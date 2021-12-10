How to beat the Legend of Zelda in 3 minutes?

Darkirby _xX/Pixiv

About the Game

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is the fourth main installment of The Legend of Zelda series. It is the first title in the series to be released on a handheld system, and the only Zelda title on the original Game Boy. Since its release, Link's Awakening has been popular among fans and critics. By 2004, the game had sold 3.83 million copies worldwide. In 2009, Guinness World Records named it the 42nd most influential video game of all time.

Reaction to its remake on the Nintendo Switch

Exciting! I love how Nintendo keeps creating new art styles for the Zelda games. Every game we get something a little different, beautiful, and unique in its own way. It’s gorgeous. And we already know how great the gameplay is going to be!

The new Link Awakening is an almost perfect example of a remake: it retains everything that made the original so memorable while making it work for a modern audience. And if you really didn’t know about Link’s Awakening, to begin with? You’re in for a wonderful surprise.

Link Awakening is, I think it’s safe to say, one of the weirder Zelda adventures. For starters, it doesn’t feature Zelda at all, nor the iconic fantasy realm of Hyrule. Instead, it starts with Link crashing his boat and washing up on a mysterious island. The standout feature of the island is a large mountain, atop which sits a giant, spotted egg that’s so high up it’s surrounded by clouds.

We all share the love for the Legend of Zelda series. I hope y'all like this video, which is supposed to jog your beautiful memories of when you were playing it in the good old days!