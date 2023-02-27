Racism at Elementary School: Outraged Parents React to Racist Drawings Targeting Black Student

Photo by Jon Tyson/Unsplah on Unsplash

Following the discovery of a series of racist drawings allegedly given by a sixth-grade student to a fellow Black student, parents of Pepper Tree Elementary School students in Upland are demanding answers.

The incident has caused concern throughout the Upland Unified School District. One of the drawings features the message “You’re my favorite monkey,” while another reads “To my favorite cotton picker.”

The mother of the targeted student has stated that she has removed her daughter from the school due to ongoing harassment from other students and insufficient action from the school district.

Parents Maylana and Rome Douglas have also reported their daughter being a target of racism.

Maylana Douglas also claims that her daughter was threatened with a drawing that portrayed her as a slave hanging from a tree.

This is not the first time Upland students have experienced racism, as a teacher was placed on leave last year after making anti-Asian comments during Lunar New Year celebrations at another school in the district.

Although a letter was sent to parents of Pepper Tree Elementary School students by the principal two weeks after the incident, and a video was uploaded to YouTube by district officials a day later, the concerned parents are demanding more substantial action.

The school district has stated that an investigation into the incident took place immediately and that it has a zero-tolerance policy on hate speech and harassment.

However, the district has cited privacy laws when asked whether the student who created the drawings will be disciplined.

Some parents plan to raise the issue at an upcoming board meeting.

