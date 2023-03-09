Brain-Eating Organism - Naegleria fowleri

Gabriella Korosi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6rq9_0lD7i2yM00
BrainPhoto byPhoto by Milad Fakurian on Unsplash

Brain-Eating Organism - Naegleria fowleri

The organism that has an ameba shape caused another death in Florida. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), naegleria is a single-celled living organism that is very tiny and invisible to the naked eye. The type of naegleria that infects people is naegleria fowleri. This infection, unfortunately, is devastating to the person who gets infected causing fatalities.

The infection of the man who had died from this organism was reported on Feb 23rd to the Florida Health Department. (CIDRAP, 2023). This amoeba is a rare organism that causes the brain to swell creating an infection called amebic meningoencephalitis (or PAM) the amoeba is destroying brain tissue that is often cause fatalities 97% of the time (CDC, 2022 & NPR, 2023 & CIDRAP, 2023).

The infection is rare and can occur in the fresh water in lakes, geothermal waters, soil, swimming pools, water heaters, or rivers during the summer months while swimming, putting your head under water or using contaminated tap water to rinse sinuses (CDC, 2022 & NPR, 2023 & CIDRAP, 2023). The organism like warm water between 80F – 115F and is most likely to surface more in the months between July to September. NPR and CIDRAP describe that the organism likes to live at the bottom of lakes and rivers and it is a good idea to avoid stirring up the bottom areas of the lakes and rivers.

The infection numbers in the United States remain low according to the CDC. Between 2012-2021 there were 31 cases reported. The total number of known infections in the United States is 154 known cases between 1962 to 2021. (CDC, 2022).

Be mindful when out playing in the water. For sinus rinse, the CDC recommends using distilled water.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

References

CDC (2022) Naegleria fowleri – general information. Retrieved 3/7/23 from General Information | Naegleria fowleri | CDC

CIDRAP – University of Minnesota (2023) Lisa Schnirring March 6th. Florida Reports fatal Naegleria fowleri case. Retrieved 3/7/23 from Florida reports fatal Naegleria fowleri case | CIDRAP (umn.edu)

NPR (2023) A Man dies of a brain-eating amoeba, possibly from rinsing his sinuses with tap water. retrieved 3/7/2023 from Man dies of brain-eating amoeba possibly after rinsing sinuses with tap water: NPR

I hope you have enjoyed this article by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi. Please subscribe to my stories and Newsbreak below. Learn more about my work on my website www.gabriellakorosi.org

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella also writes in her publication Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and has a Gabriella's YouTube Channel

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella has a Ph.D. in public health, and a master’s in nursing and she is the author of multiple books. She focuses on topics about healing, addiction, health, mental health, wellness, travel experiences, books, creativity, art, and poetry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brain health# infection# brain eating organism# Naegleria fowleri# health

Comments / 0

Published by

Let’s jump out of the box together. Supporting connection, positivity, joy, hope, caring for each other and the environment around us. New beginnings for this Universe and Humanity. Builds on providing emotional and mental support, welcome spirituality and open minds. Dance. Public health.

Astoria, OR
206 followers

More from Gabriella Korosi

Bend, OR

High Desert Museum, Bend, Oregon

In February 2023 I was able to visit the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon. The museum was recommended by a friend who lives in the area. I have been to many different museums in my life from art museums to science museums, history museums, and more yet this museum exceeded any of my expectations. The museum is conveniently located just about 10 minutes south on 97 from the outskirts of Bend Oregon. The museum is a beautiful retreat for a whole family. The museum offers education, events, and permanent and changing exhibits.

Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

Figure and Face Art Show

Cannon Beach, Oregon is a beautiful coastal town in the Pacific Northwest. In Cannon Beach, you will find a breathtaking coastal landscape that inspires the soul. Cannon Beach offers many wonderful places to enjoy the outdoors as well as great restaurants to eat, shop and enjoy local art.

Read full story

Increased Options to Donate Blood

Donating blood can be a life-saving experience for someone on the other end of the table. Blood can be an essential component to the person who is in distress and needs blood now. Medical emergencies, chronic diseases, and acute issues can create an urgent need for blood transfusions. we simply can not survive without enough blood in our system.

Read full story
Vancouver, WA

Indoor Art Market

Join the fun and creativity at the indoor market this weekend. Life is fast pacing and moments go by quickly. Enjoying art and creativity and slowing down in our days can bring beauty and calmness into our lives. Artwork brings out the heart and soul of the creator. Artists show everything about themselves to the world by putting their feelings into beautiful pieces and allowing us to participate in their lives by enjoying their creations.

Read full story
1 comments

Making Paint from Avocado Pits and Skin

Ready for an art project? Creating your pigments and ink is a wonderful and satisfying way to use up something that you would have thrown away. With a few simple ingredients, lovely watercolor paint can be created. In this experiment avocado pits washed were cut up and simmered in one pot and avocado skin was washed cut up and simmered in another pot. The outcome is beautiful colors and 3 different bottles of paint and ink that now can be used in different art projects.

Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

Lila Wickham: A Place For Dogs

If you like art, the beach, people, and dogs you will enjoy this lovely collection of stories unfolding in Cannon Beach, Oregon. The beautiful paintings of dogs are created by Lila Wickham. The art book with stories of dogs visiting the beach was created by members of the Cannon Beach Arts Association. The layout design of the book was created by Robert Kroll.

Read full story

Smoking Cessation and Mindfulness Meditation

Smoking is a difficult habit to conquer. Throughout my nursing career, I had seen many people struggling with trying to quit smoking. There are tools to change cigarettes, vaping, chewing, smoking cigars, or marijuana to a less harmful way of consumption by using patches and gum for example. Quit tobacco websites are present nationally and in most states. Smoking can cause many harmful effects on our lungs that can cause difficulties in breathing and develop chronic diseases like lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read full story

The Smell of Rain on Dust: Grief and Praise

Book Cover The Smell of rain on Dust Grief and PraisePhoto byMartin Prechtel. The Smell of Rain on Dust: Grief and Praise book by Martín Prechtel. Grief is a feeling we all have experienced. Grief can be difficult to deal with. Losing a loved one can be devastating. There are different books, theories, and ideas out there about what is the best way to deal with grief.

Read full story

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

What are your health goals for this year? Positivity and support toward health and wellness. A journey that each and every person works toward at one time or another during their life. Are you interested in hearing stories from others about how did they accomplish their steps in life toward health and wellness?

Read full story
4 comments

THAT Chocolate

THAT chocolate and Opening Spell Enchanted Travelers chocolatePhoto byGabriella Korosi. Chocolate and hot cocoa are wonderful traditions for the winter months and throughout the holiday season. It is well known that small amounts of dark chocolate are good for your body. Raw cocoa is full of wonderful antioxidants, can assist with the prevention of chronic diseases, have the potential to reduce oxidative stress in our bodies, and reduce inflammation that provides valuable benefits for our bodies (Jaramillo, 2019).

Read full story
1 comments

Mental Health, Addiction and Our Genetics

Addiction is a difficult and complex disease that claims many lives each day. Addiction can be caused and influenced by multiple things including social environment, poverty, race, tradition, trauma, pain, genetics, and being born into a home were using illicit drugs and alcohol is present are few of the examples.

Read full story
Destin, FL

Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, Florida

Hibachi meal at Osaka restaurant in Destin, FloridaPhoto byGabriella Korosi. Recently visiting Florida, I was able to dine at the Japanese Osaka Hibachi Restaurant and Steakhouse and have a wonderful Hibachi meal for dinner for the first time. The restaurant is located in Destin, Florida with easy access and parking. The restaurant is family owned and is located in three different places in Florida. Before you enter the restaurant immediately the surrounding garden and water features grab your attention. There is a feeling that this space is welcoming, thoroughly cared for, and maintained well. My first impression was very positive.

Read full story
2 comments

Introducing Nomad Land

Dorottya Doka with her paintings. Hungary.Photo byDorottya Doka. I would like to introduce a new brand created by Dorottya Doka. Dora created a wonderful new business. She is an artist from Hungary. She has been a wonderful painter and now she has started a new business making candles as well. I asked Dora to introduce herself and tell me what inspired her to start the candle business.

Read full story

Introducing Bingz Huang: Author and Healer

Bingz Huang is the author of multiple books, she is a healer, a gentleness ambassador, a writer on the Medium platform, a dancer, and a wonderful mother of three young boys. Bingz Huang published her book My Blue Lotus and Me: A gentle dance with my Higher Self (Practicing Gentleness) most recently.

Read full story
1 comments

Interview with Adrien Blackwell – October Miracles

Adrien Blackwell is a miracle worker, healer, and celebrity healer!. Adrien tells me it is all about getting into people's space and figuring out how to help them based on what you see psychically and then that transforms into becoming a healer witnessing miracles. This is how the series, Making Miracles Happen, was born. She started the show two years ago as of December 2020.

Read full story
Cannon Beach, OR

Cannon Beach Health Advisory: Fecal Contamination

Yesterday 10/27/2022 the Oregon Health Authority issued a public warning to avoid the Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park ocean waters because of the unsafe levels of bacteria in the water. The cause of bacteria in the water could come from many different sources including sewer overflow, the failure of a septic system, stormwater runoff, or from livestock, pets, or other wildlife.

Read full story

Ghost Court with Maren Muter

Maren Muter is a wonderful metaphysician with many amazing talents. Maren hosts fireside chats, she talks about ghost stories, she has consultations and amazing classes that you can participate in. I participated in many of Maren's classes and fireside chats and loved them all. Each of her chats is unique and fun. She is open to questions and tells you how things are in the most kind, honest and straight forward matter. Maren has an amazing background that I wrote about before in a previous article on Newsbreak.

Read full story
1 comments

Focusing on Mental Health

Mental health is looking at the whole person and incorporating all elements around the individual including emotional well-being, physical well-being, and societal well-being. (NIMH, 2022)

Read full story
6 comments

Meet DR Rawson Author and Philanthropist

DR Rawson is a Vietnam Veteran. He served in the war after explicitly asking to go to war like his father and grandfather and his great grandfather did. He wanted to uphold the family name and values. DR wants to make sure that the name he leaves behind for his six children and fifteen grandchildren is something they can be proud of. He started to write books to tell his life story for his family. DR is not a doctor although many people misunderstand that and call him a doctor anyway. DR is his name. The name comes from a family tradition his father and grandfather had shortened names that look like initials as well. He is a proud American and you can see that immediately on our video chat with the American flag displayed on his back wall. DR owned many organizations throughout his life and also supported veterans, people dealing with homelessness, and children needing heart surgeries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy