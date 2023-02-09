Increased Options to Donate Blood

Blood Cells Photo by Arek Socha

Donating blood can be a life-saving experience for someone on the other end of the table. Blood can be an essential component to the person who is in distress and needs blood now. Medical emergencies, chronic diseases, and acute issues can create an urgent need for blood transfusions. we simply can not survive without enough blood in our system.

I have never received blood myself, yet I have given multiple transfusions in my life as a nurse to patients. I have not been able to donate this life-saving fluid to help others up to now because I am from Europe. The mad cow's disease prevented me from donating blood. I signed up on a waiting list for rules to change about 15 years ago.

I have received a call yesterday that I had been on the list that I forgot about and now the rules changed and I can donate blood. The phone call was wonderful news to me. I had thought that I will not have the opportunity in my lifetime to support others this way. It was a great relief that this rule had changed and now I can help others by donating blood. I was able to set up my first appointment for next week. I was surprised that they had my phone number from 15 years ago.

The phone call was very emotional for me as I know so many people who needed blood and it saved their lives.

There are multiple ways you can donate blood and help others in need. One option is through the American Red Cross they have donation centers and drives set up multiple times all over the country. To find out more you can sign up online put in your zip code and find a place near you to donate blood.

Schedule a Blood, Platelet, or Plasma Donation | American Red Cross (redcrossblood.org)

Find out more information about blood donation or schedule a time to donate blood at the Mayo Clinic

Blood donation - Mayo Clinic

Another example is to donate blood through Bloodworks NW

Donate - Bloodworks Northwest (bloodworksnw.org)

Consider donating blood and helping those in need.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

I hope you have enjoyed this article by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi. Please subscribe to my stories and Newsbreak below. Learn more about my work on my website www.gabriellakorosi.org

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella also writes in her publication Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and has a Gabriella's YouTube Channel

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella has a Ph.D. in public health, and a master’s in nursing and she is the author of multiple books. She focuses on topics about healing, addiction, health, mental health, wellness, travel experiences, books, creativity, art, and poetry.