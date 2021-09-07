6 Reasons Why You Should Use Cinnamon In The Garden

Gardening Soul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FVB1_0bogBYp300
Sprinkle Cinnamon in small containersGardening Soul

Cinnamon is a very beneficial spice for people. It can also benefit your plants! Not only does it help them to grow, but it gives off the healthiest aroma you could ever imagine.

We present some of our favorite ideas on how best to use cinnamon around your home or garden – try one out today!

Cinnamon benefits both us and our indoor/outdoor plants in many ways: by helping with growth, giving off an amazing scent that we love; these are just two examples among several others found below.

6 Uses of Cinnamon for Plants:

Seedlings

Are you familiar with the documentary scene where sea turtles are tucked away in their cute little womb and break out of their small shell to climb up from a sandy surface? Well, that’s happening inside your seedling container.

What if you knew exactly what happens next is they’re attacked by disease-causing organisms? Of course it won’t be birds or sharks but instead diseases will enter this delicate biological process known as life cycle!

For gardeners, dampening off is a term used to describe an array of diseases that attack seeds and cause their demise.

This can be caused by different fungi or soil conditions; however, cinnamon has been proven as one way to fight fungus. Dust some fresh soil with this spice (cinnamon) in order to prevent this disease from harming your plants! Imagine you’re helping the little turtle survive its environment- just like someone would help feed turtles at the zoo!

Wild Mushrooms

The turtle example discussed before demonstrates that mushrooms cannot stand cinnamon.

Do not waste your afternoon picking boring wild mushrooms from your garden, instead give them some cinnamon and watch the magic happen!

Rooting Hormone

If you want to stop the chemicals from plant growth hormones but don’t know how, put cinnamon on your plants.

It works just as well and it makes for a tasty snack!

Ant Deterrent

With cinnamon, you can kill ants or keep them away. Just sprinkle some at the entrances of your house to prevent their invasion.

It’s an easy way for ant removal – no need to call exterminators!

Plant Wounds

If you accidentally cut or wounded your plants, don’t be sad about it.

Dust some cinnamon on the wounds and help them heal faster by starting a process of healing. This way you also prevent infection from occurring in the plant as well!

House Plants

Who says cinnamon can’t be used to help with gardening? This yummy spice does more than just enhance the flavor of your favorite dishes; it also helps you get rid of mold and mildew.

Sprinkle some on your soil, watch them flourish! Having gnat problems this season? Cinnamon works wonders here too: place a bit in seedlings or houseplants and keep those pesky insects away from home without using harsh chemicals.

Cinnamon is a natural way to help your plants. It’s cheap and can be found in most people’s kitchens or grocery stores. So use it wisely!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Our in depth articles provide gardening advice on a wide range of topics including growing your own, plant care, soil types, pruning and planting.

California State
636 followers

More from Gardening Soul

11 Toxic Houseplants That Are Dangerous For Your Children And Your Pets

Toxic Houseplants That Are Dangerous For Your Children And Your PetsGardening Soul. In spite of the fact that houseplants are a great way to enhance your home, not all plants will bring positive vibes. Some may cause allergic reactions or even affect our health - but don’t worry! We created a list of some bad ones and good alternatives you could choose from for yourself.

Read full story

How To Grow Aloe Vera At Home And Reap Health Benefits

Aloe Vera has been proven to be effective as medicine, with no side effects or harmful chemicals. When it comes down to decorating your space, aloe can add an exotic touch that's sure to attract guests' attention.

Read full story
1 comments

8 Gardening Mistakes You Make Every Fall

Gardener taking his crop in early fallGardening Soul. Gardening becomes harder during the fall because it is a transitional period. We tend to procrastinate tasks, but this can be beneficial if you are aware of what needs done and when.

Read full story

15 Plants That Bloom With Deadheading From Spring to Frost

15 Plants That Bloom With Deadheading From Spring to FrostGardening Soul. In the springtime and early summer, Mother Nature fills your garden with beautiful blooms. As the summers winds down in late July or August, you may start to see fewer of these flowers than before but that doesn’t mean they can’t be seen for many weeks yet!

Read full story

Easy-to-grow Climbing Vegetables Make a Vertical Garden

Easy-to-grow Climbing Vegetables Make a Vertical GardenGardening Soul. Growing vegetables vertically is one of the cleverest ways to maximize space in your garden. With a little planning and thought, you can grow an abundance of healthy veggies without taking up too much room on ground level.

Read full story

How to Grow Night Sky Petunias and Stare Into the Universe

Petunias are as popular among gardeners in all areas, and as annuals they’re easy to grow. Though these beautiful flowers aren’t known for being the showstopping type, petunias add long-lasting color to a patio or even your living room!

Read full story
1 comments

How To Plant A Lemon In A Cup: Make Your Home Smell Fresh And Boost Your Mood

Summer is a great time to enjoy the refreshing citrus flavor of lemon. Wouldn’t it be great to have your own tree that you can pick from whenever you like? Fortunately, lemon trees are among the easiest citrus fruits to grow in your yard. With a bit of planning and patience, you can be plucking your own lemons in a matter of months.

Read full story

Baking Soda Uses – Here Are 5 Nifty Uses In The Garden

Gardening is one of the best physical activities you can do, as it comes with countless physical and mental health benefits. Moreover, fresh and home-grown produce is of much higher quality than the one we buy at a grocery store, and the taste is simply incomparable.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy