What's in the Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

jusuf111/Pixabay

The event "The End, Fortnite" concluded its Chapter 2 after almost 2 years. Now that Fortnite’s second chapter has officially come to an end, fans are excitedly looking forward to a brand new chapter. Whereas, the recently leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought this excitement to the next level as the leaked chapter trailer hints towards several new features, islands, skins, and so much more.

Although Chapter 3’s map contains biomes and new POIs, it also features many old favorite spots like Sunny Steps or what appears to be Paradise Palms. This is a broad view of the Fortnite map from Chapter 3. The new biomes can be seen on the map. Paradise Palms seems to be back in the desert. The trailer doesn’t show much of the snow biome, but it seems there will be dinosaurs roaming about. You will also encounter weather phenomena like lightning and tornadoes on the map.

We’re not exactly sure when Chapter 3 launches. It’s likely to be on Tuesday, 7th December based on leaks, but that did not happen, obviously. It means there will be at least a full day of downtime.

Epic Games asked data-miners not to leak anything during the downtime, but it looks like they’ve done that themselves. The full Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer has been leaked which not only shows off the brand-new skins including Spider-Man, but they’ve also shown off the new weapons, mechanics, and more.

Following the leak of the Chapter 3 Battle Pass Trailer, we've summarized for you everything new that will be coming to the game with the new update.