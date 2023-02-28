South Park's Latest Jab at the Sussexes: Meghan and Kate in a Showdown

Meghan Markle in a black hat above. Photo by Reddit

In the most recent episode of South Park, Meghan Markle was portrayed as being in competition with Kate, who holds the title of Princess of Wales. The animated comedy series has regularly made fun of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and this particular parody of the couple was characterized as being "dumb" and "stupid."

In a recent episode of the popular satirical show's latest season, a character portraying Meghan is featured on magazine covers that closely resemble real-life copies that have previously showcased the Duchess of Sussex.

On Vogue, Meghan is featured wearing a wide-brimmed green hat, a white shirt, and a brown hunting jacket, which showcases her character.

The cartoon appears to take a swipe at Meghan, but it is actually a reference to Kate's 2016 cover, as the outfit she wore is almost identical in the cartoon.

Jesús Enrique Rosas, an analyst of body language, detected the reference and claimed that Meghan even imitates Catherine in South Park.

On his Royal Rogue YouTube channel, Jesús added: "The South Park writers went as far to imply that Meghan copies Catherine. This was masterful."

Kate's circle reportedly took notice in 2018 when a source told the Sun that Meghan seemed to be imitating Kate.

According to sources in California, Meghan was reportedly feeling "upset and overwhelmed" by the criticism and mockery that she and Harry were experiencing due to the series.

