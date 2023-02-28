Alligator found in NYC lake Had a Bath Stopper Swallowed

Alligator found with a bath stopper swallowed. Photo by (Balaji Malliswamy/Unsplash) on Unsplash

According to an update from zoo officials, a bathtub stopper was swallowed by the alligator that was rescued from a park in New York City last week.

As per the blog article, the alligator discovered was approximately 5 feet in length and was expected to have a weight range of 30 to 35 pounds. However, the creature was found in a severely malnourished state and only weighed 15 pounds. The zoo's approximation put the animal's age between 5 to 6 years.

Last Sunday, employees of the New York Department of Parks and Recreation found a stray alligator in Prospect Park Lake located in Brooklyn.

After being discovered emaciated and struggling in the cold climate, the reptile was taken in and tended to by the Bronx Zoo in the city. The zoo has reported, in a blog post that was released on Wednesday, that X-rays have shown that the female alligator had swallowed a bathtub stopper measuring about 4 inches in width.

Due to the alligator being in a weakened state, the zoo stated that the stopper would not be removed immediately.

The alligator is currently being fed through a tube in order to receive nutrients, fluids, vitamin B, antibiotics, and antifungal medication as she is not yet strong enough to eat on her own.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder that wild animals are not suitable as pets, and being a responsible pet owner entails making decisions that do not harm the well-being of an animal or the ecosystem.

According to the website of New York City, keeping alligators as pets is prohibited within the city limits. Despite being prevalent in southern states such as Florida and Georgia, these animals are not indigenous to New York.

