Sneak Peek and Takeaways from the Latest Open-World RPG

Tencent looks to release an open-world RPG called "Honor of Kings: World". Check out the trailer from Gamatsu here:

Tencent and CAPCOM once worked on "Monster Hunter Online" together. We should have every reason to trust its capabilities in this genre.

At the "Honor of Kings" Co-Creation Night 2021 event, Tencent officially released the new IP game "Honor of Kings: World", and released some of the real footage.

The information that can be confirmed at present is that the game will be an open-world RPG game, which will be released to multiple platforms worldwide in the future.

At the same time, Tencent stated that Liu Cixin, the famous science fiction writer, has reached a cooperation agreement with "Honor of Kings: World". He will inject inspiration into the creation of "Honor of Kings: World" with his novel "The Poetry Cloud", bringing more oriental culture and imagination to gamers in the world.

The setting of the worldview is still very important, because it's directly related to the first impression of the game.

In this new trailer, the worldview has not been fully revealed, but it can be expected that navigation may be an important content in the game. Scenes such as Chang'an, Jixia, and canyons in the game may all be turned into cities and countries. You can find similar settings in God of War 4.

In the trailer, the hero Dongfang Yao went to study at Jixia, the first academy of the King's Continent.

According to the stories of Honor of Kings, Jixia was established in the era of the division of the gods and the rise of mankind. It was founded by the three sages. It is located in an area with lush vegetation and a warm and pleasant climate.

At the same time, you can clearly see from the trailer the iconic building of the academy - Tongtian Tower.

The actual footage in the trailer is limited, but the signs of Unreal 4 can still be clearly seen from it. And in terms of color adjustment, it is still very close to the recently released "Sword and Fairy 7", which was also developed on Unreal 4.

The graphics are vivid. In the upper left corner of the screen UI is the current task and place name, and in the lower-left corner is the current character ID and status.

From the current actual screen, we can see that it is an ARPG, and at the current screen level, I don't think you are able to experience it on phones. The specular reflection in the demonstration should have the light tracking effect turned on, and the monster model details have been used in the game. The UI resolution shows that the demo machine is a PC.

For Tencent's development technology, there should be no big problem. Compared with Tencent, it has invested in EPIC GAMES, and it has gained a lot of experience in the joint development of "Monster Hunter OL" with CAPCOM.

Combined with the recent vigorous Tencent START, I personally guess that the mobile version may use the cloud game version + exclusive mobile game version.

Generally speaking, I am still very much looking forward to it, and I hope that the game will be of good quality.