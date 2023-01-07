Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

Gabriella Korosi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLvXe_0k0aks9w00
Holistic Journey Toward Wellness CoverPhoto byGabriella Korosi

What are your health goals for this year? Positivity and support toward health and wellness. A journey that each and every person works toward at one time or another during their life. Are you interested in hearing stories from others about how did they accomplish their steps in life toward health and wellness?

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness is a book created by 21 authors. The idea of creating the book together was formed at the beginning of January 2021. Holistic Journey Toward wellness shows a wonderful collaboration with a unique result. The articles together create a one-of-a-kind collection. The authors share their journey and advice for walking on their health and wellness journey. The five topic areas include positivity, health and wellness, exercise tips and recipes, mindfulness, and motivation.

“21 authors equal 1 outstanding book and an amazing collaboration. Holistic Journeys Toward Wellness is created by authors all around the world coming from diverse cultures and backgrounds. Holistic Journeys Toward Wellness is a book with a conglomeration of different perspectives and unique points of view. In an ever-changing time, what could be better than positivity, mindfulness, motivation, and advice on health, wellness, exercises, and some delicious recipes shared? Want to read some articles that can help you look at health and well-being from a new angle? A group of international writers came together to share the world with you through their own eyes. With different backgrounds and experiences, this book is a world of wisdom!

This project came to be with the sole purpose of helping others and spreading all-around positivity, and joy that can change your life's motto. This book will inspire you to read, reflect and revitalize! What is unique about this book is that each author also published these articles on the Medium blog platform in the Dancing Elephants Press publication. The authors share their personal stories and unique ideas, and experiences.

The group worked 6 months on 5 articles each plus additional editing time to create this book. As the reader, anyone can go on the platform and interact with their favorite authors, ask questions or add a comment to their article, and read more of their work. This book is the way to keep these meaningful and creative articles around for a long time to come.” - editors

The book has received a wonderful review from Leonard Tillerman, who said, “I am an educator and writer. I have spent the last 28 years as an English teacher and School Principal. I also have over 28 years of experience as a blogger, editor, and freelance writer.”

Leonard describes the Holistic Journey Toward Wellness:

“We all need a big dose of health and wellness in our lives!

I never knew what I was missing out on until I was fortunate enough to read Holistic Journey Toward Wellness by Dancing Elephants Press. A collaboration by 21 exceptional writers, it is the perfect balance of positivity, hope, and optimism.

All of the individual pieces are bound together by beautiful writing which shows the reader how to live a joyful and happy life, instead of simply telling them. A really nice change of pace I must say!

Personal stories, exercise regimes, recipes, and inspirational anecdotes are all found within the illuminating pages.

Creativity at its best!

Highly recommended for those who want to explore living their best possible life. Body, mind, and soul!

In addition to that, it's just a really enjoyable read!

Leonard Tillerman” – from the book Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

A YouTube introduction and biography of the authors are available on Gabriella’s YouTube channel.

Articles related to Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

Disclosures:

Dancing Elephants Press is the publication of this Author.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

Learn more about my work on my website www.gabriellakorosi.org

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella also writes in her publication Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and has a Gabriella's YouTube Channel

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella has a Ph.D. in public health, and a master’s in nursing and she is the author of multiple books. She focuses on topics about healing, addiction, health, mental health, wellness, travel experiences, and poetry.

