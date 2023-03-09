High Desert Museum, Bend, Oregon

The High Desert Museum Sign by the entrance Photo by Gabriella Korosi

In February 2023 I was able to visit the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon. The museum was recommended by a friend who lives in the area. I have been to many different museums in my life from art museums to science museums, history museums, and more yet this museum exceeded any of my expectations. The museum is conveniently located just about 10 minutes south on 97 from the outskirts of Bend Oregon. The museum is a beautiful retreat for a whole family. The museum offers education, events, and permanent and changing exhibits.

Sign for the horse and foal art piece in the museum grounds Photo by Gabriella Korosi

The horse is made from a wire outside on the museum grounds. Photo by Gabriella Korosi

The museum’s acknowledgment page describes that the museum sits on beautiful grounds and on the ancestral land of the “Warm Springs, Wasco, and Paiute Tribes, known today as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs”.

The area is surrounded by a beautiful forest and a well-maintained landscape to accommodate the multiple exhibits. The variety you will find in the indoor and outdoor areas includes plants, animal life, a working sawmill, pioneer housing with entertainment and so much more. I visited the museum with my son, and we spent about 3 hours there and could have spent even more. The museum is also a wildlife exhibit where you will find otters playing around, native birds, and injured animals that were provided with shelter here from eagles to foxes. The gray fox living at the museum is called Gert and he was injured and hurt and would not be able to survive outside of the museum walls. He has a beautiful habitat where he can live his life peacefully and the staff cares for him. He is a beauty.

Turtle Photo by Gabriella Korosi

I loved spending time at the otter exhibit and watching the tree otters play both in and outside of the water. They all seemed quite happy running around outside on logs, chewing ice, and chewing on sticks. In the water, we saw amazing backflips and other acrobatic elements performed of their own accord with beauty, elegance, and ease. I created many photographs and videos of the otters and had difficulty leaving their exhibit. I had so much fun watching them.

Otters playing Photo by Gabriella Korosi

You might walk through an exhibit that shows you the history of the land and people who lived in the area and used to fish for example and find a large aquarium in the middle of the exhibit with the type of native fish - rainbow trout - discussed. I was surprised by the amount of wildlife available for viewing between the beautiful exhibits both indoors and outdoors. In the desertarium section for example you will find Gila monsters, desert tortoises, turtles, owls including burrowing owls, snakes, and multiple small critters.

In the birds' prey center, I loved watching the golden eagle move around, spread its wings, and show off its beauty. In the beautiful prey birds center you will find eagles, hawks, raptors, and different types of owls. It was wonderful to watch these amazing animals so close.

Outdoor village exhibit Photo by Gabriella Korosi

One of the exhibits currently occurring is the Creations of the Spirit where you will find a living story from indigenous artists. You will see the art they do and listen to the videos where they talk about their art, their traditions, and experiences. I found the exhibit captivating and beautiful. From the colorful art exhibit right next door, you will find yourself in the depth of winter with the Under the Snow exhibit. The exhibit was beautiful and shocking at the same time. It was wonderful to see the animated stories of animals living under the snow and heartbreaking to see the effects of global warming and the severe decrease in snow over the years.

Native American Tipi Photo by Gabriella Korosi

The permanent indoor exhibits were all a beautiful experience and included the Desertarium, Spirit of the West, Porcupines, Blanket Stories, and by Hand Through Memory. There is truly something interesting, fun, and joyful for everyone in the museum. It is a place for all ages.

Tomato Soup Photo by Gabriella Korosi

In the cafeteria, I had one of the best tomato soups and fun fries from sweet potatoes. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming throughout the museum. The gift shop offers many fun items to add to your experience as well, including some locally made items.

I highly recommend visiting the museum.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

Resources

High Desert Museum https://highdesertmuseum.org/

https://highdesertmuseum.org/wildlife/

