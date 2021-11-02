What to Expect from "God of War: Ragnarok"?

Google Images

I'm a fan so this might be a long one.

When in Apr '18, God of War was released. I couldn't handle it. I'm not exaggerating one bit here.

If you've played the whole series & I mean each title so far. You probably do feel for Kratos. What he had to go through, what he did to others, it's just a different kind of otherworldly thing to explain so I won't even bother.

It was definitely exhilarating to see Kratos after 8 years. Since there was only speculation & no telling where did he go at the end of God of War 3. Obviously into the water but oh well, we didn't exactly get answers even in the new game.

But I deeply appreciate what Cory Barlog managed to do with everything.

Sure, the original games have their own place. They can never be dethroned with their quick-time events & the blades as the main weapon.

The whole new setting of the game felt new, much more grounded. Intimate. Personal.

Then there is the whole one-shot thing. It just added to the overall experience. I was excited but not too thrilled about no camera cuts however I was proven wrong when I played the game for some hours. It was definitely unlike anything I've ever experienced.

Point being, Cory Barlog along with the rest of the team at Santa Monica really exceeded everyone's expectations, not just mine. They gave a whole new meaning to what God of War is.

A full-fledged RPG with the elements like upgrade trees & different types of gears along with their own cosmetic style & perks just made everything so much more rewarding.

You actually feel like wanting to gather the best gear possible which compliments your play style the best.

Aside from even the main story, there's just so much more in this new realm. The questions, mysteries & some things even today are found in the game which have no answers anywhere…

It was moving & I wish I could experience it all for the first time again but I can't.

This only means though that Santa Monica will have to do what they did once again & from what I know so far, they most probably will.

I have really high expectations. Even better combat. Combos. Even more complicated & intricate progress systems actually work together. Maybe more puzzles. Most importantly, the story.

Along with that, it'd be exciting to see even more brutality. I seriously miss Quick Time Events as well.

Because Christopher Judge, I'm sure, just like last time will bring Kratos back to life.

I still like God of War 3 more though. It's the best game in the whole series in my opinion because it really shows who Kratos is & what he is capable of.

Now, things are different. Kratos wants to be so much more than just a warrior, driven by his pure rage. Even though it is what's at his core, in the very fiber of his being.

The last game was more about how he wants to change & like he said, “Be better”.

It's only a matter of time... Ragnarök is coming.

Be prepared.

