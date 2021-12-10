Who Won The Game Award for Best Action/Adventure?

freepik/Freepik

Not surprisingly, Metroid Dread has won the title of Best Action / Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2021. Known as the best of the series, the release of Metroid Dread has received similar reactions from critics and players alike.

Game Awards are back at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after the epidemic went online last year. This is one of the most prestigious awards in the video game industry, honoring the best award of the year and the effort behind making it.

In Metroid Dread, fans play Bounty Hunter Samus Aran, who is exploring the source of the mysterious spread on the planet ZDR. The NPC fights in the game are one of the toughest battles players face, with the boss fights becoming a major nuisance to overcome.

But this 2D side-scrolling world is made so complicated that users feel like they are adventurous with Sams instead of just controlling it. Puzzles are challenging, but solving them can be very rewarding.

Exploration options are appreciated, including how the layers are designed throughout the Metroid Dread to engage gamers.

Despite re-conception in the mid-2000s, the Metroid Dread was canceled due to technical limitations. But after being on the "Most Wanted" list of many industry critics, Nintendo announced it at E3 2021.

For fans of the series, this is by far the best Metroid. This is a nostalgic throwback to all the possibilities of what could have happened if the game had been released years ago. It has become the fastest-selling Metroid game in Japan, UK and US.

Game Awards are streaming live on their YouTube and Twitch channels. There have been several big announcements at the event, including Hellblade II, Alan Wake II, and Star Wars: Eclipse.