Paul Mason's Weight Loss Journey: Shedding Over 700 Pounds

Gareth Drake

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Paul Mason's story is one of struggle, both with his weight and with his personal demons. He was born on March 14, 1960, in Ipswich, England, and grew up in a middle-class household with his parents, two sisters, and an aunt. From a young age, he was taller than most kids his age, reaching almost six feet tall by the time he was nine. This made him stand out, but not in a good way - other kids would climb on his back and try to tackle him to the ground.

Mason's difficult childhood was compounded by his troubled relationship with his father, a former army and military police member who was strict and demanding. Mason was often afraid of him, and his father would force him to finish his meals before allowing him to leave the table. This, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits, led to Mason gaining weight rapidly.

"I let all my dignity go; I just didn't care. I was focused on food. That one thing."

By the time he was in his 20s, Mason's weight had ballooned to over 400 pounds, and he was struggling with depression and a sense of hopelessness. He had trouble finding work and maintaining relationships, and his weight made it difficult for him to leave his house. Over the years, he continued to gain weight, reaching a peak of almost 1,000 pounds by 2009.

Mason's weight gain was fueled by a daily diet of almost 20,000 calories, consisting of multiple packs of bacon and sausages, countless eggs, 40 bags of potato chips, and 20 chocolate bars. He rarely left his bed, and restaurants would deliver food to his bedside through a specially widened door and hallway. He wore a little white towel over his privates, and everything he'd ever collected was within arm's reach on shelves around his bed.

Despite his grim situation, Mason was determined to change. He realized that he didn't want to die, and he wanted to get out of his skin - skin that was all he'd become. He knew that he couldn't lose weight naturally, and after researching bariatric surgery, he decided to take the plunge. The surgery would shrink his stomach from the size of a melon to the size of an egg, bypass much of his small intestine, and give him a 50 percent chance at a new life.

On a freezing day in the winter of 2010, Mason was wheeled out of his home on a bed where he'd lived for three years. Five paramedics in yellow suits used a motorized winch to hoist his extra-wide reinforced stretcher into the back of a supersized ambulance that the Suffolk branch of the NHS had scoured all of Great Britain to find. The logistics of getting him into surgery were unprecedented - engineers had to install metal supports beneath the operating room floor to accommodate his weight, and doctors had to make a scary guess about how much anesthetic to use.

The surgery was successful, and Mason lost over 600 pounds within two years. He underwent several additional surgeries to remove excess skin and repair other health problems caused by his extreme weight. Today, he weighs around 300 pounds and is able to walk and move around more easily. He has written a book about his experience and has become an advocate for weight loss surgery and healthy living.

Mason's story is a reminder that no matter how dire a situation may seem, there is always hope for change. His determination to take control of his life and overcome his obstacles is an inspiration to others who may be struggling with their own health and personal issues.

