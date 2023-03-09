Brain Photo by Photo by Milad Fakurian on Unsplash

Brain-Eating Organism - Naegleria fowleri

The organism that has an ameba shape caused another death in Florida. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), naegleria is a single-celled living organism that is very tiny and invisible to the naked eye. The type of naegleria that infects people is naegleria fowleri. This infection, unfortunately, is devastating to the person who gets infected causing fatalities.

The infection of the man who had died from this organism was reported on Feb 23rd to the Florida Health Department. (CIDRAP, 2023). This amoeba is a rare organism that causes the brain to swell creating an infection called amebic meningoencephalitis (or PAM) the amoeba is destroying brain tissue that is often cause fatalities 97% of the time (CDC, 2022 & NPR, 2023 & CIDRAP, 2023).

The infection is rare and can occur in the fresh water in lakes, geothermal waters, soil, swimming pools, water heaters, or rivers during the summer months while swimming, putting your head under water or using contaminated tap water to rinse sinuses (CDC, 2022 & NPR, 2023 & CIDRAP, 2023). The organism like warm water between 80F – 115F and is most likely to surface more in the months between July to September. NPR and CIDRAP describe that the organism likes to live at the bottom of lakes and rivers and it is a good idea to avoid stirring up the bottom areas of the lakes and rivers.

The infection numbers in the United States remain low according to the CDC. Between 2012-2021 there were 31 cases reported. The total number of known infections in the United States is 154 known cases between 1962 to 2021. (CDC, 2022).

Be mindful when out playing in the water. For sinus rinse, the CDC recommends using distilled water.

