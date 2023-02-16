Figure and Face Arts show flier created by Cannon Beach Arts Association Photo by GabriellaKorosi

Cannon Beach, Oregon is a beautiful coastal town in the Pacific Northwest. In Cannon Beach, you will find a breathtaking coastal landscape that inspires the soul. Cannon Beach offers many wonderful places to enjoy the outdoors as well as great restaurants to eat, shop and enjoy local art.

The Cannon Beach Arts Association & Gallery is hosting the Figure and Face Art Show Starting on the afternoon of February 17th and the show will be open until March 26th. The Cannon Beach Art Association had received over 100 submissions to the Art Show. The artist reception will be held this Friday, February 17th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Join local artists to celebrate their work. The goal of the Cannon Beach Arts Association is to offer a venue, creative art programs, and access to art for people of all ages. The Cannon Beach Art Association also supports artists and works on diversifying arts in the community.

To find out more information about the Cannon Beach Arts Association visit the website at cannonbeacharts.org

The Cannon Beach Arts Association Gallery is located at 1064 South Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon 97110.

The Cannon Beach Arts Gallery is conveniently located just a block from the beach, creating a nice option to walk to the beach before or after visiting the Arts Gallery. Parking is available in the side streets, behind the gallery, and across the street in a main parking lot.

The Cannon Beach Arts Gallery is co-located with a local Coffee Shop, the Bald Eagle Coffee House where you can pick up refreshing coffees, teas, and pastries and try the wonderful vegetarian soups and freshly baked bread. You will meet the friendly owners and amazing flavors.

Disclosure: Gabriella is a member of the Cannon Beach Arts Association & Gallery.

