2020 shows that partner’s support during the positive experiences helps make them feel more like a couple, which enhances their relationship’s long-term well-being (Pagani et al., 2020).
  3. Review Your List: What Are You Thankful For? You need to do more than just note what’s good. Rather, you need to have an attitude of gratitude. Most of the time we casually overlook all that we have. But appreciation is important. A recent meta-analysis confirmed that people who express more gratitude report greater well-being (Portocarrero et al., 2020). Step back and take a moment to be grateful for all the ways your relationship and your partner enhance your life, support you, care for you, accept you, and help you to improve. Finding problems is easy, but seeing what’s going right in your relationship takes some effort. There’s a lot there if you take the time to notice.
  4. Apply the 80/20 Rule. Also known as the Pareto Principle, the 80/20 rule states that 80 percent of the outcomes come from only 20 percent of the inputs (Pareto, 1896). In business, this means that 80 percent of sales come from 20 percent of the customers. In your relationship, 80 percent of what benefits you as a couple comes from 20 percent of the effort you put in. Use this to your benefit by identifying that 20 percent. For every five things in your relationship that are going well, what’s the one that yields the most positives? Find those high-leverage activities, and make sure they’re a bigger part of your relationship going forward. Be more efficient. Do more with less by focusing on the most reliable ways to benefit your relationship.
  5. Don’t Be Too Hard on Yourself. In your quest to put together your relationship’s past year's greatest hits, you’ll inevitably stumble upon some less-than-stellar moments. Relationships aren’t always easy, so lowlights happen right alongside the highlights. Be careful to not overreact. It’s all too easy to succumb to a negativity bias where we pay more attention to what’s wrong, especially when evaluating others (Amabile & Glazebrook, 1982). When you do find problems, take the opportunity to recognize their triggers so you can lessen their impact going forward. Also, recognize that no relationship is perfect, and even the best relationships benefit from improvement.

Full disclosure: There’s no research (that I know of) that directly assesses the effectiveness of this exact type of end-of-year relationship review. That said, there is abundant research on the benefits of writing about our experiences (e.g., Pennebaker, 2018). We also know that telling one’s life story relates to well-being (Baerger & McAdams, 1999) and that self-reflection is an important part of development (Ardelt & Grunwald, 2018).

But to really see the benefits of self-reflection, we need to visit a call center (Di Stefano et al., 2016). There, researchers found that when employees took 15 minutes at the end of the day to reflect back on their day, they were 23 percent better at their jobs. It seems the intentional review provides new insights and makes people feel better prepared for the future. Who wouldn’t want that for their relationship?

Ultimately, a “Past Year Relationship Review” is about finding what works, relishing it, emphasizing it, and using it to foster further improvement. Relationships take work, but you want to make sure your effort focuses on the right areas. Lean into the good, while leaving out the bad.

Footnote

(1) The idea of a “Past Year Relationship Review” was inspired by Tim Ferriss and his “past year review.” I used his premise as a jumping-off point; I applied it to relationships and expanded it a bit, relying on research along the way. This idea is also similar to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's "mental closing of the year," where employees look back on the year to discuss their successes and areas of improvement.

References

Amabile, T. M., & Glazebrook, A. H. (1982). A negativity bias in interpersonal evaluation. Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, 18(1), 1–22.

Ardelt, M., & Grunwald, S., (2018). The importance of self-reflection and awareness for human development in hard times. Research in Human Development, 15, 1-13.

Baerger, D. R., & McAdams, D. P. (1999). Life story coherence and its relation to psychological well-being. Narrative Inquiry, 9(1), 69–96.

Di Stefano, G., Gino, F., Pisano, G. & Staats, B. R. (2016). Making experience count: The role of reflection in individual learning. Harvard Business School NOM Unit Working Paper No. 14-093 http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2414478

Pagani, A. F., Parise, M., Donato, S., Gable, S. L., & Schoebi, D. (2020). If you shared my happiness, you are part of me: Capitalization and the experience of couple identity. Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 46(2), 258–269.

Pareto, V. (1896). Cours d’Economie politique. Droz, Geneva.

Pennebaker, J. W. (2018). Expressive writing in psychological science. Perspectives on Psychological Science, 13(2), 226–229.

Portocarrero, F. F., Gonzalez, K., & Ekema-Agbaw, M. (2020). A meta-analytic review of the relationship between dispositional gratitude and well-being. Personality and Individual Differences, 164.

Vazire, S., & Carlson, E. N. (2010). Self-knowledge of personality: Do people know themselves? Social and Personality Psychology Compass, 4(8), 605–620.

Ziegler, R. (2014). Mood and processing effort: The mood-congruent expectancies approach. In J. M. Olson & M. P. Zanna (Eds.), Advances in experimental social psychology, Vol. 49.(pp. 287–355). Elsevier Academic Press.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsmarriagedatinginterventionresolutions

Comments / 0

Published by

Dr. Gary W Lewandowski Jr is the author of Stronger Than You Think: The 10 Blind Spots That Undermine Your Relationship…and How to See Past Them. His TED talk and relationship articles have been enjoyed by over 6 million people.

New York, NY
373 followers

More from Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research identifies triggers and common topics couples fight about.

What are we fighting about? Knowing where conflict arises can help you better navigate those conversations.Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. Fact: Every couple experiences conflict. Thankfully, that’s not a bad thing. Anytime you bring together two independent and equal adults in any type of partnership, there is going to be friction. Differences of opinion are inevitable, and the sign of a relationship where partners share power and are comfortable in voicing their opinion.

Read full story

When you fall in love too easily, you're more attracted to the wrong people.

Who is most likely to fall in love with the wrong person?Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. Have you ever wondered why some people always seem to attract the wrong kind of partner? Maybe that person has even been you.

Read full story
12 comments

Why staying friends with a former relationship partner is often counterproductive.

Letting go of an ex can be hard. But should you try to stay friends?Everton Vila/Unsplash. Should you stay friends with an ex? It's tempting. After all, breaking up is hard to do. So hard, in fact, that we often have a difficult time completely ending a relationship. Making a clean break can feel too final, too absolute, and too harsh, especially with someone you’ve been so close to. To dampen the hurt of heartbreak, it’s common to try to lessen the pain by maintaining connection (Tan et al., 2015).

Read full story
15 comments

The best relationship support is helping in ways your partner doesn't see.

Your partner deserves your support, but the best way to do it may not be what you think.Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash. Imagine you have a really stressful week at work with lots of demands, emails, and meetings. You feel like you're drowning. Your partner notices and says, “I know you’re having a really hard time; let me help you. I’ll take care of getting the taxes done for you and will handle dinners this week.” Super helpful, right?

Read full story

How do you know if your relationship is right for you?

Stay or leave? It's every relationships million dollar question.Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. When I give talks about relationships, people have lots of questions. But, one is easily the most common: How do I know if this relationship is right for me?

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

How arguing more can benefit your relationship.

Avoiding arguments in your relationship may do more harm than good.Photo by Vera Arsic from Pexels. While there may be a handful of perfectly matched highly compatible partners who live in perpetual bliss and harmonious coexistence, that isn’t the reality for the vast majority of couples.

Read full story
8 comments

Beat relationship boredom with solo activities and activities that promote self-growth.

Beat boredom before it's too late for your relationship.Photo by Pitsch on Pixabay. Early on, relationships are easy—at least they should be. In those beginning stages, everything about your partner is new and exciting. Everything they say is endearing. Their stories are fascinating, their jokes are funny. Your time spent together is fun and enjoyable, merely because you’re with them.

Read full story
6 comments

Research shows that infidelity is often not about sex.

Why do partners cheat? Research finds there are 8 common reasons.Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. Cheating. It’s the ultimate relationship violation, and one of the most notorious relationship killers. But all affairs aren’t created equal. Some of these relationships are brief trysts, others are longer affairs. A partner’s infidelity can end the relationship, but not always. To understand how these different outcomes come about, we have to go back to the beginning. Why are partners unfaithful in the first place?

Read full story
52 comments

Research reveals ways the five love languages do (and do not) influence couples.

What is your love language? How does it really impact your relationship?Photo by Nietjuh from Pixabay. What you know about relationships might be wrong. That said, it isn’t entirely your fault. Often, the culprit is an overreliance on our own (limited) experience, or friends’ well-intentioned advice. Even when we try to seek out quality information in popular relationship books, it’s hard to know how much of what we read is supported by science. Take, for example, one of the most widely read books on love, The 5 Love Languages (Chapman, 2010).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy