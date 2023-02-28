LA area still covered in snow by a rare-occurring heavy storm

Tons of snow dropped in LA and nearby areas. Photo by jasper guy/Unsplash on Unsplash

Southern California was hit by a powerful winter storm that caused flooding, frigid temperatures, and snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit southwest California, dropping snow to areas as low as 1,000 feet.

Suburban areas north of Los Angeles, such as Santa Clarita, experienced significant snowfall, while rare blizzard warnings for the mountains and widespread flood watches ended as the storm tapered off in the region.

Power outages and road closures due to heavy snow and ice were also reported. The storm was fueled by low pressure rotating off the coast and continued to have an impact even as the volume of wind and rain dropped.

Meanwhile, Michigan is still grappling with the aftermath of storms earlier in the week. Over 350,000 customers were still without power, and both of the main utilities in the state hope to have power back on for most of their customers by Sunday night.

Residents are struggling to stay warm and obtain necessities such as food, and the group Michigan United is advocating for utility companies to reimburse residents for the cost of generators or spoiled groceries. At least three people have died in the coast-to-coast storms.

In other regions, heavy snow was forecast for the Sierra Nevada and the Cascade Mountains, while the central high Plains would be hit by the storm on Sunday evening.

Freezing rain was predicted for areas of the central Appalachians. At least three people have died in the coast-to-coast storms.

