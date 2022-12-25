Mental Health, Addiction and Our Genetics

Hand reaching out Photo by Gabriella Korosi

Addiction is a difficult and complex disease that claims many lives each day. Addiction can be caused and influenced by multiple things including social environment, poverty, race, tradition, trauma, pain, genetics, and being born into a home were using illicit drugs and alcohol is present are few of the examples.

As a nurse working in the addiction field, it is every day that stories emerge in front of my eyes that are heartbreaking. Addiction is a very difficult cycle to break. Nobody wants to be an addict. People do not choose to destroy their lives. Circumstances lead people down paths that are difficult to come back from.

Addiction is a branch of mental health. Addiction can mess with your mind and body creating problems in your life and difficulty to survive. Cravings hit your body and all you want is the next fix. I learned this through the stories I was told throughout my career. I also learned a lot of information and insights from interviews I conducted with people who dealt with addiction, their families, friends, doctors, nurses, social workers, and family.

It has been established that addiction can be transferred through genetics. Many people whom I talked to had some kind of addiction in the family. Some people had multiple children and one child might become addicted to alcohol for example and another child might not. It can be hit-and-miss in genetics.

Through genetic testing, you can find out if you are more prone to use certain substances or have an increased risk of developing dependence. Looking at nicotine, for example, there is a specific gene that was tested in my DNA that can tell you if you are more likely or less likely to develop nicotine dependence.

Nicotine is highly addictive. Most people I have worked with were able to quit other substances but not nicotine. I am not a smoker. Tried it once and never liked it. Yet my genotype states that I have an increased risk of developing nicotine dependence because of my genetics. Knowing this information can help make the informed decision not to even try any product containing nicotine because the body would like it.

In our bodies, there is a specific receptor CHRNA5 protein, which acts as a nicotine receptor. If you have this protein and a correlating gene that decreases your body’s response to nicotine creating an increased risk for nicotine dependence. It is discussed by Chmielowiec, et al (2022) in their study Association of Polymorphism CHRNA5 and CHRNA3 Gene in People Addicted to Nicotine that there is a specific polymorphism on the CHRNA5 protein gene segment rs16969968 increasing the risk for nicotine addiction.

In addition, when we look at alcohol and cocaine addiction CHRNA5 is also involved. In the study Association of CHRNA5 Gene Variants with Crack Cocaine Addiction by Arocke et al (2020) it was found that crack cocaine addiction is related to the same genetic influences as cocaine addiction when it comes to the CHRNA5 and rs16969968 changes.

CRI Genetics' description of this gene asserts that people with increased risk genetically will have a higher buzz creating a moderate to intensely pleasurable experience from nicotine than people who do not have this genetic change variation.

When it comes to alcohol CRI genetics describes that “Variations on the ADH1B gene can significantly reduce how quickly alcohol is metabolized and cleared from your liver. The marker rs1229984 is partly responsible for the alcohol flush reaction.” and “The ALDH2 gene encodes a protein that metabolizes acetaldehyde (the chemical that causes the flush). A variation in this gene can result in a defective protein that is unable to effectively break down acetaldehyde. The marker rs671 is also partly responsible for the alcohol flush reaction” (CRI genetics)

Genetic testing can tell you a lot of information about yourself when it comes to addictions and mental health. Testing can reveal information about your stress reactivity, your emotional stability, and mood swings, if you are more of a pessimist or optimist, impulse control, and resilience, even if you are more likely not to experience happiness.

I hope you liked this article,

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

I hope you have enjoyed this article by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi.

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella also writes in her publication Dancing Elephants Press on Medium

Dr. Kőrösi Gabriella has a Ph.D. in public health, and a master’s in nursing and she is the author of multiple books. She focuses on topics about healing, addiction, health, mental health, wellness, travel experiences, and poetry.

References

Aroche, A. P., Rovaris, D. L., Grevet, E. H., Stolf, A. R., Sanvicente-Vieira, B., Kessler, F. H. P., von Diemen, L., Grassi-Oliveira, R., Bau, C. H. D., & Schuch, J. B. (2020). Association of CHRNA5 Gene Variants with Crack Cocaine Addiction. Neuromolecular medicine, 22(3), 384–390. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12017-020-08596-1. Retrieved from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32152934/

Chmielowiec, K., Chmielowiec, J., Strońska-Pluta, A., Trybek, G., Śmiarowska, M., Suchanecka, A., Woźniak, G., Jaroń, A., & Grzywacz, A. (2022). Association of Polymorphism CHRNA5 and CHRNA3 Gene in People Addicted to Nicotine. International journal of environmental research and public health, 19(17), 10478. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph191710478. Retrieved from https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36078193/

NIH (2022) Gene. CHRNA5. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene/1138

crigentics.com