Sneak Peek and Takeaways from the Latest Open-World RPG

Gamera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pScE3_0cjsiVOX00
Google Images

Tencent looks to release an open-world RPG called "Honor of Kings: World". Check out the trailer from Gamatsu here:

https://youtu.be/1XEL1N3WCu4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNYcZ_0cjsiVOX00
Google Images

Tencent and CAPCOM once worked on "Monster Hunter Online" together. We should have every reason to trust its capabilities in this genre.

At the "Honor of Kings" Co-Creation Night 2021 event, Tencent officially released the new IP game "Honor of Kings: World", and released some of the real footage.

The information that can be confirmed at present is that the game will be an open-world RPG game, which will be released to multiple platforms worldwide in the future.

At the same time, Tencent stated that Liu Cixin, the famous science fiction writer, has reached a cooperation agreement with "Honor of Kings: World". He will inject inspiration into the creation of "Honor of Kings: World" with his novel "The Poetry Cloud", bringing more oriental culture and imagination to gamers in the world.

The setting of the worldview is still very important, because it's directly related to the first impression of the game.

In this new trailer, the worldview has not been fully revealed, but it can be expected that navigation may be an important content in the game. Scenes such as Chang'an, Jixia, and canyons in the game may all be turned into cities and countries. You can find similar settings in God of War 4.

In the trailer, the hero Dongfang Yao went to study at Jixia, the first academy of the King's Continent.

According to the stories of Honor of Kings, Jixia was established in the era of the division of the gods and the rise of mankind. It was founded by the three sages. It is located in an area with lush vegetation and a warm and pleasant climate.

At the same time, you can clearly see from the trailer the iconic building of the academy - Tongtian Tower.

The actual footage in the trailer is limited, but the signs of Unreal 4 can still be clearly seen from it. And in terms of color adjustment, it is still very close to the recently released "Sword and Fairy 7", which was also developed on Unreal 4.

The graphics are vivid. In the upper left corner of the screen UI is the current task and place name, and in the lower-left corner is the current character ID and status.

From the current actual screen, we can see that it is an ARPG, and at the current screen level, I don't think you are able to experience it on phones. The specular reflection in the demonstration should have the light tracking effect turned on, and the monster model details have been used in the game. The UI resolution shows that the demo machine is a PC.

For Tencent's development technology, there should be no big problem. Compared with Tencent, it has invested in EPIC GAMES, and it has gained a lot of experience in the joint development of "Monster Hunter OL" with CAPCOM.

Combined with the recent vigorous Tencent START, I personally guess that the mobile version may use the cloud game version + exclusive mobile game version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtVDN_0cjsiVOX00
Google Images

Generally speaking, I am still very much looking forward to it, and I hope that the game will be of good quality.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow us and stay abreast of the developments in the world of video games!

81 followers

More from Gamera

Elden Ring: 5 New Classes revealed and the awesome 15-min Trailer

The first preview of “Elden Ring’s” starter classes has been revealed, giving players a quick look at the many different playstyles that the game has to offer. The “Souls” series has always had a flexible class system, and it seems like “Elden Ring” will feature the same style of character customization.

Read full story

Pricing and Details for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Just a week before it launches, Bethesda finally revealed how much Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost: $50. But what you’re actually getting in the latest version of the decade-old game is a bit confusing, so let’s break it down.

Read full story

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC System Requirements and More

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing tomorrow and if you’re playing the game on PC then you probably want to know what specs you need to run the game. Activision has taken a stance this year to help reduce the massive file size of Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is in comparison to previous games that required over 100GB of storage space at launch. Thankfully on PC, Call of Duty: Vanguard is now sitting at 61GB of storage space.

Read full story

Netflix Rolls Out Its Mobile Gaming Service with 5 Games

Netflix has globally rolled out its mobile gaming service on Android with several titles that are already available, including ones based on its hit Stranger Things show. The games are available for free to Netflix subscribers as it competes with newer video streaming entrants such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

Read full story

Why Is Horizon Zero Dawn So Popular on PS4/PS5?

Horizon Zero Dawn is the best-selling PS4 exclusive for a number of reasons. The first thing that struck me about Horizon Zero Dawn was how drop-dead unbelievably gorgeous the game is. Everything looks great: Aloy, the environments, the robots, and other humans, literally everything. Aloy looks great and is wonderfully animated. There are a huge array of environments in Horizon Zero Dawn; dense jungles, frozen tundras, imposing mountains, dilapidated cities, futuristic military installations, and alien cauldrons. The diversity of biomes is just staggering and even though it feels weird that they are all within walking distance from one another. There is just always something new and interesting to see. The robots all look great as well; they are all richly detailed with multiple layers of weapons, armor, and synthetic muscles as well as being amazingly animated. They also have great visual design so it is easy to tell from a glance what robot you were fighting and even if you have never encountered a robot before you can make a good guess as to how dangerous an enemy robot is going to be and what it does. This great visual design extends to the other human characters too; all the tribes have a varied visual design that also gives hints towards their origin and culture. The game also has this habit of setting up the most beautiful scenes organically and you will just want to stop and stare for a while.

Read full story

Countdown to the 15-Min Gameplay Preview of Elden Ring

Everyone hold onto your hats, From Software is about to drop the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. Both the developer and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed that they will unveil the official gameplay trailer tomorrow on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 7:00 AM PDT/10:00 AM EDT. Without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases, this gameplay trailer will easily be something that nearly everyone in the gaming community will be anticipating, almost as much as the title itself.

Read full story

What Could Red Dead Redemption 3 Be Like?

Red Dead Redemption 2 had, and this may sound crazy, the best opening weekend in the history of ENTERTAINMENT. Let's unpack that. By "entertainment," this means movies, books, music, and of course, video games. All that. The game sold 17 million copies in its first weekend, raking in about three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Read full story

Breaking: Diablo IV Just Delayed to 2023, And More

Jen Oneal will leave Activision Blizzard to focus more on diversity in the gaming industry to 'hopefully make a broader industry impact'. Activision Blizzard co-leader Jen Oneal on Tuesday, November 2, decided to step down from her role, giving full control to Mike Ybarra and the videogame publisher put off the launch of two much-awaited titles, sending its shares down 10%.

Read full story

What to Expect from "God of War: Ragnarok"?

I'm a fan so this might be a long one. When in Apr '18, God of War was released. I couldn't handle it. I'm not exaggerating one bit here. If you've played the whole series & I mean each title so far. You probably do feel for Kratos. What he had to go through, what he did to others, it's just a different kind of otherworldly thing to explain so I won't even bother.

Read full story

The Witcher Review: PC Game & TV Show

My presence is a present. Heya gamers, how was your Halloween celebration? Did you have lots of fun dressed as one of your favorite characters? Haha, I for one really enjoyed it, because I got to wear the DIY costume of Hades from “Familiar Warfare”. Something like this:

Read full story

Popular Waifus in Roleplaying Games

Happy Halloween, everyone! I hope you will have a wonderful time at the celebration! They say love is blind — but is it blind enough to ignore an entire missing dimension? Everywhere I look now, games like Genshin Impact seem to be using waifu-bait to attract new players — and it’s working. Well, at least it works on me.

Read full story
1 comments

LAST CALL to Pre-Experience “ELDEN RING”

Greetings, RPG gamers around the world! As an RPG veteran myself, I’ve always wanted to have another taste of FromSoftware’s Soulsborne games, which have been some of the most important and impactful of the last decade. Beginning with the genre-defining Demon’s Souls in 2009, From’s creative takes on game design and atmospheric world-building would go on to spawn Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and, the latest title announced at E3 2019, ELDEN RING.

Read full story

What happened to Diablo Immortal, BlizzCon and Blizzard?

I still remember when I found out the closed test for Diablo Immortal was only open for Australia this year, I deleted it immediately and turned over to another mobile game called “Familiar Warfare”, where I can enjoy the fun again of epic gaming experience.

Read full story
1 comments

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Way More Monster Hunter Than Zelda

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Pokemon game, which is to be launched on January 28, 2022. The game is set in a bygone era of the Sinnoh region’s history, when it was known as the Hisui region, long before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl take place. It was stated that the objective of the game would be to create Hisui’s first Pokédex.

Read full story

“Squid Game” Bosses in RPGs

Squid Game, the most popular TV show on Netflix now, is a brilliant metaphor for several things, but especially capitalism. 456 broken and bankrupt rats are set on a brutal race for a vast prize in an absurd and cartoonish version of hell. And who would willingly leave hell if there was even a chance, however outlandish, that staying might suddenly make them a billionaire? Very little of this series otherwise makes sense, and it makes an absolute meal of it.

Read full story
1 comments

Recommendations for Idle RPG Mobile Games (Android/IOS)

Unlike other RPGs where you interact with your character, Idle RPG is a new breed of roleplaying in itself. Upon registering, the goal of the game is to sit and idle. The longer you idle, the more experience points you gain and levels you increase. Quitting, talking or the like is forbidden and induces penalties.

Read full story

What Made the Legend of Zelda So Popular?

The Legend of Zelda is an action-adventure video game franchise created by Japanese game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. It was primarily developed and published by Nintendo, although some portable installments and re-releases have been outsourced to Capcom, Vanpool, and Grezzo. The gameplay incorporates action-adventure and elements of action RPG games.

Read full story

What RPG Games to Play During COVID-19 Lockdown

RPG, or role-playing game, is a game in which players assume the roles of characters in a fictional setting. Players take responsibility for acting out these roles within a narrative, either through literal acting or through a process of structured decision-making regarding character development.

Read full story
2 comments

What Happens If "Cyberpunk 2077" Is Created by Rockstar Games?

What??? For real, only female characters get to have a romantic relationship with Rudy?. Well, there may be a lot more details in the game:. 1. Better vehicle details, tires, windshield, and even oil leaks. There will be a perfectly upgraded vehicle system from GTA.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy