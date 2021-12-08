What's in the Chapter 3 of Fortnite?

$GamesLoot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8uyC_0dF68NWY00
jusuf111/Pixabay

Image by jusuf111 from Pixabay

The event "The End, Fortnite" concluded its Chapter 2 after almost 2 years. Now that Fortnite’s second chapter has officially come to an end, fans are excitedly looking forward to a brand new chapter. Whereas, the recently leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought this excitement to the next level as the leaked chapter trailer hints towards several new features, islands, skins, and so much more.

Although Chapter 3’s map contains biomes and new POIs, it also features many old favorite spots like Sunny Steps or what appears to be Paradise Palms. This is a broad view of the Fortnite map from Chapter 3. The new biomes can be seen on the map. Paradise Palms seems to be back in the desert. The trailer doesn’t show much of the snow biome, but it seems there will be dinosaurs roaming about. You will also encounter weather phenomena like lightning and tornadoes on the map.

We’re not exactly sure when Chapter 3 launches. It’s likely to be on Tuesday, 7th December based on leaks, but that did not happen, obviously. It means there will be at least a full day of downtime.

Epic Games asked data-miners not to leak anything during the downtime, but it looks like they’ve done that themselves. The full Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer has been leaked which not only shows off the brand-new skins including Spider-Man, but they’ve also shown off the new weapons, mechanics, and more.

Following the leak of the Chapter 3 Battle Pass Trailer, we've summarized for you everything new that will be coming to the game with the new update.

  • The New Island
  • New Animations
  • New Battle Pass
  • Spider-Man
  • Sliding Mechanic
  • Swinging Mechanic
  • Stash Tents
  • New Marshmello Outfit/Style
  • Slurp Sprinkler
  • Crown Item
  • New Dinosaurs
  • Mobility Tornados
  • Lightning
  • The Foundation
  • Chapter 3 Keyart

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Fortnitebattle royaleshootingf2pgames

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow us for tons of discounts for your favorite video games and more.

88 followers

More from $GamesLoot

What Christmas Gifts to Get for Gamers in This Holiday Season?

Hey there! As Christmas is coming, today, we're gonna take a look at the best gamer gifts. I've made my research, and this list reflects my personal opinions. And I've listed products based on quality, durability, price, and more. I've included options for every type of consumer. So if you're looking for an entry-level option or the best product money can buy, we may have the product for you on this list.

Read full story

When will Bayonetta 3 be released?

It's an interesting question. From Bayonetta to Bayonetta 2, there is a 5-year gap. Obviously, they didn't start production right after they finished the first game, and Nintendo got their hands on it mid-production. I can't see for definite, but my guess is that Bayonetta 2 took 3 years of production.

Read full story

Cyber Monday Deals Available Right Now

Today, we are gonna look at some of the best deals for this Cyber Monday you can get without the need to even leave the room. We'll check out great deals on popular items, such as phones, TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. I have a gut feeling that some of the deals might just surprise you.

Read full story

On Its 5th Anniversary, Let's Talk About the Final Fantasy Installment

Final Fantasy XV is an action role-playing game developed and published by Square Enix. As the fifteenth main installment of the Final Fantasy series, it was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016 (November 29th, 2016, to be exact, which was 5 years ago), Microsoft Windows in 2018, and Stadia as a launch title in 2019.

Read full story

Thanksgiving in Video Games: First Title That Includes the Holiday

Background vector created by pikisuperstar - www.freepik.com. Ah, Thanksgiving is upon us! While I could discuss just how strange American society is by allowing a day called "Black Friday" to become a national phenomenon. After all, holidays are supposed to be thankful for what we already have. I'd like to push away from the collections of video game deals these companies are bringing forth, and instead, speak of the holiday making a cameo appearance in video games themselves. There are a handful of titles that incorporate this November day of thanks into gameplay, whether the character actually celebrates the holiday or it is simply made reference to. So without further ado, let's check out these collections.

Read full story

If You Are Trapped in a Video Game on Thanksgiving, What Could You Possibly Be Playing?

Technology vector created by dgim-studio - www.freepik.com. Well, I hope we won't be trapped on Thanksgiving, which is a crucial holiday for families to get together. But if we are, I hope I will be playing Minecraft.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy