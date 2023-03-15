Petra House Traditional Mediterranean Food Vancouver, WA

Traditional Lentil Dish from Petra House Photo by Gabriella Korosi

If you like traditional Mediterranean dishes, Perta House is a place to check out if you are close to Portland, Oregon, or Vancouver, Washington. I was fortunate enough to visit Petra House a few weeks ago with a friend. We were looking for something unique and different to try out. I was surprised to find this restaurant next to other stores and was a little hesitant about the location. Yet once you step in the doors you are transported into another world into a new dimension. I liked the nice and calming atmosphere which offered both traditional seating in cubicles close to the ground sitting on a cushion and regular table seating. The restaurant offers colorful decorations that highlight the culture. It feels like a very welcoming space. The menu offers many traditional and more modern dishes and unique drinks.

Arabic Tea from Petra House Photo by Gabriella Korosi

While waiting for my friend to arrive, I tried the Mango yogurt drink they offer which originates from Jordan and their Arabic hot tea. Both drinks were refreshing and tasted very delicious. I enjoyed the way the tea was served in a tall beautiful glass tea cup with an added mint leaf.

For the main dish, I choose a traditional lentil and rice casserole called Mujaddara. The dish comes with fresh hot pita bread and Petra salad. Most of the traditional meals come with meat and the one I choose was the only vegetarian option. I wanted to try something traditional and I enjoyed the taste. The restaurant also offers different types of wraps, oven-baked dishes, and favorites. They have a very versatile menu where anyone can find something intriguing to eat.

I enjoyed the friendly atmosphere, the drinks, and the food provided, and overall had a very nice time. I would recommend this restaurant for a unique dining experience and something new for your palate to try.

Petra House is Located In Vancouver, Washington little ways from the main freeways and highways. Their address is 1900 NE 162nd Ave #3106, Vancouver, WA 98684.

Resources

Petra House Restaurant, Vancouver – Traditional Mediterranean Food | Located in Vancouver, WA

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

I hope you have enjoyed this article by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi. Please subscribe to my stories and Newsbreak below. Learn more about my work on my website www.gabriellakorosi.org

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella also writes in her publication Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and has a Gabriella's YouTube Channel

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella has a Ph.D. in public health, and a master’s in nursing and she is the author of multiple books. She focuses on topics about healing, addiction, health, mental health, wellness, travel experiences, books, creativity, art, and poetry.

This post includes my own affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.