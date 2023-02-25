Florida School Staff Rendered Unconscious After Confiscating Teen's Nintendo Switch

A disturbing incident occurs at a school in Florida as a teen assaults his female teacher. Photo by Pexels

A female school employee at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, was brutally assaulted by a 17-year-old male student who was enraged after his Nintendo Switch was confiscated during class. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Tuesday and was captured on video surveillance. The footage shows the 6-foot-6, 270-pound student pushing the victim to the ground and kicking her twice before repeatedly striking her body and head over a dozen times. The victim appeared to lose consciousness during the attack.

The student has been charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm and has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The sheriff's office is withholding the student's identity because he is a minor.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly called the student's actions "absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for" in a statement.

According to NBC news, Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt also released a statement, saying, "Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical. Violence is never an appropriate reaction."

After the attack, the teen reportedly threatened to kill the injured worker when he returns to the school. The victim's condition remains unknown.

The boy's parents have not yet commented on the incident. The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

