Chicago Mayoral Election Update: Top Debate Issue and Tuesday's Action

Chicago has an impending mayoral election with many issues that come along with it. Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing eight challengers in the city's elections, making her reelection campaign tough, even as she made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role.

With the many candidates in the race, it's unlikely that anyone will exceed the 50% threshold needed to win the officially nonpartisan election outright.

The winner is likely to be decided in an April 4 runoff between the top two vote-getters.

The race is considered a four-person contest among Lightfoot, Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, and Brandon Johnson.

Public safety is a significant issue in the mayoral race due to the spike in crime rates coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates have debated how to make the city safer.

Even Lightfoot has used language right out of the GOP playbook, saying a top rival in her reelection bid wants to defund the police.

Chicago has a higher per capita homicide rate than New York or Los Angeles, but it's lower than other Midwestern cities, such as St. Louis and Detroit. Still, the number of homicides in Chicago hit a 25-year high in 2021.

All of Lightfoot's opponents want to fire the police superintendent she hired, saying that the former Dallas police chief has been ineffective and that hiring an outsider hurt morale. Lightfoot has defended the superintendent, David Brown, and says that while the city faced never-before-seen challenges such as the pandemic, their strategies are working and some crimes are falling.

Vallas, an adviser to the Fraternal Order of Police during the union's contract negotiations with Lightfoot's administration, wants to promote a new leadership team from within the department.

He also wants to return to a community policing strategy. Wilson believes suspects in violent crimes should be hunted down like rabbits.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.