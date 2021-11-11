Free-to-Play Games Including Genshin Impact, Familiar Warfare, and More

Gamera

We all know that free Android games aren’t always free these days, but many of them are very close if you have a little patience. Most free-to-play bottlenecks occur when players get impatient and waiting for the game out can usually get around those pitfalls. What we have here are the best free Android games that you should be able to play comfortably without engaging in too many in-app purchases and we hope you enjoy them. This is a hall of fame style list so the options here will only change if something better comes along. Let’s get started.

1. Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gTli_0ctMuAXY00
Google Images

Genshin Impact is the obvious choice, as long as your device is modern enough to run it. Genshin Impact looks beautiful and is a deep action RPG, one you can make progress well into the late game without ever having to spend money on the prospect of earning new characters. You’ll easily be able to create a full party of relatively powerful partners, and then you have the rest of the adventure ahead of you.

2. Familiar Warfare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMOJM_0ctMuAXY00
Google Images

Familiar Warfare is a free-to-play epic idle RPG for Covenanters all over the world. This game has recently made huge improvements for a better gaming experience. In the new game, you will enter the Land of Gardel as a courageous hero or heroine (with options to choose gender), with great potential and secret powers. With the help of masters and friends from the Crysium Academy, you are gonna embark on an epic journey to collect all the Artifacts and awaken your Executioner skills. And of course, you will never be a lone ranger in your adventure. A great many ancient Familiars will be summoned by you as the storyline develops. Collect them all and relieve the world from the tyranny of Berserkers!

3. Stardew Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItMT4_0ctMuAXY00
Google Images

Stardew Valley is a simulation role-playing video game developed by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. It was released for Microsoft Windows in February 2016, and later for macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android.

4. Legends of Runeterra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnKnz_0ctMuAXY00
Google Images

Legends of Runeterra is a card dueling game similar to Hearthstone (another excellent free-to-play game). Players collect cards, build decks, and duel each other until someone wins. You pick a champion, build the deck around it, and that helps define your strategy. It’s honestly a lot like the Commander game type in Magic: The Gathering. It’s also the latest mobile game by Riot Games, developers of the super popular League of Legends. Their other mobile offerings include Teamfight Tactics (another good free-to-play game) as well as their upcoming mobile version of League of Legends. Of course, there are other excellent card-style dueling games here as well.

5. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNCux_0ctMuAXY00
Google Images

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile role-playing game developed by Alim and published by Square Enix for iOS and Android devices. A spinoff of the Final Fantasy series, the game marks as the first collaborative effort between Square Enix and Alim and draws elements from Alim's previous game, Brave Frontier.

Brave Exvius is designed as a turn-based role-playing game, using elements from the Final Fantasy series with those of Brave Frontier. As part of the game's gacha system, players can summon characters from other Final Fantasy titles, which players can use to build a party of five units. Characters are presented in a pixel art style. The game features exploration through towns in a classic RPG style.

If you are interested in these games, why don't you give them a shot now?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow us and stay abreast of the developments in the world of video games!

97 followers

More from Gamera

Review of New Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Much to my chagrin, it has been a week since the release of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and I am only now sitting down to write my review. Why? Because I’ve been playing it. Among its other sterling qualities, the game is engaging to the point of being almost unputdownable (it’s a word).

Read full story

Are Non-Gamers Wrong About Gamers?

Most people seem to have talked about the stereotypical stuff like there are no female gamers, that we’re all chubby nerdy dudes, etc. Where did those come from? This time right here, I’ll try to be original.

Read full story

Is New World Really Worth Your While?

After investing 60 hours so far, this is what I would say to those who are interested in getting this game. 1: If you loved/love Runescape, you will love this game. 2: If you love Action Combat in an Open World, you will love this game.

Read full story

"Among Us" Adds 4 New Roles, Cosmetics, and Cosmicubes!

Four new Among Us roles are now available, and they shake up the game in surprising and exciting ways. Everyone knows about Crewmates and Impostors by this point, but now, there are different roles for each team to play. Impostors now have the ability to disguise themselves as any other Crewmate using the new Shapeshifter role, and the Crewmates have a few new tricks up their sleeves in the form of the Scientist, Engineer, and Guardian Angel roles. There’s a lot of new stuff to learn about, and there’s a whole new layer of strategy in the game now.

Read full story

Welcome to Mexico! But Can We Fix Forza Horizon 5 Crashing First?

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the hottest titles of the year. The last title in the series was back in 2018 and this is the twelfth main installment of the game. The game allows you to explore an open-world environment with the ride of your choice. The game came out on early access today, but not all players on PC are having the best experience as they find themselves stuck with a crashing game. Users are reporting the Forza Horizon 5 crashing, crash at startup, and launch issues on PC. Fortunately, there are some quick solutions you can apply to fix the issue. Keep reading to find out.

Read full story

What Are Your Expectations for Horizon Forbidden West

I've been trying to keep my expectations as low as possible, about pretty much any project, that is out of my hands. Be them games, movies, or TV series. Because lately, we've been getting these curveballs, that miss more than they hit.

Read full story

Elden Ring: 5 New Classes revealed and the awesome 15-min Trailer

The first preview of “Elden Ring’s” starter classes has been revealed, giving players a quick look at the many different playstyles that the game has to offer. The “Souls” series has always had a flexible class system, and it seems like “Elden Ring” will feature the same style of character customization.

Read full story

Pricing and Details for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Just a week before it launches, Bethesda finally revealed how much Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost: $50. But what you’re actually getting in the latest version of the decade-old game is a bit confusing, so let’s break it down.

Read full story

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC System Requirements and More

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing tomorrow and if you’re playing the game on PC then you probably want to know what specs you need to run the game. Activision has taken a stance this year to help reduce the massive file size of Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is in comparison to previous games that required over 100GB of storage space at launch. Thankfully on PC, Call of Duty: Vanguard is now sitting at 61GB of storage space.

Read full story

Netflix Rolls Out Its Mobile Gaming Service with 5 Games

Netflix has globally rolled out its mobile gaming service on Android with several titles that are already available, including ones based on its hit Stranger Things show. The games are available for free to Netflix subscribers as it competes with newer video streaming entrants such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

Read full story

Why Is Horizon Zero Dawn So Popular on PS4/PS5?

Horizon Zero Dawn is the best-selling PS4 exclusive for a number of reasons. The first thing that struck me about Horizon Zero Dawn was how drop-dead unbelievably gorgeous the game is. Everything looks great: Aloy, the environments, the robots, and other humans, literally everything. Aloy looks great and is wonderfully animated. There are a huge array of environments in Horizon Zero Dawn; dense jungles, frozen tundras, imposing mountains, dilapidated cities, futuristic military installations, and alien cauldrons. The diversity of biomes is just staggering and even though it feels weird that they are all within walking distance from one another. There is just always something new and interesting to see. The robots all look great as well; they are all richly detailed with multiple layers of weapons, armor, and synthetic muscles as well as being amazingly animated. They also have great visual design so it is easy to tell from a glance what robot you were fighting and even if you have never encountered a robot before you can make a good guess as to how dangerous an enemy robot is going to be and what it does. This great visual design extends to the other human characters too; all the tribes have a varied visual design that also gives hints towards their origin and culture. The game also has this habit of setting up the most beautiful scenes organically and you will just want to stop and stare for a while.

Read full story

Countdown to the 15-Min Gameplay Preview of Elden Ring

Everyone hold onto your hats, From Software is about to drop the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. Both the developer and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed that they will unveil the official gameplay trailer tomorrow on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 7:00 AM PDT/10:00 AM EDT. Without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases, this gameplay trailer will easily be something that nearly everyone in the gaming community will be anticipating, almost as much as the title itself.

Read full story

What Could Red Dead Redemption 3 Be Like?

Red Dead Redemption 2 had, and this may sound crazy, the best opening weekend in the history of ENTERTAINMENT. Let's unpack that. By "entertainment," this means movies, books, music, and of course, video games. All that. The game sold 17 million copies in its first weekend, raking in about three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Read full story

Breaking: Diablo IV Just Delayed to 2023, And More

Jen Oneal will leave Activision Blizzard to focus more on diversity in the gaming industry to 'hopefully make a broader industry impact'. Activision Blizzard co-leader Jen Oneal on Tuesday, November 2, decided to step down from her role, giving full control to Mike Ybarra and the videogame publisher put off the launch of two much-awaited titles, sending its shares down 10%.

Read full story

What to Expect from "God of War: Ragnarok"?

I'm a fan so this might be a long one. When in Apr '18, God of War was released. I couldn't handle it. I'm not exaggerating one bit here. If you've played the whole series & I mean each title so far. You probably do feel for Kratos. What he had to go through, what he did to others, it's just a different kind of otherworldly thing to explain so I won't even bother.

Read full story

Sneak Peek and Takeaways from the Latest Open-World RPG

Tencent looks to release an open-world RPG called "Honor of Kings: World". Check out the trailer from Gamatsu here:. Tencent and CAPCOM once worked on "Monster Hunter Online" together. We should have every reason to trust its capabilities in this genre.

Read full story

The Witcher Review: PC Game & TV Show

My presence is a present. Heya gamers, how was your Halloween celebration? Did you have lots of fun dressed as one of your favorite characters? Haha, I for one really enjoyed it, because I got to wear the DIY costume of Hades from “Familiar Warfare”. Something like this:

Read full story

Popular Waifus in Roleplaying Games

Happy Halloween, everyone! I hope you will have a wonderful time at the celebration! They say love is blind — but is it blind enough to ignore an entire missing dimension? Everywhere I look now, games like Genshin Impact seem to be using waifu-bait to attract new players — and it’s working. Well, at least it works on me.

Read full story
1 comments

LAST CALL to Pre-Experience “ELDEN RING”

Greetings, RPG gamers around the world! As an RPG veteran myself, I’ve always wanted to have another taste of FromSoftware’s Soulsborne games, which have been some of the most important and impactful of the last decade. Beginning with the genre-defining Demon’s Souls in 2009, From’s creative takes on game design and atmospheric world-building would go on to spawn Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and, the latest title announced at E3 2019, ELDEN RING.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy