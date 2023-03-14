Florida man sentenced to 400 years in prison for robbery likely to be released after spending decades behind bars

Photo by Harry Shelton on Unsplash

After receiving a severe punishment for an armed robbery, a man from Florida served over 34 years in prison, but he may be released soon.

According to NBC Miami, Sidney Holmes, aged 57, is anticipated to be set free from jail due to a conviction review unit investigation conducted by the Broward State Attorney's Office, which determined that he had a reasonable case for being innocent.

According to local reports, during an armed robbery outside a convenience store in Broward County, Holmes was recognized as the driver who helped two men escape. The men held a man and a woman at gunpoint and fled in a car that they stole.

In October 1988, Holmes was taken into custody and the subsequent year he was convicted by a jury and given a 400-year prison sentence.

In November 2020, Holmes, who maintains his innocence, reached out to the conviction review unit and requested them to examine the case.

The unit, aided by the Innocence Project of Florida, conducted an inquiry into the case and determined that there was no evidence implicating him in the crime. They also discovered that the conviction could have been influenced by a mistaken identification of his car, which was a very typical Oldsmobile model.

Prosecutors say that witnesses and law enforcement are not suspected of intentional wrongdoing. They highlighted that the deputies who conducted the initial investigation were surprised by the severe sentence given to Homes, and emphasized that technological advancements have significantly progressed since the crime was committed.

An order was signed by Broward Circuit Judge Edward Merrigan to grant a request for the overturning of Holmes' conviction. A court hearing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday to dismiss the charge in an official capacity.

According to local news station WTVJ, Department of Corrections records indicate that Holmes has been transferred from the Everglades Correctional Institution to the Broward County Main Jail and is anticipated to be released from custody in April.