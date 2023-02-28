End of Life Decisions may be decided by Tom Sizemore’s Family, Doctors Say

Actor Tom Sizemore who’s played a number of notable roles in movies such as “Saving Private Ryan” Photo by Reddit

Tom Sizemore, the actor known for his roles in movies like "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat," and "Black Hawk Down," collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18

"He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," Lago said.

Doctors have informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decisions. As a result, his family is now deciding on end-of-life matters. A further statement will be issued on Wednesday.

During this difficult time, Tom Sizemore's family is asking for privacy, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received.

Sizemore has also appeared in "The Relic," "True Romance" and "Bringing Out the Dead," the latter directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Nicolas Cage.

In 2000, Sizemore received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "Witness Protection," earning recognition for his acting in a miniseries or motion picture made for television.

In 2003, he was found guilty of domestic violence charges in connection with his involvement with Heidi Fleiss. During a 2010 interview with CNN's Larry King, he admitted to struggling with addiction to cocaine, heroin, and meth. Additionally, he appeared on the 2010 season of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" to seek treatment.

