Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter

Photo by Majestic Lukas on Unsplash

According to local news sources, authorities in Cape Coral, Florida were called to the residence of Dwayne Victor Miller, a 44-year-old local resident, after he reportedly fired shots at two individuals through a bedroom door.

KKTV reported that Miller contacted the authorities to inform them that his teenage daughter's bedroom had been entered by his roommate, who was without clothing. It was reported that Miller and the couple, who were tenants in his house, had consumed significant amounts of alcohol earlier in the evening.

Police say the man allegedly entered the teenager's bedroom and tried to sleep beside her without clothing. After noticing the naked man next to her, the teenager informed Mr. Miller about the incident. However, she did not accuse the man of committing a crime against her. This information was reported by Fox News.

As per Fox News, Miller fired his handgun three or four times after being unable to enter.

KKTV reports that Miller is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing into an occupied dwelling.

According to neighbor Monica Taylor's statement to NBC2 News, she expressed that she has never experienced any issues with the family since they are pleasant people. However, she finds the recent incident involving the man's daughter to be unsettling. Monica further added that she was unaware of any room being rented out in their house.