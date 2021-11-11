Free-to-Play Games Including Genshin Impact, Familiar Warfare, and More

We all know that free Android games aren’t always free these days, but many of them are very close if you have a little patience. Most free-to-play bottlenecks occur when players get impatient and waiting for the game out can usually get around those pitfalls. What we have here are the best free Android games that you should be able to play comfortably without engaging in too many in-app purchases and we hope you enjoy them. This is a hall of fame style list so the options here will only change if something better comes along. Let’s get started.

1. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is the obvious choice, as long as your device is modern enough to run it. Genshin Impact looks beautiful and is a deep action RPG, one you can make progress well into the late game without ever having to spend money on the prospect of earning new characters. You’ll easily be able to create a full party of relatively powerful partners, and then you have the rest of the adventure ahead of you.

2. Familiar Warfare

Familiar Warfare is a free-to-play epic idle RPG for Covenanters all over the world. This game has recently made huge improvements for a better gaming experience. In the new game, you will enter the Land of Gardel as a courageous hero or heroine (with options to choose gender), with great potential and secret powers. With the help of masters and friends from the Crysium Academy, you are gonna embark on an epic journey to collect all the Artifacts and awaken your Executioner skills. And of course, you will never be a lone ranger in your adventure. A great many ancient Familiars will be summoned by you as the storyline develops. Collect them all and relieve the world from the tyranny of Berserkers!

3. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a simulation role-playing video game developed by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone. It was released for Microsoft Windows in February 2016, and later for macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, and Android.

4. Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is a card dueling game similar to Hearthstone (another excellent free-to-play game). Players collect cards, build decks, and duel each other until someone wins. You pick a champion, build the deck around it, and that helps define your strategy. It’s honestly a lot like the Commander game type in Magic: The Gathering. It’s also the latest mobile game by Riot Games, developers of the super popular League of Legends. Their other mobile offerings include Teamfight Tactics (another good free-to-play game) as well as their upcoming mobile version of League of Legends. Of course, there are other excellent card-style dueling games here as well.

5. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a free-to-play mobile role-playing game developed by Alim and published by Square Enix for iOS and Android devices. A spinoff of the Final Fantasy series, the game marks as the first collaborative effort between Square Enix and Alim and draws elements from Alim's previous game, Brave Frontier.

Brave Exvius is designed as a turn-based role-playing game, using elements from the Final Fantasy series with those of Brave Frontier. As part of the game's gacha system, players can summon characters from other Final Fantasy titles, which players can use to build a party of five units. Characters are presented in a pixel art style. The game features exploration through towns in a classic RPG style.

