Elden Ring: 5 New Classes revealed and the awesome 15-min Trailer

The first preview of “Elden Ring’s” starter classes has been revealed, giving players a quick look at the many different playstyles that the game has to offer.

The “Souls” series has always had a flexible class system, and it seems like “Elden Ring” will feature the same style of character customization.

Like in the previous titles, “Elden Ring” will let players choose what sort of character class they want to start out as. So far, the game offers players five different character types: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.

“Elden Ring’s” current classes closely resemble those from the “Demons’ Souls” and “Dark Souls,” with the bog-standard heavy, medium, and light armor classes as well as what appears to be a pre-built hybrid melee and magic class in the form of the Enchanted Knight.

These five classes will be the playable ones in the upcoming closed network test, and they should be able to give players enough variety to truly explore the improved and expanded combat that “Elden Ring” has to offer.

It’s confirmed that “Elden Ring” will have a much deeper form of character customization in terms of what gear they can equip and what spells or abilities they use. A more refined version of the Weapon Arts from “Dark Souls 3” will be available in the game, but instead of having certain skills tied to weapons, players will be able to pair these abilities with different weapon types for a more flexible experience.

FromSoft’s previous games featured up to 10 different pre-built character classes that players can select at the character creation screen. However, unlike many other RPGs, these classes merely dictate what items and stats players start out with. Even a knight-type of starting class can end up as an agile assassin or a spell-slinging mage should the players decide to go that route.

With the drastic changes coming to “Elden Ring’s” skill system, players will have even more freedom in crafting the class they want to play.

The closed network test will begin on Friday and will end on Nov. 14. Unfortunately, players can no longer sign up for the test.